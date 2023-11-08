Report: Unregulated Data Brokers Sell Military Family Info For Pennies
We’ve noted many times that there are two major reasons that the U.S. still hasn’t passed even a basic privacy law for the internet era or regulated data brokers. One, the U.S. government is corrupt, and has repeatedly buckled to the lobbying of multiple industries that find the current dysfunction very profitable. Two, the government loves the current lax system because it allows them to dodge warrants.
The result has been a decidedly ugly parade of scandals in which user location or other data is abused in new and obnoxious ways by a long line of dodgy companies. Scandals we routinely do nothing about.
Case in point: a new study out of Duke University dug into the habits of data brokers and found that they can routinely be found selling the personal data of U.S. military personnel, often for pennies:
“It is not difficult to obtain sensitive data about active-duty members of the military, their families, and veterans, including non-public, individually identified, and sensitive data, such as health data, financial data, and information about religious practices. The team bought this and other data from U.S. data brokers via a .org and a .asia domain for as low as $0.12 per record. Location data is also available, though the team did not purchase it.”
The researchers said it was “shockingly easy” to obtain the data, which included information on deployed soldiers’ children. Often the data brokers involved did little or nothing to validate the identity of folks making the purchases (even if the buyer identified themselves as a foreign operation). As usual, claims by companies that this data was “anonymized” and therefore protected mean absolutely nothing since the word is effectively gibberish.
Data included pretty much anything you can imagine, from address and income data to geolocation movement patterns, and all the analysis used to monetize it. The researchers concluded the data represents a very clear risk to deployed forces and overall national security:
“It’s a congressional issue at the end of the day,” Barton said. “This is a systemic problem, and the solution is for Congress to pass legislation around this issue and actually fund regulators like the FTC to actually do enforcement.”
Of course our corrupt Congress will do… nothing. They’ve been lobbied into apathy by a wide coalition of companies that make billions annually off of an ad-engagement ecosystem that simply couldn’t care less about consumer privacy, or the risks therein.
Eventually, this unaccountable monster we’ve built will result in a scandal so ugly and fatal that even our corrupt Congress will be forced to act. Maybe. Until then, lawmakers will just keep trying to distract you from our corrupt failure to regulate data brokers by endlessly hyperventilating about TikTok while pretending to care about consumer privacy on cable news.
Is there a scandal big enough?
I’m not convinced any scandal will force this change. If successive governments can see multiple school shootings in a year and still decide to do nothing then I don’t fancy the chances of scaring congress into action with data insecurity.
Re:
If John Oliver released the data he bought & the results of his test on members of Congress.
Its never a problem until it happens to Congress, so lets crowdfund the $50 we’d need to buy everything available about them and lets have fun.
Re: Re:
I’m 99% sure that the result would be:
The entirety of the fbi, cia, cops showing up and shooting down your neighborhood for your evil crimes.
But seriously. They are likely just to go after the evil hacker individual then do anything about their money sources.
Re:
The only thing that might work is scaring the data brokers, ie. the military going “OK, this is now a national security matter. Arrests will be handled by heavily-armed Marines, trials will be in military court same as anybody else caught handing information over to our enemies that endangers combat operations.”.
i need to stop reading this website. always walk away from an article depressed.
It might help to stop using the word lobbying to sugarcoat the BRIBING that’s actually going on.
Re:
i don’t know. Since time out of mind, “lobbying” has had no positive connotations or baggage for most people. It actually seems difficult to convince some that any lobbying, e.g., completely open and public lobbying for something beneficial to the public (like right to repair, net neutrality) isn’t some shady a.f. dealing. Hell, lobbyists and politicians (but i repeat myself) have called out people and orgs for lobbying in an accusatory tone.
Also, the actual normal shady shit doesn’t always fall under the technical definition of bribery, but yeah we know what it is.
Not like most lawmakers give a shit about us soldiers, especially the right wing.
The US policy for soldiers for decades has been “hurry up and die because injured soldiers are costly failures”.
Re:
This. “Respect the military!” Until actual human veterans need something, like healthcare, or their home not yanked out from under them.
Re: Re:
Yeah. I’ll never forget how republicans treated 9/11 first responders.
Going over a murdering muslims? Cost is no question.
Giving care to people who helped save american lives? They had to be shamed for years into doing even the bare minimum.
Re: Re: Re:
Reminder that Republicans also don’t mind if you steal from the Veterans’ Association.
…I was sorely disappointed that THAT was a thing that almost happened.