FCC Robocall Enforcement A Feckless Mess, Experts Once Again Tell Congress
Daily Deal: ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Open AI Training Bundle

Would You Trust All Of Your Financial Services & Money To Elon Musk?

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the his-cars-catch-fire dept

Mon, Oct 30th 2023 09:33am -

Yes, I’m well are of Betteridge’s Law, and yes, this headline is designed to deliberately obey it.

It’s no surprise that Elon’s grand vision for exTwitter was to try to turn it into a financial services everything app. He’s been talking about such an app for years. It’s what he wanted his original X.com to become, before it merged with Confinity, and which was later renamed PayPal (after a palace coup in which Elon was booted). Elon has always seemed to think that the focus on PayPal was a mistake and he’s never quite given up on his original idea for X.

He’s mentioned a few times during the course of taking over Twitter that it was part of his vision to create this kind of “everything app” with payments as central element. There were reports from the beginning of this year about how Twitter was seeking various licenses to be a financial services firm, and the company has been slowly collecting the proper licenses.

But the latest is that at an “all hands” meeting last week at exTwitter, he apparently told the few remaining exTwitter employees that he wanted them to launch a service for people by the end of next year that would replace all their financial dealings:

“When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk said, according to audio of the meeting obtained by The Verge. “If it involves money. It’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like send $20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said the company sees this becoming a “full opportunity” in 2024. “It would blow my mind if we don’t have that rolled out by the end of next year,” Musk said.

I’m going to suggest there’s a very decent likelihood that Elon’s mind is going to be blown, as this seems unlikely to be rolled out by the end of 2024. I mean, Elon is somewhat famous for stupidly overpromising delivery dates and then either never delivering, or delivering years after the fact.

And doing full on financial services including “money or securities or whatever” is not exactly the easiest thing in the world if you don’t want to end up facing a long, long time in jail (as Sam Bankman-Fried is currently learning).

While some might point to Elon’s exploding rockets and fire-catching cars as reasons to be skeptical of his claims of controlling all your finances, I’ll just remind people that even before Elon took over he was promising fully end-to-end encrypted DMs, which was an actual good idea (but also one that both Twitter and Meta have worked on for years, and both have noted is way, way, way trickier than it seems at first if you want to do it right).

When Musk ordered a few of the remaining engineers at the company to rush out encrypted DMs by a specific deadline, they launched a weak approximation of it, which they plastered with warnings that it was not, in fact, actually end-to-end encrypted DMs. And since then, we’ve basically heard exactly nothing about any plans to ever actually bring truly end-to-end encrypted DMs online.

Given that, it would not surprise me at all if exTwitter launches some sort of extremely sketchy, half-assed, limited payments effort at some point next year. But it will likely be about as trustworthy as the promises in my emails from Nigerian princes.

But, of course, as with the Nigerian prince emails, some people will fall for it. But I can’t see the population of absolutely gullible fools being large enough to help fill the gaping void that used to be Twitter’s revenue streams in the pre-Musk era.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: twitter, x

49 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Would You Trust All Of Your Financial Services & Money To Elon Musk?”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
49 Comments
This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Harold Koenigsaecker says:

X and banking

As a retired banker, I do not trust any app, bank, or computer with all of my financial information. My finances are scattered, ie: I have no banking app on any phone or portable device, it is only on my home computer behind a firewall and password protected. I have 3 banks, all isolated from each other. This in case the bank fails or is hacked. Almost all purchases are done by credit card, not a debit card as there is a federal law that says the credit card company must reimburse fraud transactions. An ATM debit, even if fraud, gets an “oh well” from the deposit bank. Musk will guarantee nothing and any loss you take will be your loss without any support from Twitter.

freakanatcha (profile) says:

Breaking news for all crypto investors around the world!!!

My X feed is heavily populated with tweets for crypto, and since Elon’s due diligence doesn’t go beyond $8 and a credit card, I assume a good percentage are scams.

UK bookmakers are listing “X’s payment system is hit with multi-billon$ class action suit in the first month” as a prohibitive favorite.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

You are never getting back the left-wing viewpoint-based censorship that Twitter used to provide for you, no matter how much you rant and rave.

I would trust Elon Musk with my money a little bit more than I would trust any “analysis” provided by TechDirt. Which isn’t saying much. Maybe he can just buy Intuit or something and merge it into X.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Mike Masnick (profile) says:

Re:

  1. Multiple studies (both internal and external) found not only was there no “leftwing viewpoint-based censorship” at Twitter, but the company actually had extra rules that bent over backwards to allow conservative accounts to violate the rules, while other accounts could not.

  2. No one is asking for “leftwing viewpoint based censorship” at Twitter anyway.

Stop making shit up.

