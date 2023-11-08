FTC Finally Goes After Big Pharma And Its Fraudulent Orange Book Patent Listings
Daily Deal: 7″ Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

Revolutionize your driving experience with this 7-inch wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto device. Seamlessly connect via Bluetooth, and take control of navigation, calls, music, and more using the intuitive touchscreen interface. Enjoy wireless AirPlay, improved sound quality, and stereo sound effects. Compatible with most vehicle models, installation is a breeze with the convenient suction lock or windshield mount. It’s on sale for $89.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

