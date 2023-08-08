FCC Hits Robocall Scammers With $300 Million Fine That Still Somehow Means Nothing
Every six months or so the FCC announces it has taken some major new step to thwart annoying robocalls. Yet Americans still receive more than 4.5 billion such calls every month, the vast majority of FCC fines are never collected, scammers elude meaningful accountability, and the problem persists.
Last week for example, the FCC announced it had levied a $300 million fine against what the agency calls “the largest illegal robocall operation the agency has ever investigated.” According to the FCC, the outfit made more than five billion car warranty scam calls to more than 500 million phone numbers during a three month span in 2021, violating federal spoofing laws in a bid to hide their identity:
“We take seriously our responsibility to protect consumers and the integrity of U.S.
communications networks from the onslaught of these types of pernicious calls,” said FCC
Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal. “I want to thank the Enforcement Bureau’s
Telecommunications Consumers Division for its groundbreaking work on this case, and we
will continue to work with our federal and state partners to hold these entities and others
engaged in similar conduct accountable.”
The problem, once again, is the scammers will likely never pay a dime. In part because actually collecting those fines falls to the DOJ, which historically either can’t track down the scammers in question, or can’t be bothered. One study found that the FCC and DOJ fined robocallers $208 million between 2015 and 2019, but only $6,790 was ever collected.
Beyond scammers being slippery there are numerous reasons robocalls never really die, and we’ve normalized losing control of our voice networks to dodgy actors.
For one, industry lobbyists have done a good job convincing regulators they should focus exclusively on “scam” calls, letting numerous legit companies and debt collectors harass consumers they know can’t pay — often by using the same tactics as scammers. Those same lobbyists have worked tirelessly to narrow FCC authority and craft broad loopholes in robocall protections that scammers can then exploit.
Groups like the National Consumer Law Center have issued reports noting how we’ve also been slow to thwart robocalls because many major wireless providers have profited from the scams. They’ve offered clear plans the FCC has yet to fully adopt, in part because the agency historically lacks the backbone to stand up to politically powerful telecom giants.
Activists and the FCC have argued for broader authority here, but our corrupt Congress has generally responded by doing the opposite and trimming FCC authority on most issues related to consumer protection (see: net neutrality, broadband privacy, media consolidation).
That’s not to say the FCC hasn’t occasionally made progress. They’ve finally managed to nudge a lagging industry into adopting anti-spoofing measures. And they have cracked down more intensely on the kind of dodgy telecom middlemen that help facilitate calls. But without greater authority and a sharper eye cast on “legit” robocallers (and their lobbying influence), the problem persists.
Filed Under: auto warranty scam, fcc, fines, robocall, scammers, telecom
Comments on “FCC Hits Robocall Scammers With $300 Million Fine That Still Somehow Means Nothing”
Amend the Do Not Call Act
I think that the Federal “Do Not Call Act” needs to be amended
substantially to deal with this situation:
1) Penalties need to be adjusted for the inflation that has occurred
since the 1991 passage of the Act. I suggest they should be
adjusted annually by the greater of the annual Consumer Price Index
inflation rate and the annual Producer Consumer Price Index
inflatioin rate.
2) Presently, the Act lists several “aggravating factors”, which
increase the statutory penalties from $500 to $1500. Even if
multiple aggravating factors are present, the penalty does not
increase beyond the $1000 penalty for a single aggravating factor,
Instead, the penalties should have a 19901_$ 1000.00 increment
for each aggravating factor — so that, for example, if three
aggravating factors are present, the statutory damages should be
1991_$ 3500.00 In particular, each request by the callee never
to be called again should also be regarded as a separate
aggravation, so in the case of a caller having been told by the
callee 100 times never to call again, the damages should be 1991_$
100,500.00.
3) Robo-calls are especially disruptive. The statutory
damage-increment for robo-calls should be 1991_$ 3000.00
instead of 1991_$ 1000.00. Moreover, the callee should
be reimbursed for attorney and court costs.
4) Spoofed-number calls are inherently deceptive, and should be
considered deliberately fraudulent. The statutory damage-increment
for spoofed-number calls should be 1991_$ 5000.00. Moreover, the
callee should be reimbursed for attorney and court costs.
Spoofing either a government or medical-provider number should be
a felony (just as impersonating a police officer is); the statutory
damage increment in that case should be at least 1991_$ 20000.00.
5) As noted above, currently telecommunications vendors have no
incentive to cooperate with callees, making spoofed-number calls
almost impossible to track and penalize. Instead, they need an
incentive. Telecommunications vendors should be reimbursed by the
court at a rate of 3x their costs, for helping to establish the
identities of guilty parties. That way, helping to solve this
situation would be a profit-center instead of a loss-center for
them.
6) When foreign call centers are found responsible for violating
the Act, they should be cut off from telecommunications-contact
with the US, by whatever means (diplomatic or otherwise) are
necessary. Note that in this case, the NSA almost certainly knows
exactly who is responsible. They should do whatever is necessary
to stop this invasion of my home.