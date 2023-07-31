The Weird Trademark Issue That Shows Up In The Harlan Crow / Clarence Thomas Mess
That New York Times Profile

Unsurprisingly, Pornhub Blocks Arkansas IP Addresses

Legal Issues

from the don't-blame-us-for-ruining-Gov-Huckabee’s-husband’s-morning-wood dept

Mon, Jul 31st 2023 03:27pm -

It has been a busy day for Arkansas.

Pornhub.com geo-blocked IP addresses in Arkansas in the latest protest against unworkable age verification laws. Arkansas is the fifth state to have an age-gating statute enter force and is the fourth to be geo-blocked by the parent company of Pornhub, the Montréal-based firm MindGeek owned by Ethical Capital Partners in Ottawa. With a population of about 3 million people, the block on Arkansas adds to the growing number of blocked people in the United States — Earth’s largest consumer base for legal and consensual pornography. And, as we are seeing across the board, people aren’t happy with the block and it isn’t like these laws are going to stop people from watching porn. VPNs are gaining popularity, and not all porn sites are following these laws.

But, who is to blame for the Pornhub geo-block? Pornhub or Ethical Capital Partners? The state? It’s basic economics, folks. Generally speaking, reasonable regulations often make sense for various industries. Without government regulation, we too frequently end up with early Industrial Revolution-style labor quagmires: people get exploited, customers are at the whim of unaccountable executives, and a market ends up monopolizing. But those are general regulations that apply across the board to protect labor and customers.

There is a huge difference when regulations prevent entry or exit from a market for a variety of reasons, or when they target specific types of companies. The age verification laws in these states are textbook cases of misinformed regulation. In my time reporting on the porn industry, I have seen time and again do-gooder politicians who claim to have a moral imperative to “protect the kids.” Protecting the kids, in the eyes of such politicians, means restricting access to adult content and openly censoring otherwise First Amendment-protected forms of free speech and expression. 

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law Senate Bill 66 requiring a government identification or a personal identification document to verify one’s age in order to wank. The state legislature, which is dominated by a Republican supermajority, claimed that the bill was a “bipartisan” show of concern for minors. Truthfully, this “bipartisanship” is exclusively based on a political necessity for Democrats in the minority to effect any sort of legislative change that is not blocked by the Q-anon laced policies of Gov. Sanders and her cronies in the state legislature.

It’s clear that Pornhub shouldn’t be blamed for this new development in the ongoing drama related to age verification in the United States. In a blog post, Pornhub said the reason they’re blocking entire states is the way these “new laws are executed by lawmakers is ineffective and puts users’ privacy at risk.” That’s absolutely true. The majority of these laws don’t consider the impact of potential data bloat, security risks, and other fucked-up ideas.

Also, the enforcement of these laws isn’t consistent or uniform. Given the nature of the federal system, there are clear shortcomings in the ability of U.S. states to effectively enforce these laws in an equitable manner. But what age verification laws try to do is regulate interstate commerce while lacking the constitutional prerogative to do so. Only Congress and the federal government through an act of Congress can regulate interstate commerce in ways that are presented in these age verification bills — age estimation tech, AI-assisted biometrics, and simple interventions such as requesting sensitive personally identifiable information over openly available, non-sensitive personally identifiable information that can be found via social media.

As I’ve written for Techdirt before, Pornhub and its ownership group are on record advocating for device-based age verification solutions that try to retain as little data as possible. They say so in the blog post, and a partner for Ethical Capital Partners told me the same thing several times in calls and texts throughout my reportage on the age verification push in Utah. This is additionally the case for a variety of other sites that want to comply with the law and be viewed as ethical, transparent, and responsible. But, there is no simple solution for ensuring trust and safety policies are effective on porn sites or social media platforms that permit uncensored nudity, like Reddit or OnlyFans.

Age verification laws are currently being challenged in federal district courts across the country as violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments. The Free Speech Coalition, a trade group representing the adult entertainment industry, headlines plaintiff classes pressing courts in Utah and Louisiana to issue permanent injunctions against the implementation and enforcement of age verification laws. In Arkansas, NetChoice filed a lawsuit against the state government asking a federal judge to block the Social Media Safety Act, an age verification measure requiring a user or a parent to submit identification material in order to create new accounts. Collectively, these proposals are simply unworkable ideological statements that have little chance of surviving judicial review. Plus, it goes to show how backward conservative politicians can be on free speech topics.

The age verification law enters into force tomorrow, August 1.

Michael McGrady is the contributing editor of AVN.com. 

Disclosure: The author is a member of the Free Speech Coalition. He wasn’t compensated by the coalition or its members to write this column.

Filed Under: , , , , , , , ,
Companies: ethical capital partners, mindgeek, pornhub

15 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Unsurprisingly, Pornhub Blocks Arkansas IP Addresses”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
15 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
That One Guy (profile) says:

Re:

Quick question for you: Would you support a law that prohibited kids from accessing or reading the bible and punished platforms, businesses, groups or individuals who owned the book and had it available in a fashion that kids could access it?

If someone’s kids are watching porn then either their parents are fine with it or their parents are terrible at their jobs, in neither case is it the platform’s fault or their responsibility.

That One Guy (profile) says:

'If you don't like us blue-balling you here's the offices to start calling...'

Explaining their actions in a blog post is a good start but if they really want to hammer the point home they need to have the redirected landing page for anyone geo-blocked be one that explains why they instituted the block and more importantly provide links and other resources for users who want to do something about it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
TKnarr (profile) says:

PornHub needs to emphasize that their objection isn’t to verifying visitor’s ages. They’re OK with that. It’s that this law requires them to collect a bunch of sensitive information that could be very damaging to the visitors if it were ever made public (eg. driver’s license numbers and such that can be used for identity theft) and retain that information, providing it upon request to anybody claiming to be with law enforcement or a government agency and hoping that the security on the databases is good enough that nobody cracks them and copies it out (see list of major data compromises so far this year alone). That is the major problem with these laws. If the laws provided a way for PornHub to do the verification for a user and then only retain the results of that verification, without having to store any of the information used for it, then it would probably be workable. But that’s very deliberately not what these laws do.

Anonymous Coward says:

Age verification at the ddor of a club etc. is effective and needs no records to be kept. Age verification at logon is ineffective as unless coupled to continuous video monitoring, as all it proves is that the person doing the logon produces a proof of age for a person old enough to use the site. Note that does not ensure that the person logging in is the person referred to in the proof of age, or that they do not hand over the use of the computer to an underage person after logon.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

The Weird Trademark Issue That Shows Up In The Harlan Crow / Clarence Thomas Mess
That New York Times Profile
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...