Verizon, AT&T Customers Sue To Reverse T-Mobile Merger, Saying It Raised Everybody’s Prices
from the merge-ALL-the-things! dept
We just got done noting how pretty much all of the criticism of the Sprint T-Mobile merger by economists and consumer advocates wound up being true. The deal has resulted in more than 10,000+ eliminated jobs, steady price hikes, annoying new fees, a weaker T-Mobile brand, and a lower quality product overall. It also clearly distracted T-Mobile from competent network security.
T-Mobile’s reddit forums are filled with employees saying the disruptive spirit of the company has been dead since the merger. T-Mobile customers are annoyed by endless new restrictions and price hikes.
But Verizon and AT&T customers are also pissed, and are part of a new lawsuit against T-Mobile arguing that the merger raised prices for everybody due to the reduction in overall wireless market competition. A federal judge in Chicago last week ruled that plaintiffs made some decent points and the lawsuit should be allowed to proceed:
“U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in a 41-page ruling on Thursday said the plaintiffs “plausibly” argued that higher prices “flowed directly” from the $26 billion merger.”
The important time to protect consumers is before these kinds of competition-eroding deals are approved, but that very clearly didn’t happen here. Trump regulators at the FCC didn’t even bother to read about the deal’s impact before approving it. Trump “antitrust enforcers” at the FTC actively helped T-Mobile avoid regulatory scrutiny on their personal time, you know, like antitrust enforcers do.
T-Mobile’s response to the lawsuit was expected: to deny everything and insist the U.S. wireless sector is secretly super competitive:
Attorneys for T-Mobile called the lawsuit “unprecedented,” and said the plaintiffs’ damages were “speculative.”
“If plaintiffs are unhappy with Verizon and AT&T, there is a remedy available in the highly competitive market that wireless consumers enjoy today — they should switch to T-Mobile, not sue it,” attorneys for T-Mobile told the court.
The harms of mindless consolidation are not theoretical. They’re clearly documented. Yet we’re dedicated to ignoring those harms because such consolidation is hugely profitable for a handful of over-compensated executives and a few key investors (sometimes). Rinse, wash, repeat, with nobody responsible for the end result getting within a thousand miles of introspection or accountability.
I’d not expect much from the suit in terms of reform. Any payout will be a tiny fraction of the financial harm caused. The real fix lies in more stringent merger review and well funded and staffed regulators; concepts defenders of a broken but profitable status quo have no real interest in.
Filed Under: antitrust, antitrust reform, competition, consolidation, high speed internet, mergers, prices, wireless
Companies: t-mobile
Comments on “Verizon, AT&T Customers Sue To Reverse T-Mobile Merger, Saying It Raised Everybody’s Prices”
I was searching to see what they wanted. Sounds like maybe some kind of payout? I just don’t see a judge going in and trying to put that toothpaste back in the tube.
Re:
… Judges have no expertise nor fair methodology to determine if a business merger is “anti-competitive”
and the Anti-Trust laws are extremely vague in legally defining what is an “anti-competitive” action by a business or citizen
it’s all subjective and political
The highly competitive market with only 3 options, that do not offer the same coverage in the same places.
Didn't work, put it back... Ya, right.
The ultimate solution would be for the government to order the breakup of all the mergers through the years, but that will never happen. Our government only has the gonads to go after those not capable of fighting (aka. individuals).
I believe an economy is strongest when money is moving and not stagnant. The more entities exchanging money for whatever, the better. Mergers have a tendency to kill that flow.
One of the biggest cons ever pulled is businesses representing to the public they actually like a free market.
What businesses consistently want is less regulation when they are small to make it easier to break in with less overhead regardless of the consequences.
And when they become the established major players to have the protection of law such as copyright, patent, and trademark, difficulty to lay cable as broad as possible to prevent competitors.
In your last sentence, that semi-colon is incorrect. It should be a comma. The sentence should read: “The real fix lies in more stringent merger review and well funded and staffed regulators, concepts defenders of a broken but profitable status quo have no real interest in.”
The point of the merger was to reduce competition, so that the carriers could price gouge the public. This is Citizens United working as intended.
T-Mobile
I switched from Verizon to T-Mobile and have not experienced any issues relating to provider quality, and I am paying less now than I was before. That being said, the government has done a very poor job of preventing consolidation and mergers in every industry. The awful decisions by the FCC are not limited to cell phone providers. Every single entity that they have control over is having a field day merging and raising prices.
