Would You Trust All Of Your Financial Services & Money To Elon Musk?
from the his-cars-catch-fire dept
Yes, I’m well are of Betteridge’s Law, and yes, this headline is designed to deliberately obey it.
It’s no surprise that Elon’s grand vision for exTwitter was to try to turn it into a financial services everything app. He’s been talking about such an app for years. It’s what he wanted his original X.com to become, before it merged with Confinity, and which was later renamed PayPal (after a palace coup in which Elon was booted). Elon has always seemed to think that the focus on PayPal was a mistake and he’s never quite given up on his original idea for X.
He’s mentioned a few times during the course of taking over Twitter that it was part of his vision to create this kind of “everything app” with payments as central element. There were reports from the beginning of this year about how Twitter was seeking various licenses to be a financial services firm, and the company has been slowly collecting the proper licenses.
But the latest is that at an “all hands” meeting last week at exTwitter, he apparently told the few remaining exTwitter employees that he wanted them to launch a service for people by the end of next year that would replace all their financial dealings:
“When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk said, according to audio of the meeting obtained by The Verge. “If it involves money. It’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like send $20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”
X CEO Linda Yaccarino said the company sees this becoming a “full opportunity” in 2024. “It would blow my mind if we don’t have that rolled out by the end of next year,” Musk said.
I’m going to suggest there’s a very decent likelihood that Elon’s mind is going to be blown, as this seems unlikely to be rolled out by the end of 2024. I mean, Elon is somewhat famous for stupidly overpromising delivery dates and then either never delivering, or delivering years after the fact.
And doing full on financial services including “money or securities or whatever” is not exactly the easiest thing in the world if you don’t want to end up facing a long, long time in jail (as Sam Bankman-Fried is currently learning).
While some might point to Elon’s exploding rockets and fire-catching cars as reasons to be skeptical of his claims of controlling all your finances, I’ll just remind people that even before Elon took over he was promising fully end-to-end encrypted DMs, which was an actual good idea (but also one that both Twitter and Meta have worked on for years, and both have noted is way, way, way trickier than it seems at first if you want to do it right).
When Musk ordered a few of the remaining engineers at the company to rush out encrypted DMs by a specific deadline, they launched a weak approximation of it, which they plastered with warnings that it was not, in fact, actually end-to-end encrypted DMs. And since then, we’ve basically heard exactly nothing about any plans to ever actually bring truly end-to-end encrypted DMs online.
Given that, it would not surprise me at all if exTwitter launches some sort of extremely sketchy, half-assed, limited payments effort at some point next year. But it will likely be about as trustworthy as the promises in my emails from Nigerian princes.
But, of course, as with the Nigerian prince emails, some people will fall for it. But I can’t see the population of absolutely gullible fools being large enough to help fill the gaping void that used to be Twitter’s revenue streams in the pre-Musk era.
Filed Under: elon musk, financial services, money, payments, securities
Companies: twitter, x
Comments on “Would You Trust All Of Your Financial Services & Money To Elon Musk?”
Too bad he won’t honored this promise neither.
So…
Elon will now try to sell not only our data but also our credit card information to the highest bidder?
Fuck. He’ll enable so much more ID Theft than one could thought possible…
I will do it only for as long as I get to hold onto last 8 paychecks.
Headline LOL. Nope!
I wouldn’t trust Musk with my internet cookies.
Twitter is just run on the whims of the Mad King, and I wouldn’t trust the Mad King with anything. He’s just throwing everything at the wall looking for something that sticks.
X and banking
As a retired banker, I do not trust any app, bank, or computer with all of my financial information. My finances are scattered, ie: I have no banking app on any phone or portable device, it is only on my home computer behind a firewall and password protected. I have 3 banks, all isolated from each other. This in case the bank fails or is hacked. Almost all purchases are done by credit card, not a debit card as there is a federal law that says the credit card company must reimburse fraud transactions. An ATM debit, even if fraud, gets an “oh well” from the deposit bank. Musk will guarantee nothing and any loss you take will be your loss without any support from Twitter.
Given how well that Elon complies with consent decrees, I suspect his compliance with banking regulation will give his financial service ambition a lifetime of about 5 minutes.
I wouldn’t trust that dude with my house key, never mind my money.
Re:
I wouldn’t trust him with my car.
Re: Re:
I wouldn’t trust him with his car.
Re:
I wouldn’t trust him to help me stay in touch with friends.
Assuming that it even gets off the ground, in a few years, we’ll probably see stories about X staff going through people’s payment histories and laughing at them, similar to what happened at Tesla.
I wouldn't, but...
Imagine all the poor suckers in the world who haven’t been following the Musk Follies. They could walk right into the trap.
Re:
I think that’s unlikely because of the rebranding. People who haven’t been following the Musk follies won’t know that X is Twitter and will think it’s a porn site instead. Who the hell wants to bank with a porn site?
Re: Re:
I’d trust a porn site more than Elon’s mess.
Securities or whatever is the exact definition of cryptocurrency.
Most if not all that adopt this (if it actually does become a reality) will be his fanboys. Honestly, I won’t feel bad for that bunch when it goes up in flames.
“I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”
Because there will be nothing left to put in it.
No
I would not trust him to babysit someone else’s pet rock.
Breaking news for all crypto investors around the world!!!
My X feed is heavily populated with tweets for crypto, and since Elon’s due diligence doesn’t go beyond $8 and a credit card, I assume a good percentage are scams.
UK bookmakers are listing “X’s payment system is hit with multi-billon$ class action suit in the first month” as a prohibitive favorite.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
You are never getting back the left-wing viewpoint-based censorship that Twitter used to provide for you, no matter how much you rant and rave.
