Main Chinese Social Media Platforms Now Require Top Influencers To Display Their Real Names Online

Back in 2015, Techdirt wrote about one of China’s many attempts to control the online world, in this case by requiring everyone to use real names when they register for online services. As that post noted, the fact that the Chinese authorities had announced similar initiatives several times since 2003 suggests that implementing the policy was proving hard. Twenty years after those first attempts to root out anonymity online, China is still trying to tighten its grip. A post on the Rest of the World site reports:

On October 31, Weibo, as well as several other major Chinese social media platforms including WeChat, Douyin, Zhihu, Xiaohongshu, and Kuaishou, announced that they now required popular users’ legal names to be made visible to the public. Weibo stated in a public post that the new rule would first apply to all users with over 1 million followers, then to those with over 500,000.

As that indicates, there’s a new wrinkle in the fight against anonymity: real names are only required for top influencers on the main social media sites. That’s obviously much easier to police than trying to force hundreds of millions of users to comply. Here’s why the Chinese government is concentrating on the smaller group:

Min Jiang, a professor of communication studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, told Rest of World the real-name rule would limit the influence of key opinion leaders, who still wield a lot of power on the Chinese internet. “Outspoken individuals have been conditioned to navigate the red line with ingenuity and creativity, steering public opinions even under heavy censorship,” she said.

The new targeted approach seems to be working. Several high-profile influencers who use pseudonyms online have announced that they will give up posting altogether. Others are actively “purging” their fans to get the total below the one million threshold for the new policy:

Tianjin Stock King, who posts finance content, removed over 6 million followers overnight, cutting his following from 7 million to just over 900,000. Ken, another Weibo “Big V,” told Rest of World he used the extension Cyber Zombie Cleaner to remove about 20,000 followers over the past month. The software, developed by software engineer Xiao Gu, enables users to remove inactive followers in large numbers, and has accumulated over 100,000 views on China’s code-sharing forum, CSDN.

Interestingly, the Rest of the World post says that it is not government repression that those with big followings fear under the new rules. Previous policies regulating anonymity already require Weibo users to register with their real name, and to show their IP location next to their user name. But mandating real names online means that influencers will be subject to the scrutiny of other users, who will be able to compare a person’s online activity with their offline identity. Conveniently for the Chinese authorities, that will make it more difficult to express controversial opinions. One group who are likely to be particularly affected by this requirement are influencers working at state-affiliated organizations, who may be accused of disloyalty or lack of patriotism once their identity is known to the wider public.

