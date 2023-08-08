My Distaste For Your Solution Does Not Mean Disregard For The Problem
This keeps coming up in different contexts, so I thought I might write a short (ha, as if I can write short things!) blog post that I can point to on various occasions. I spend a lot of time here on Techdirt highlighting why your favorite solution to (*waves hands*) some big societal problem won’t work, and will probably make things worse.
We can go down the list. Getting rid of anonymity to fix social media. Creating a new “fairness doctrine” for cable news or social media. Age verification for social media. Removing Section 230 to stop bullies. Creating a “duty of care” for social media companies. Requiring social media companies to get a special license from a Digital Platform Commission. Creating laws for blocking entire websites because of some copyright infringement.
And on and on and on.
In some debates I’ve had over the past few weeks, whenever I highlight the problems of various proposed solutions, rather than responding to them, I’m told that my statement shows I “don’t care” about the underlying problem (though usually in angrier language about how I want people to die, don’t care about the children who are dying, don’t care about starving artists, don’t care about the end of democracy, etc.).
That’s wrong.
I do care about all of those things. That’s why I think it’s important to point out why your preferred (or proposed) solution doesn’t help and will often make the problem significantly worse.
Too often, these comments from supporters of these solutions are really a form of “we must do something, this is something, we will do this.”
I understand that there are real (and justified) concerns about the problems you’re trying to address. But it does no one any good to put in place solutions that don’t actually solve the problems. In fact, it can do significant harm on multiple levels.
Now, the retort that some will have is that I can’t criticize a proposed solution unless I have something “better.” Well, in many cases not doing anything is a “better” solution than making things worse. Sometimes I do have suggestions on better ways forward, and I’ll write about them. Sometimes, the issues are complicated and intractable enough that I don’t have a good solution, and know enough not to suggest something in a space where I don’t see any good options. But that doesn’t mean that your solution is any good.
So, please, can we stop assuming that my concerns about your solution mean I don’t care about the underlying problems? There may be cases where I think your interpretation of the problem is incorrect, or overblown, or out of context. There may be times when I think you’re underplaying the problem. Neither of those matter.
If the discussion is about the solution, we can focus simply on whether or not that solution will make things better or not (or worse or not!) without making it a referendum on whether or not I take the problem itself seriously.
Comments on “My Distaste For Your Solution Does Not Mean Disregard For The Problem”
I always figured you took the problem seriously. When you don’t take the problem seriously, your posts tend to be a bit sarcastic (I’m looking at former-twitter).
“Now, the retort that some will have is that I can’t criticize a proposed solution unless I have something “better.” Well, in many cases not doing anything is a “better” solution than making things worse. ”
I wish more people acknowledged this.
“But we must do something and this is something.”
Wrong title?
“You have been directed here because you suggested a simple yet unworkable solution to some problem…”
All you need is an H. L. Mencken quote to round it out.
Age verification
As I’ve posted in the past, and sorry to harp on it, I have proposed age verification using a server header and a browser setting. If there is something wrong with this rubric, point it out.
Server says in the header block (First thing that gets returned before any content) “This site is intended for X age”. That is a simple setting. No programming required, just a string to be added to the return.
The user’s own browser has a setting that simply doesn’t show the content if the user is too young. Since kids can rarely afford their own devices, parents get to act as gate keepers by configuring the device before giving it to Johnny. This does require some programming (more secure), either in the browser or in a script manger add on (not very secure).
No, it doesn’t stop everything. Will it stop 95%? Likely. Will it stop 80%? I think so, given a competent software implementation. “But but but kids will crack it!” – see competent. It can’t be impossible, but it can be difficult.
I don’t see any obvious flaws, but then again, I’m not always correct either.
I think it’s a good compromise until one of three things happen:
1. People stop thinking it the job of the world to raise their kid.
2. Americans stop freaking out over sex and going to the bathroom.
3. Someone else proposes a less invasive, more free choice.
But this is so obvious, it is an inescapable conclusion that those that want to “protect the chiiiiillllllldddddrrrreeeennnnn!” are actually seeking to control adults, and don’t really give a shit about the kids as long as they get what they want (power).
Re:
The ‘problem’ with our solution is that it requires parents to protect their own kids, and it does not allow busybodies to protect your kids for you. Also, it does not have a potentials chilling effect on the viewing of porn by identifying those that view it. Therefore you solution does not meet the needs of those who wish to control others.
Re:
Two problems that I see:
First…
Sorry, but this is the “nerd harder” solution. For this to be an effective proposal, you need to bring to the table the details that make it, as you put it, “competent”.
Second…
You vastly underestimate the intelligence of children, who have all the motivation in the world to work around your solutions.
For a simple example: Not all browsers will implement your solution. Child-in-question will find and use one such. Your riposte would be “include all such browsers in the censorship regime”, and you would immediately be in a rabbit hole (or arms race) that you cannot possibly win and retain anything that looks like the internet.
Re: Re:
Age verification by a site is also easily cracked, as what kid cannot get a parents credit card details, or a photo of a driving license. Couple age verification with video at the time of verification and an older sibling or fried does the login, and then lets the younger person use the session.
That is, without intrusive and continuous video monitoring, online age verification enables the session. Ulike a club, where age verification verifies the age of those who enter, online verification only sometimes verifies the age of the person who opened the door, and cannot see who, or how many enter through that opened door.
Re:
That isn’t age verification per se. It’s also fine as an optionfor parents if it isn’t a legal mandate. Software and services with similar ends have been around for ages, so problem solved.
Re: V-Chip?
So your idea is basically to use an even less effective, software-based V-Chip, which Congress mandated and few people ever used?
Great idea!
(BTW – any 10-year-old can install a new browser on mom’s computer (which likely already has multiple browsers on it), rendering your solution pointless.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V-chip
Brevity Is The Soul Of Wit
Perhaps someday an AI editor can condense several paragraphs into something concise, such as “Stop virtue signaling. Your idea is dumb and won’t work”. And then, we could make an entire social media site out of it, and call it something simple, like “X”. It would be hugely popular.
Re: A turd by any other name
Kdawg you make Elmo look like Shakespeare.
Well said. I feel this in my soul.
There is this, but let’s not forget those for whom the “unintended consequences” are very much intended.
At times, I’m not sure which is worse between willful ignorance and outright malice. The latter is obvious worse in individual cases, but the former seems so much more widespread.
Right. When your solution is literally worse than nothing, you must stop what you’re doing. But some of these “caring” people don’t actually care: the illusion of action is more important than the result.
That’s part of the problem with the political (and often economic) landscape in the world nowadays. Short-term actions are prioritized over well-planned long-term strategies. Show the public that you’re doing something, and that there is an immediate impact. Be it for your ego, your next election, your connections. Then… “après moi, le Déluge.”
Yep, this, what he said right here, dawg