Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the money-talks dept
This week, our top comments on the insightful side both come in response to Elon Musk’s plans to turn X into a financial app, and the question of whether you’d trust him with your money. In first place, it’s an anonymous comment:
Given how well that Elon complies with consent decrees, I suspect his compliance with banking regulation will give his financial service ambition a lifetime of about 5 minutes.
In second place, it’s Harold Koenigsaecker with a detailed rejection of the idea:
As a retired banker, I do not trust any app, bank, or computer with all of my financial information. My finances are scattered, ie: I have no banking app on any phone or portable device, it is only on my home computer behind a firewall and password protected. I have 3 banks, all isolated from each other. This in case the bank fails or is hacked. Almost all purchases are done by credit card, not a debit card as there is a federal law that says the credit card company must reimburse fraud transactions. An ATM debit, even if fraud, gets an “oh well” from the deposit bank. Musk will guarantee nothing and any loss you take will be your loss without any support from Twitter.
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from Somewhat Less Anonymous Coward on our post about how community notes are great, but not a replacement for trust and safety:
Somehow i get the feeling that the fundamental shortcoming of the community notes – that it’s a voting system that cares little (or possibly not at all) about actual authority on any subject – is exactly why it’s pushed by Musk as an end all be all solution. The chaos that he and those he allies with are creating is essentially a mob rule, one they hope to be leading. This system is exactly that – a large enough crowd can drown anything, regardless of how truthful is is.
Next, it’s an anonymous comment correcting the common misconception that DMCA notices are entirely issued under penalty of perjury:
Quoting the third link: “The ‘penalty of perjury’ language appears to only apply to the question of whether or not the person filing the takedown actually represents the party they claim to represent — and not whether the file is infringing at all, or even whether or not the file’s copyright is held by the party being represented.”
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is another comment from Somewhat Less Anonymous Coward, this time passing on someone else’s joke about Twitter’s precipitous decline in value:
I wish i could take credit for this one, but it’s from Ars Technica forums: “Like the dipshit in charge, that valuation seems high and untrustworthy”.
In second place, it’s Pixelation with another comment about X as a financial app, and specifically Musk’s claim that it will be so powerful “you won’t need a bank account”:
Because there will be nothing left to put in it.
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ll close things out with a one-two punch from that same post, again directly addressing the question of whether you’d trust Musk with your money. First, it’s Toom1275 with an answer:
I wouldn’t trust him with my car.
…which prompted Stephen T. Stone to offer up a rejoinder:
I wouldn’t trust him with his car.
That’s all for this week, folks!
Comments on “Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
No matter how much you disparage X and Musk, you are not getting back Twitter’s left-wing censorship of viewpoints you hate.
Re:
So fuck off to Twitter and avoid a site you hate; we won’t miss you.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Nah. It’s too much fun here telling wrong people that they’re wrong. X already has plenty of people for that, but TD needs more.
Re: Re: Re:
Well, it is a bit like taking candy from a baby. While you are likely to end up successful, the process may be quite messier and less likely to make you look a shining victor than you imagine.
Re: Re: Re:
I thought half the point of you cheering on Musk’s leadership was that he ended up turning away all the left-wingers who disagreed with you, now you’re saying they’re still there? Make up your damn mind!
Re:
Until you provide irrefutable evidence of your “left-wing censorship” claim, I will flag you each and every time.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Oh, no! Whatever shall I do? I am so chagrined.
Re: Re:
Flagging them on sight only matters if people also stop replying to them, if anything flagging them and still responding to them just gives them more incentive to troll because they get to scratch their persecution fetish at the same time.
Re: Re: Re:
On the other hand, they predictably “comment”, ie, harass, whenever certain topics are written upon, irrespective of replies.
You could claim that they are farming for persecution. Me, I say they’ve always meant to harass the site.
I highly doubt Hyman, Matthew and the insurrectionist lot care about whether we respond or not. I mean, even the deranged Jhon Smith keeps his pathetic one-man harassment campaign up sporadically…
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2
I’m happy to hear I’ve been promoted from “antihuman” to “insurrectionist.”
Re:
And no matter how many times you keep saying this, or how many times you keep repeating your shitty definition of censorship, or how many times you keep implying we’re Nazis for not being Zionists (which is different from condemning pogroms, knowing that wars need rules or everyone goes full Samson Doctrine on one another and saying that civilians should not be massacred)…
Said censorship never existed at Twitter before Elon took over, and even then, Elon is free to moderate as he sees fit, even up to spreading COVID disinformation, letting white supremacy reign, spreading his stupid Great Replacement “Theory” and whatnot.
Reality doesn’t care about your delusions, and things did happen even if you wish them otherwise.
Re:
“No matter how much you disparage X and Musk…”
It’s such low hanging fruit, it’s almost not fair.
Re: Re:
Well, if Elon stops making a mess of himself publicly, then no one gets to make fun of him and his very public mess.
Re: Re:
It’s almost like a summoning spell, disparage someone idiotic and, poof, more idiots appear.
Re:
Oh, you’d think so wouldn’t you? You can’t hold the tidal wave of fabulousness coming your way, friendo. You might have gotten Roe v. Wade repealed, but we got gay marriage approved. If you think you’re going to infringe on our FSM-given right to vore you up you haven’t seen nothing yet. Piss off the enbys and we’re going to make Jan 6th look like a fucking kindergartener’s birthday party.