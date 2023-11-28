Elon Musk’s Latest Round Of Bigoted Tweets Likely Cost ExTwitter $75 Million Over The Rest Of 2023
from the that's-a-costly-mouth dept
We keep pointing out just how incredible it is that Elon Musk is personally responsible for the destruction of so much of ExTwitter’s business model. Even if you believe that the company was too bloated, or that it’s business model needed to change, as you look at how the company is flailing, it can be tied back almost entirely to Elon Musk being a stupid, ignorant bigot on the platform that he bought.
The product decisions, the renaming, all of that has some impact, but the reason that advertisers keep bailing is because of Elon Musk’s awfulness. We noted that back in April. Incredibly, the details highlighting that came out in an email thread created by… Linda Yaccarino, now CEO-in-name-only of ExTwitter, who was about to interview Elon Musk at an event for various advertisers. She wanted to know what advertisers were thinking about advertising on the site, and many pointed out that Musk himself was the problem, way more than the platform.
They were frightened that Musk would say something stupid, hateful, or bigoted next to their ads, and they told Yaccarino that — and a month later she decided to go work for Elon.
One of the biggest barriers to spending more, advertisers say, is Musk’s own behavior on Twitter.
And, once again, we’re seeing that play out. While Musk keeps trying to blame more advertisers fleeing on Media Matters, the reality is that it was his own embrace of an antisemitic trope that resulted in more advertisers pulling their ads.
Once again, this was a costly decision. The NY Times got its hands on an internal presentation, showing that ExTwitter sales people believe that Musk’s actions a few weeks ago likely cost the company $75 million in ad revenue over the final month and a half of the year (often the biggest advertising season).
Internal documents viewed by The New York Times this week show that the company is in a more difficult position than previously known and that concerns about Mr. Musk and the platform have spread far beyond companies including IBM, Apple and Disney, which paused their advertising campaigns on X last week. The documents list more than 200 ad units of companies from the likes of Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Microsoft, many of which have halted or are considering pausing their ads on the social network.
The documents come from X’s sales team and are meant to track the impact of all the advertising lapses this month, including those by companies that have already paused and others that may be at risk of doing so. They list how much ad revenue X employees fear the company could lose through the end of the year if advertisers do not return.
A few months ago, Yaccarino said that ExTwitter was on a path to profitability by Q1 of next year, and that seems increasingly difficult to believe given the way that her boss keeps driving away millions of dollars in ad revenue.
It’s not entirely clear how much ad revenue ExTwitter still makes, but reports suggest that ad revenue has been consistently down about 60% (and drops lower every time Musk does something stupid and bigoted). In 2021, the last year we have full data, Twitter generated $4.5 billion in ad revenue. Cut that by 60% and we’re talking about $1.8 billion.
So if we do some very, very rough back-of-the-envelope math here, at $1.8 billion, that’s about $150 million per month. So, the final month and half would be in the range of $225 million expected. Perhaps more, given the advertising season. Taking away $75 million of that is… pretty significant.
Again, almost none of this is due to product decisions, but due to Elon Musk’s inability to shut up, and his near total credulity in believing every two bit nonsense peddler and bigot he’s ever come across.
Filed Under: advertising, brand safety, elon musk, linda yaccarino
Companies: twitter, x
Comments on “Elon Musk’s Latest Round Of Bigoted Tweets Likely Cost ExTwitter $75 Million Over The Rest Of 2023”
And this is why I have no problem with when I photoshopped her head onto the Iraqi information minister.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
And yet Twitter truly remains better than ever: more diversity of viewpoint; more willingness to post and share controversial opinions that challenge regime narratives; more breaking news than ever before; less US-gov’t-orchestrated censorship; more cute animal pics and vids; etc.
Suck it, haters!
Re:
The only one sucking is you, fanboi.
No doubt in more ways than one.
Re:
Go to bed, Elon.
Journals and journalists need to follow suit and stop “sharing” that platform and embedding xeets in articles, and then maybe the advertising “pauses” will be made permanent, but not until then. Soon all those advertisers will slink back and resume without fanfare their “pauses.”
Integrity these days is so easily discarded for the pursuit of popularity.
Re:
As I’ve said before: Other platforms aren’t as popular and Bluesky isn’t available to the general public yet. Couple that with the inertia needed to change habits such as embedding posts from Twitter and there’s a good argument to be made that news outlets choosing to avoid Twitter altogether are not making a wise decision.
Yes, it would be nice to expedite the death of Twitter. But so long as it remains relevant for whatever reason(s), journalists will continue to use it as a source for news, quotes, etc. Whining about the problem isn’t going to make it go away any quicker. Neither will shittalking journalists for choosing to use one of the most popular and well-known social media services as a method of both gathering information and sharing news. The use of Twitter is far less of a problem for journalism than, say, the kind of “view from nowhere” reporting that benefits conservative authoritarians.