I would trust Elon Musk with my money a little bit more than I would trust any “analysis” provided by TechDirt. Which isn’t saying much. Maybe he can just buy Intuit or something and merge it into X.
Re:
No one is asking for “leftwing viewpoint based censorship” at Twitter anyway.
Stop making shit up.
Lol.
Re: Re:
Well, nevermind how absolutely pointless an “internal study” is for this purpose, should we believe those “studies”, or our lying eyes?|
Multiples actual documents show viewpoint discrimination, you fraud
You are. Specifically, relentlessly, so much you are willing to lie about it.
Seriously, MM, there are limits to the gaslighting, learn them.
Re:
You’re not really reading the room well here. I seriously doubt that much of the interest in Musk’s Twitter follies are rooted in a desire to get the old Twitter back. It may have been a place that occasionally got some serious breaking news from around the world, but was mostly a swamp full of porn and ego stroking from insane billionaires. I think most of us here are interested in how these goings on affect the rest of the internet ecosystem… and we also enjoy watching that idiot piss away more money that most of the world’s population could ever even pool together.
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
Says the person spamming us with the same debunked nonsense over and over again. Let it go, you’ll feel better about yourself.
Re: Re:
I’m pretty sure they’re incapable of felling good about themselves.
Re: Re: Re:
This particular asshole only feels good when people outside of his particular ingroup gets genocided.
Re:
Sure, Hyman, you genocidal CSAM apologist.
I’ll be here saying “I told you so” when your identity gets stolen and you cry about it.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
I wrecked your mom’s hymen, nerd.
Re: Re: Re:
You straight white cismales really do boil yourselves down to the most predictable rape fantasy threats don’t you?
It won’t be for much longer. Your place in this world is steadily diminishing as humanity recognizes the cancer that you truly are. You’re going to be excised, and for the betterment of the minorities that you exploited for millennia.
It will be ready
It will be ready just in time to purchase a truck from Tesla.
Something, something,
eggs in one basket
So, about as trustworthy as PayPal? Like “new Twitter”, they’re well known for arbitrary actions, like locking accounts without explanation or recourse; but, as a bonus, they get to keep some money, at least for a while. Any savvy user will tell you to never link it to your “real” bank account; if absolutely necessary, create a throwaway one just for them.
HAHAHAHA….
Just what I want to do, trust my money to a company that is many billions in debt, hoping that they’ll obey banking regulations rather than bankruptcy ones when they go under.
I’m sure that the man who has loved his interactions with the SEC so far will relish the opportunity to adhere to all of the US and international regulations that pertain to banking, securities, and whatever.
I eagerly await seeing this shit show play out.
Absolutely the fuck not. i don’t need a private US version of India’s and China’s shit.
i would not trust elon musk with my financancial data considering the way he has fired many of the basic moderaters that were employed to deal with trolls and misinformation on twitter ,and i,d prefer not to support a right wing extremist who is against all unions and workers rights .consider all most anyone can get a blue mark on x if they pay eight dollars .
since he bought it twitter has lost billions in value .
i cant imagine musk would even be able to deal with the 100s of regulations that are needed to run a bank for a month ,
he,s thinking of leaving the eu in order to avoid complying with the digitsl services act
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
I'd trust him more than you Masnick
I wouldn’t trust “all” my anything with anyone, but your constant campaign against Musk is based on lies and rumors and hilarious in it’s doggedness.
The censorship regime run by Gadde and Roth is gone, get over it. You’re sad about it, no one intelligent is.
Re:
Well why don’t you go back to Twitter, and leave us in peace.
Re:
What lies and rumours would that be?
What censorship regime? The one where they bent over backwards to accommodate viewpoints that would normally cause users to get suspended?
The fucking irony of you suggesting anyone else lacks intelligence.
Re: Re:
No, no, the retort should be Every Accusation A Confession.
Re: Re:
You are not even cogent enough to discount.
Re:
There wouldn’t be a “constant campaign” of anything if Musk stopped during new stupid things. This is a whole new thing, so why shouldn’t it be discussed? Why would you claim directly quoting an interview is “lies and rumors”? Why are you waging a “constant campaign” of carrying water for him? It’s weird dude, deeply weird.
Matty tells us to “get over it” again and again and again and again…
Re:
“I don’t trust Musk, but I stamp my feet, break my back carrying Elon’s water, and twist my panties just a little bit tighter anytime someone might have vaguely hurt Muskie’s fee-fees.” – Matthew Bennett
But I can’t see the population of absolutely gullible fools being large enough to help fill the gaping void that used to be Twitter’s revenue streams in the pre-Musk era.
Dude, enough with the goatse references already.
'Annnnd it's gone.'
Honestly I’m not seeing a downside here and I hope he does launch such a service as I can’t think of a quicker way to really hammer home for his fans just what an idiot he is and what a fool they’ve been to believe his claims of brilliance.
Watching them flail about trying to find anyone other than him to blame would be a great source of entertainment and really help the popcorn industry out in their sales.
I’d like to introduce you to about 73 million citizens who wasted their entire school system education. QED, they are still gullible enough, after all this time, to remain as MAGAidiots, so I’m quite certain that they’re all but frothing at the mouth as they wait impatiently to sign up for Elmo’s version of The Borg.
Banking
Why haven’t the banks developed a protocol whereby someone can send you a electronic invoice, you send it to your bank, and authorize payment, and the bank makes the payment, and the other person can see that the payment has been authorized. Such as system should be no slower that the current credit card system, and it cuts out the middlemen card processors. It would also allow anyone with a bank account to request and receive payments without exposing authorization details.
crash test dummy
this looks too much like the digital dushe dollar that elite want force upon us all! so when this FAILS. we can tell government NO! to the digital dushe dollar and point this failure!