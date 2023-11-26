Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Thad with a simple comment about Elon Musk’s extremely terrible lawsuit against Media Matters:

Of course, as you know firsthand, a suit doesn’t have to have any merit to make life miserable for its targets.

In second place, it’s Mechanical Rhizome with a comment about the DOJ’s latest failure to convict the Backpage boss of sex trafficking:

Where the citation, and also that is not the same as sex trafficking, which you claimed up thread.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got a couple more comments about the Media Matters lawsuit. First, it’s James Burkhardt responding to the claim that the Media Matters report was somehow fabricated:

IBM stated that ANY amount of neo-nazi content next to its ads is a deal breaker to further ad buys. Musk got IBM ad revenue on the back of claims they could prevent that while still allowing Neo-Nazi content on he platform twitter used to remove. By the nature of Xitter, that promise can not be kept. People said so at the time, Elon admits, and media matters proved that by the nature of Xitter, neo-nazis will see ads next to neo-nazi content. They were able to get Xitter to serve ads against neo-nazi content. IBM has responded accordingly. Where is the fabrication?

Next, it’s That One Guy with an overall characterization of the suit:

‘How dare you say the king has no clothes(but does have a swastika tattoo)?!’ This isn’t just a lawsuit against free speech it’s a lawsuit against reality and the audacity of pointing it out. This is Elon throwing a hypocritical tantrum that someone pointed out that yes there absolutely is nazi content on the platform and they have no filters against that showing up next to the ads of major companies, which means to the surprise of apparently several major companies their ads can show up next to nazi content and all it takes it for an account to follow the ‘right’ people on the platform.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Anonmylous with a comment about Stanford student King Vanga’s lawsuit:

Introductions are in order I believe… Me Vargas, I’d like to introduce you a Ms Streissand. I expect you’ll be getting to know her quite well over the course of your future.

In second place, it’s Crafy Coyote getting cheeky in response to a copyright bot confusing a Star Trek ship with an adult film performer:

With La Sirena (the spaceship) your goal is to go where no man has gone before. With La Sirena (the adult film actress) your goal is to go where quite a number of men have gone before. Does that help the Bot out?

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve a couple jokes about Musk and Media Matters. First, it’s Rob with thoughts on Musk’s “free speech absolutism”:

Musk really needs to fix the autocorrect on his phone. It really confuses the message when it replaces “abolitionist” with “absolutist”

Finally, it’s Pixelation with an explanation for just how terrible the lawsuit is:

Based on how bad it is, I bet it was generated by Grok.

