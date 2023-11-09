Streaming TV Prices Double As ‘Enshittification’ Takes Root, Likely Driving Users Back To Piracy
Amazon is now charging Prime customers an extra $3 a month to avoid ads that didn’t used to exist. Netflix is charging password sharers extra for sharing passwords, in addition to yet another looming price hike. Apple just doubled the price of Apple TV on the heels of price hikes by Disney, Hulu, and ESPN.
HBO Max just announced it would be charging users more money if they want to enjoy content in 4K.
As the streaming market has saturated and growth has slowed, companies in the streaming space have turned toward nickel-and-diming users at an alarming rate in order to deliver Wall Street its sweet quarterly returns (at any cost). Streaming service prices have more than doubled since the technology came to market, and there’s really no sign of it slowing down.
One interesting wrinkle in this march towards consolidated annoyance is the streaming sector’s interest in driving more users toward ad-based tiers, where profits can continue to skyrocket:
“Why? Unlike a paid subscription, which brings in a fixed amount of revenue each month, there is no ceiling to advertising revenue. The number of ads displayed and the rates a streaming platform can charge marketers for the ads are constantly fluctuating, offering unlimited revenue upside.”
Higher prices, more restrictions, more ads (in Amazon’s case, even if you’re already paying $15 a month for Prime). At the same time, just like cable did, you’re going to see a renewed push for mindless consolidation as the “only solution” to the pesky problem of too much competition and not enough profits:
“With so many streaming services, and no end in sight to price hikes, something will have to give at some point. The streaming industry is on the verge of losing some of its major players, analysts agree. “The macro, high-level view is that there are too many streaming services losing too much money, and someone is going to raise the white flag,” said Rich Greenfield, analyst at LightShed Partners.”
As the sector consolidates, it will look for additional options to cut costs, whether it’s via layoffs or offshored, lower quality customer service. Again, this precise trajectory was how the U.S. public ultimately got stuck with hugely unpopular giants like Comcast, and there’s absolutely zero indication that anybody in the video entertainment industry learned anything from experience.
As we saw with traditional cable, streaming giants seem poised to try and push their luck, driving frustrated customers to other options, including piracy. At that point, as we saw with traditional cable, the companies involved will blame absolutely everything but themselves for the shift.
Likely no, it is already happening. People used to maintain many services at the same time because they were cheap enough. Some started to cycle and subscribe for a month and binge watch what they want, others decided to maintain some streaming services that provide better cost-benefit and ignore content on the rest or pirate what they want. I’m in that second category. After many years without downloading movies and series I just did it a month ago or so with Netflix content I wanted to watch. Netflix was the first to go because it’s too expensive compared to the others but Max and Amazon are quickly sticking their necks on the chopping block competing to see who goes first.
But there’s another problem they are creating. A lot of people are increasingly going without. This is money leaving the table they can’t blame on piracy but on their own incompetence and greed.
It was good while it lasted, so long!
4k, or 4k, where are you?
It isn’t just the price. Streaming companies have fallen back on the good ol ,”good user experience? No go fuck yourself” approach.
back to the high seas
i used to subscribe to paramount plus on their ad free tier. Now they show an add for their own shows before the show im watching starts.
i cancelled them and will now take to the high seas for what i want to watch on from them
yo ho, yo ho!
Stupid Networks Ignore Ad Potential
They could just charge for ADs like TV networks do, instead of charging people who subscribe. How long will it take them to figure out the obvious?
Sunscreen
I hear of these high salaries paid to these actors, and the first thing that occurs to me is, there is restraint of competition in media that results in the price discovery for this content skyrocketing.
I hope that AI can change this, and in time, I think it will. What is an actor – it is a good looking person that can act. What happens if AI can take a good looking person that can’t act, and changes that to where that good looking person can act?
Prices go way down. I was watching this actor’s strike, and I was struck on how these actors think their “likenesses” is so valuable. But, I don’t think we need their likenesses, at least, not at the prices that these likenesses currently command.
“I hope that AI can change this, and in time, I think it will.”
Hahahahaha – no
I'm ok for now
As long as there are monthly tiers and ad-free tiers, I’ll just churn around 1 at a time. I’m finding that I might not even be able to cobble together a solid 12 months of good content per year, so I’m working in pauses between subscriptions of a couple weeks. Maybe longer. That will hold down costs even more. I’m still pretty far from resorting to piracy but if I get frustrated enough…
I have a budget!
I have to stay within budget for $ and ad overload.
I am retired. I have a fixed income and must maintain my budget or I can’t afford other things (like food). All the price increases and endless ads put me into a position where I must cut some media out as I am not entertained by ads. First it was youTube (there are just too many ads to enjoy their product), next one to cut is Hulu (I liked the streaming of live TV, but I am going to broadcast again). I have also cut out the specialty streams like Paramount+, and Peacock.
Too many ads and too many $$’s to watch their content. I guess, after some time, I will cut all the excess out and start saving some cash.