Capcom: PC Game Mods Are Essentially Just Cheats By A Different Name
It truly is amazing that the video game industry is so heavily divided on the topic of user-made game mods. I truly don’t understand it. My take has always been very simple: mods are good for gamers and even better for game makers. Why? Simple, mods serve to extend the useful life of video games by adding new ways to play them and therefore making them more valuable, they can serve to fix or make better the original game thereby doing some of the game makers work for them for free, and can simply keep a classic game relevant decades later thanks to a dedicated group of fans of a franchise that continues to be a cash cow to this day.
On the other hand are all the studios and publishers that somehow see mods as some kind of threat, even outside of the online gaming space. Take Two, Nintendo, EA: the list goes on and on and on. In most of those cases, it simply appears that control is preferred by the publisher over building an active community and gaining all the benefits that come along with that modding community.
And then there’s Capcom, which recently made some statements essentially claiming that for all practical purposes mods are just a different form of cheating and that mods hurt the gaming experience for the public.
As spotted by GamesRadar, during an October 25 Capcom R&D presentation about its game engine, cheating, and piracy, the company claims that mods are “no different” than cheats, and that they can hurt game development.
“For the purposes of anti-cheat and anti-piracy, all mods are defined as cheats,” Capcom explained. The only exception to this are mods which are “officially” supported by the developer and, as Capcom sees it, all user-created mods are “internally” no different than cheating.
Capcom goes on to say that some mods with offensive content can be “detrimental” to a game or franchise’s reputation. The publisher also explained that mods can create new bugs and lead to more players needing support, stretching resources, and leading to increased game development costs or even delays. (I can’t help but feel my eyes starting to roll…)
I’m sorry, but just… no. No to pretty much all of this. Mods do not need to be defined as cheats, particularly in offline single player games. Mods are mods, cheats are cheats. There are a zillion different aesthetic and/or quality of life mods that exist for hundreds of games that fall into this category. Skipping intro videos for games, which I do in Civilization, cannot possibly be equated to cheating within the game, but that’s a mod.
As to the claim that mods increase development time because support teams have to handle requests from people using mods that are causing problems within the games… come on, now. Support and dev teams are very distinct and I refuse to believe this is a big enough problem to even warrant a comment.
As to offensive mods, here I have some sympathy. But I also have a hard time believing that the general public is really looking with narrow eyes at publishers of games because of what third-party mods do to their product. Mods like that exist for all kinds of games and those publishers and developers appear to be getting on just fine.
Whatever the reason behind Capcom’s discomfort with mods, it should think long and hard about its stance and decide whether it’s valid. We have seen time and time again examples of modding communities being a complete boon to publishers and I see no reason why Capcom should be any different.
Capcom discomfort with mods is this.
YOU PLAY THE GAME ONLY AS WE TOLD YOU TO OR YOU MUST DIE!
But seriously. Many game developers view any deviation from their idea of how the game should be played as outright sinful.
I also bet that they view mods as theft when they add features they “could” of monetized.
I’ve never understood the hate for modders though.. Because in reality many are exactly the type of people you want to hire.
As for support claims… Capcom does not offer any official mod support, meaning anyone nodding their games know they did it. It’s also just as likely that Windows, programs, anti-viruses, drivers, or hardware can be the source of problems on a pc.
Re: Left handedness is once again a sin
My Capcom library discontinued years ago when a Dead Rising game didn’t have a means to customize the control profile (even by altering config files, which I’m happy to do).
Now I wonder if even accessibility alterations are too spicy for Capcom.
Pay $9.99 for 'Super Deluxe Levelling Booster' or get it for free from a mod...
It’s harder to sell people on dlc’s and especially micro/macro-transactions if modders can offer the same thing for free so of course the company’s going to be hostile towards them.
It’s a stupid argument but it does make some sense looked at through the lens of profits.
Re:
Sorry to dissent, TOG. But those microtransaction thingies? Boosts and whatever? If you’ve allowed the modding community access to those functions, you’ve already lost.
… and if you haven’t allowed the modding community access to those functions but they are modding them anyway, that’s game, set, and match. Pull down your tent and disappear into the night.
DLC might be quite a different matter. Modder-created DLC has always been fertile ground for embrace-and-expand. … and Employ. “You’re a bright lad. We could use more content developers. Whaddayasay…”
Re: Re:
It worked with Rimworld AND Dwarf Fortress.
And, hilariously enough, all of Bethseda’s games.
Re:
People are still buying Rimworld expansions (what most DLCs for single-player games usually are) despite them being a group of mods Tynan thinks would work amazing with the base game. Hell, people LOVE costume DLCs.
Most games do not run the Microtransaction gamut… yet. Mobile games are a different story.
A developer's point of view
From within the code there are indeed, two states: Is this code approved, or is it not? That is, does it match the checksum/hash/signature(s) on the list, or does it not?
“Approved mods” would be mods whose characteristics have been added to the list. Anything else would be indistinguishable.
I do not know the modding scene well, but I am roughly familiar with how WoW handled things:
Thus, the developers could be fairly assured that the players were not going to be able to lie to the game server. Mods are outside the security wall, and thus “don’t care”. User experience is in the hands of the player; the first thing Customer Service would do is ask “does it still happen if you uninstall all your mods?”.
This. Capcom is whining about mods affecting development time, which is puzzling: do they not have QA and customer service running interference for their development team? Are the mods not insulated from the critical API? What’s going on there?
There is laziness involved: Either their modding API is not robust (and/or secure) or they are simply flagging anything not from them as “leper, outcast, unclean”. They simply don’t want to have to deal.
But from the statements given, what I do NOT see is “all modders are cheaters”.
Security is HARD. Ask anyone dealing with crypto. It requires an adversarial mindset. “Will allowing the user to modify this allow cheating?” The answer is different for every function, for every game. I think it most likely that they just don’t have things well developed for that environment.
Re:
Capcom has no mod support that I am aware of. All mods are unsupported.
The Capcom anti-cheat grunt squad being dispatched to my house after I install the naked Jill Valentine mod for RE5
Imagine if Bethesda/Microsoft took this stance with Elder Scrolls 6/Fallout (Or any of the previous ones even.)
Bugs would exist for a decade. You’d be stuck looking like every other npc instead of a goth loli maid with a hammer the size of a horse.
Re: Misreading Capcom
Capcom is not saying that all mods are cheats and that is clear from the full statement.
Their anti-cheat and anti-piracy measures can only tell which code is approved or not. If code, any code whatever its function, isn’t approved then the countermeasures classify that code as a cheat or as piracy and prevent functionality.
Re: Re:
Them not Saying mods are cheats but ‘merely’ Treating mods as being cheats isn’t exactly that much better. It’s arguably a lot worse.
Weird when game companies are allergic to free value added and game longevity.