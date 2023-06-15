Music Publishers File (Somewhat Weak) Copyright Lawsuit Against Twitter

from the it's-always-the-dmca dept

To be honest, I’m somewhat amazed that more copyright lawsuits haven’t been filed against Twitter yet. There have been multiple reports of how the company’s DMCA takedown response systems have been broken/ignored since Musk took over. Without looking for it, I’ve seen full length high def movies show up in my Twitter feed (including movies still in theaters).

Still, it’s a bit surprising that the first such lawsuit is not from a Hollywood studio, but rather a big giant list of music publishers. And I’m pretty sure that Twitter has a strong case, if Elon bothers to hire competent copyright attorneys.

The backstory here is that music publishers (who are different than the record labels, even if some are connected to labels) have been demanding that Twitter license content for years. And, for years, Twitter correctly pointed out that it abides by the DMCA, and takes down copyright-infringing works when it receives a proper takedown notice. This is exactly what the law allows them to do, and it’s not as if Twitter is where people go to listen to music (and what music does get posted is generally hosted elsewhere and posted in a promotional manner). So, really, the idea that Twitter had to get a license from the publishers was always a stretch.

Still, almost immediately after Elon announced his bid for Twitter, the music publishers started agitating for him to license compositions. But, this is Elon Musk we’re talking about. The man won’t even pay his rent, or his cloud computing bills. Did anyone actually think he would pay for publisher licenses he doesn’t even need? So, it was little surprise when there were reports earlier this year that the talks had “stalled.”

And now there’s a lawsuit. But it doesn’t seem like a particularly strong one:

This is a civil action seeking damages and injunctive relief for Twitter’s willful copyright infringement. Twitter fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions, violating Publishers’ and others’ exclusive rights under copyright law. While numerous Twitter competitors recognize the need for proper licenses and agreements for the use of musical compositions on their platforms, Twitter does not, and instead breeds massive copyright infringement that harms music creators.

I mean, first of all… what? I’ve been an avid Twitter users from 2008 through 2022 and I honestly can’t recall ever encountering music in any significant way, or if I did, it was links to licensed sources such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or whatever.

The only reason to do such a license is if you’re actually hosting music (and even then the DMCA should protect you, but most sites choose to get a license mainly to get the industry to stop constantly screaming at them and so that they don’t have to constantly play DMCA takedown whac-a-mole).

And, some of this is just nonsense:

Twitter knows perfectly well that neither it nor users of the Twitter platform have secured licenses for the rampant use of music being made on its platform as complained of herein. Nonetheless, in connection with its highly interactive platform, Twitter consistently and knowingly hosts and streams infringing copies of musical compositions, including ones uploaded by or streamed to Tennessee residents and including specific infringing material that Twitter knows is infringing. Twitter also routinely continues to provide specific known repeat infringers with use of the Twitter platform, which they use for more infringement.

The standard here has to be specific, actual knowledge of infringing works, not general knowledge that some people on the platform sometimes post infringing works. And while the paragraph above alleges “specific infringing material that Twitter knows is infringing,” it’s not actually that simple. That’s the same sort of argument that Viacom made against YouTube and failed with. In that case, Viacom also insisted that YouTube had to know these works were infringing and the court said that’s not how it works. And it’s even more limited in this case because the publishers say that Twitter “knows” that its “users” have not secured licenses, but does not suggest how they know this at all. It’s entirely possible that some of the users have, in fact, secured licenses. Or, as noted, that they’re just posting videos from elsewhere that is licensed. The publishers know this, so this is just misleading nonsense.

Twitter profits handsomely from its infringement of Publishers’ repertoires of musical compositions. The audio and audio-visual recordings embodying those compositions attract and retain users (both account holders and visitors) and drive engagement, thereby furthering Twitter’s lucrative advertising business and other revenue streams.

I doubt this very much. First, again, who goes to Twitter for the music? Second, (also, again) the vast majority of music is linked to on other sites, not hosted by Twitter. Yes, Twitter hosts some video, and yes, Elon expanded how much can be posted, but it’s still a stretch to argue that Twitter is “profiting” from music on its platform.

This is just typical National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) nonsense, in which they falsely insist that no one does anything for any reason except to seek out their music, and that they should be paid for every listen.

Still, there are some things in here that suggest that Musk, in ways that only an incompetent Musk would do, has made his own situation worse. The key bits:

Twitter has repeatedly failed to take the most basic step of expeditiously removing, or disabling access to, the infringing material identified by the infringement notices. Twitter has also continued to assist known repeat infringers with their infringement. Those repeat offenders do not face a realistic threat of Twitter terminating their accounts and thus the cycle of infringement continues across the Twitter platform.

If that’s actually what’s happening, then that would be problematic. The complaint does point to an example of “a known repeat infringer” which at least raises some questions:

The screenshot below illustrates Twitter’s monetization of infringing content. This infringing tweet is from a known repeat infringer who has been the subject of at least nine infringement notices to Twitter, identifying at least fourteen infringing tweets, which contained unauthorized copies of Publishers’ musical compositions. Directly below the infringing tweet is a paid “Promoted” tweet selected by Twitter. To the right of the infringing tweet is a paid “Promoted” account recommended by Twitter. Twitter’s account recommendations also include another known repeat infringer, Twitter Account A, identified in paragraph 166 below.

