Trademark Dispute Ends Up In Partnership Between Parties, Rather Than A Fight
FTC Gets Fair Use Backwards, Claims It’s Somehow Anti-Competitive?

Streaming TV Prices Double As ‘Enshittification’ Takes Root, Likely Driving Users Back To Piracy

Overhype

from the here-we-go-again dept

Thu, Nov 9th 2023 05:28am -

Amazon is now charging Prime customers an extra $3 a month to avoid ads that didn’t used to exist. Netflix is charging password sharers extra for sharing passwords, in addition to yet another looming price hike. Apple just doubled the price of Apple TV on the heels of price hikes by Disney, Hulu, and ESPN. HBO Max just announced it would be charging users more money if they want to enjoy content in 4K.

As the streaming market has saturated and growth has slowed, companies in the streaming space have turned toward nickel-and-diming users at an alarming rate in order to deliver Wall Street its sweet quarterly returns (at any cost). Streaming service prices have more than doubled since the technology came to market, and there’s really no sign of it slowing down.

One interesting wrinkle in this march towards consolidated annoyance is the streaming sector’s interest in driving more users toward ad-based tiers, where profits can continue to skyrocket:

“Why? Unlike a paid subscription, which brings in a fixed amount of revenue each month, there is no ceiling to advertising revenue. The number of ads displayed and the rates a streaming platform can charge marketers for the ads are constantly fluctuating, offering unlimited revenue upside.”

Higher prices, more restrictions, more ads (in Amazon’s case, even if you’re already paying $15 a month for Prime). At the same time, just like cable did, you’re going to see a renewed push for mindless consolidation as the “only solution” to the pesky problem of too much competition and not enough profits:

“With so many streaming services, and no end in sight to price hikes, something will have to give at some point. The streaming industry is on the verge of losing some of its major players, analysts agree. “The macro, high-level view is that there are too many streaming services losing too much money, and someone is going to raise the white flag,” said Rich Greenfield, analyst at LightShed Partners.”

As the sector consolidates, it will look for additional options to cut costs, whether it’s via layoffs or offshored, lower quality customer service. Again, this precise trajectory was how the U.S. public ultimately got stuck with hugely unpopular giants like Comcast, and there’s absolutely zero indication that anybody in the video entertainment industry learned anything from experience.

As we saw with traditional cable, streaming giants seem poised to try and push their luck, driving frustrated customers to other options, including piracy. At that point, as we saw with traditional cable, the companies involved will blame absolutely everything but themselves for the shift.

Filed Under: , , , , , , , ,
Companies: amazon, apple, disney, netflix

10 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Streaming TV Prices Double As ‘Enshittification’ Takes Root, Likely Driving Users Back To Piracy”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
10 Comments
Ninja says:

Likely no, it is already happening. People used to maintain many services at the same time because they were cheap enough. Some started to cycle and subscribe for a month and binge watch what they want, others decided to maintain some streaming services that provide better cost-benefit and ignore content on the rest or pirate what they want. I’m in that second category. After many years without downloading movies and series I just did it a month ago or so with Netflix content I wanted to watch. Netflix was the first to go because it’s too expensive compared to the others but Max and Amazon are quickly sticking their necks on the chopping block competing to see who goes first.

But there’s another problem they are creating. A lot of people are increasingly going without. This is money leaving the table they can’t blame on piracy but on their own incompetence and greed.

It was good while it lasted, so long!

Anonymous Coward says:

I hear of these high salaries paid to these actors, and the first thing that occurs to me is, there is restraint of competition in media that results in the price discovery for this content skyrocketing.

I hope that AI can change this, and in time, I think it will. What is an actor – it is a good looking person that can act. What happens if AI can take a good looking person that can’t act, and changes that to where that good looking person can act?

Prices go way down. I was watching this actor’s strike, and I was struck on how these actors think their “likenesses” is so valuable. But, I don’t think we need their likenesses, at least, not at the prices that these likenesses currently command.

nerdrage (profile) says:

I'm ok for now

As long as there are monthly tiers and ad-free tiers, I’ll just churn around 1 at a time. I’m finding that I might not even be able to cobble together a solid 12 months of good content per year, so I’m working in pauses between subscriptions of a couple weeks. Maybe longer. That will hold down costs even more. I’m still pretty far from resorting to piracy but if I get frustrated enough…

Harold Koenigsaecker says:

I have a budget!

I have to stay within budget for $ and ad overload.

I am retired. I have a fixed income and must maintain my budget or I can’t afford other things (like food). All the price increases and endless ads put me into a position where I must cut some media out as I am not entertained by ads. First it was youTube (there are just too many ads to enjoy their product), next one to cut is Hulu (I liked the streaming of live TV, but I am going to broadcast again). I have also cut out the specialty streams like Paramount+, and Peacock.

Too many ads and too many $$’s to watch their content. I guess, after some time, I will cut all the excess out and start saving some cash.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Trademark Dispute Ends Up In Partnership Between Parties, Rather Than A Fight
FTC Gets Fair Use Backwards, Claims It’s Somehow Anti-Competitive?
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...