I would trust Elon Musk with my money a little bit more than I would trust any “analysis” provided by TechDirt. Which isn’t saying much. Maybe he can just buy Intuit or something and merge it into X.

Lol.

Matthew Bennett says:

Re: Re:

Multiple studies (both internal and external)

Well, nevermind how absolutely pointless an “internal study” is for this purpose, should we believe those “studies”, or our lying eyes?|

Multiples actual documents show viewpoint discrimination, you fraud

No one is asking for “leftwing viewpoint based censorship” at Twitter anyway.

You are. Specifically, relentlessly, so much you are willing to lie about it.

Seriously, MM, there are limits to the gaslighting, learn them.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

You’re not really reading the room well here. I seriously doubt that much of the interest in Musk’s Twitter follies are rooted in a desire to get the old Twitter back. It may have been a place that occasionally got some serious breaking news from around the world, but was mostly a swamp full of porn and ego stroking from insane billionaires. I think most of us here are interested in how these goings on affect the rest of the internet ecosystem… and we also enjoy watching that idiot piss away more money that most of the world’s population could ever even pool together.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

You straight white cismales really do boil yourselves down to the most predictable rape fantasy threats don’t you?

It won’t be for much longer. Your place in this world is steadily diminishing as humanity recognizes the cancer that you truly are. You’re going to be excised, and for the betterment of the minorities that you exploited for millennia.

Anonymous Coward says:

sketchy, half-assed, limited payments effort … will likely be about as trustworthy as the promises in my emails from Nigerian princes.

So, about as trustworthy as PayPal? Like “new Twitter”, they’re well known for arbitrary actions, like locking accounts without explanation or recourse; but, as a bonus, they get to keep some money, at least for a while. Any savvy user will tell you to never link it to your “real” bank account; if absolutely necessary, create a throwaway one just for them.

Anonymous Coward says:

i would not trust elon musk with my financancial data considering the way he has fired many of the basic moderaters that were employed to deal with trolls and misinformation on twitter ,and i,d prefer not to support a right wing extremist who is against all unions and workers rights .consider all most anyone can get a blue mark on x if they pay eight dollars .
since he bought it twitter has lost billions in value .
i cant imagine musk would even be able to deal with the 100s of regulations that are needed to run a bank for a month ,
he,s thinking of leaving the eu in order to avoid complying with the digitsl services act

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Strawb (profile) says:

Re:

I wouldn’t trust “all” my anything with anyone, but your constant campaign against Musk is based on lies and rumors

What lies and rumours would that be?

The censorship regime run by Gadde and Roth is gone, get over it.

What censorship regime? The one where they bent over backwards to accommodate viewpoints that would normally cause users to get suspended?

You’re sad about it, no one intelligent is.

The fucking irony of you suggesting anyone else lacks intelligence.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
JMT (profile) says:

Re:

I wouldn’t trust “all” my anything with anyone, but your constant campaign against Musk is based on lies and rumors and hilarious in it’s doggedness.

There wouldn’t be a “constant campaign” of anything if Musk stopped during new stupid things. This is a whole new thing, so why shouldn’t it be discussed? Why would you claim directly quoting an interview is “lies and rumors”? Why are you waging a “constant campaign” of carrying water for him? It’s weird dude, deeply weird.

The censorship regime run by Gadde and Roth is gone, get over it.

Matty tells us to “get over it” again and again and again and again…

That One Guy (profile) says:

'Annnnd it's gone.'

Honestly I’m not seeing a downside here and I hope he does launch such a service as I can’t think of a quicker way to really hammer home for his fans just what an idiot he is and what a fool they’ve been to believe his claims of brilliance.

Watching them flail about trying to find anyone other than him to blame would be a great source of entertainment and really help the popcorn industry out in their sales.

Anonymous Coward says:

I can’t see the population of absolutely gullible fools being large enough to help fill the gaping void that used to be Twitter’s revenue streams in the pre-Musk era.

I’d like to introduce you to about 73 million citizens who wasted their entire school system education. QED, they are still gullible enough, after all this time, to remain as MAGAidiots, so I’m quite certain that they’re all but frothing at the mouth as they wait impatiently to sign up for Elmo’s version of The Borg.

Anonymous Coward says:

Banking

Why haven’t the banks developed a protocol whereby someone can send you a electronic invoice, you send it to your bank, and authorize payment, and the bank makes the payment, and the other person can see that the payment has been authorized. Such as system should be no slower that the current credit card system, and it cuts out the middlemen card processors. It would also allow anyone with a bank account to request and receive payments without exposing authorization details.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

FCC Robocall Enforcement A Feckless Mess, Experts Once Again Tell Congress
Daily Deal: ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Open AI Training Bundle
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...