I’m at least a little confused by this. From what I see there, it’s not at all clear that the original tweet is hosted audio. It’s possible, but normally when there’s a video player it shows with the indicators of a video player. And, honestly, the fact that there are other promoted tweets or recommendations is mostly meaningless for the copyright issues at play.

As for the repeat infringer question, the DMCA requires that companies have a “reasonably implemented” repeat infringer policy, but does not specify exactly how it works, so just claiming that there are repeat infringers on the site, without more info, does not prove that Twitter would be liable for infringement (it could be, I’m just noting that the complaint is pretty weak on this point). The legal battles around this are always about whether or not a particular policy is reasonably implemented, and without more info it’s difficult to know if Twitter’s would be.

Later in the lawsuit there are lots of complaints about how long it takes Twitter to review DMCA takedowns, which might be indicative of a real problem… but might not be:

The precise extent of Twitter’s lengthy delays will be the subject of discovery and analysis, including through a review of Twitter’s records. In the meantime, by way of an example, the musical composition “What a Wonderful World,” written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss and performed by Louis Armstrong, is a timeless classic, chosen by Rolling Stone in September 2021 as one of the top 200 songs of all time. Unauthorized audio and audio-visual recordings that embody “What a Wonderful World” are rampant on the Twitter platform, and Twitter has failed repeatedly to take them down in an expeditious manner. Across all the NMPA Notices sent to Twitter that identified the musical composition for “What a Wonderful World” by name, along with precise URLs for the tweets containing the infringing uses of that composition, Twitter failed to take down at least 240 infringing tweets incorporating “What a Wonderful World” within 14 days after the NMPA Notice was sent. Even more troubling, over 120 of those tweets were still available at least a month after the associated NMPA notice was sent to Twitter, and more than two dozen tweets were still available on Twitter over two months after NMPA sent a notice identifying them as infringing.

Seems like an odd choice to use, as an example, a song that is literally 56 years old, which at the time it was published had a maximum copyright term of 56 years? Yes, the song is still under copyright thanks to endless copyright term extensions, but… still. You’d think they’d pick another song.

Also, the lawsuit misrepresents Twitter’s marketing claims about Twitter and music, which tend to be about communities of fans, not posting actual music (again, that’s not really a Twitter thing).

Twitter has been outspoken about how important music is to Twitter and users of its platform. In its marketing, blogs, or tweets, Twitter stated: a. “[M]usic is the largest community” on Twitter’s platform, where “people are more likely to follow a music-related account than any other type of account on Twitter.” b. The Twitter platform is “the ultimate connection to the music world for fans and brands.” c. “Every day, more than 30 million tweets are published about music around the world . . . [which is] more than 20,000 every minute.” Twitter even has its own “@TwitterMusic” account on its platform dedicated to top music trends, which has a massive following of 11.5 million users

I mean, literally none of that has anything to do with infringing content. It’s mostly about music fans and connecting with artists. Not listening to music on the platform. It’s just designed to sound bad, despite being wholly unrelated to the actual copyright question.

Now, there are some things that Elon has done that may cause him trouble in court. Recently departed trust & safety boss Ella Irwin (stupidly) announced that the company wouldn’t suspend users unless “it is clear the user knew the content was illegal.”

While that may seem commendable in some ways, it might conflict with the DMCA’s requirements regarding repeat infringer policies. At least, the NMPA sure claims it does:

Twitter has told users of its platform that “[w]e don’t suspend users for posting reported content unless it is clear that the user knew the content was illegal.” But Twitter’s practice is unreasonable and contrary to law. Infringement occurs as a matter of law. Direct infringement is a strict liability offense, without any requirement that the infringer know the content they post is illegal.

Except… that’s not entirely accurate by the NMPA either. While the courts have definitely moved in that direction, some still do recognize the concept of innocent infringement (and, frankly, copyright law would be a lot more reasonable if the courts went back to understanding this).

There are other Elon decisions that the complaint calls out, but some are silly and have nothing to do with the copyright questions:

Instead of grounding decisions on sound policy development and reasonable implementation, Twitter has outsourced trust and safety decisions to Twitter polls, i.e., votes among users of the Twitter platform, through a feature on the platform used for polling.

But… there is another thing the lawsuit calls out which MANY copyright lawyers freaked out about last month, when a Twitter user appeared to complain that they were being unfairly hit with copyright claims and Elon told the user to try “turning on subscriptions.”

I saw multiple copyright lawyers freak out about this and try to warn Musk that this tweet would show up in copyright lawsuits. At the time, I looked into the issue and… while it looks bad, it’s not as bad as it seems. The “Figen” account does not appear to actually be infringing on copyrights. It actually is linking to the original uploads by the original users (those might be infringing, but most did appear to be from the original creator of the work). This is a confusing bit of how Twitter works, when you can “repost” someone else’s video, but you’re really just linking to their upload.

Still, this incident shows up in the lawsuit (somewhat obliquely):

By way of another example, a user tweeted that Twitter should not suspend accounts for receiving multiple copyright notices but rather should only disable the copyrighted videos. That user asserted that the user does not earn money from the videos they share, or understand that they are copyrighted, and that copyright owners should ask Twitter users to remove the videos rather than submit notices to Twitter. Twitter replied publicly to this user, but without asking the user not to infringe, without referring the user to Twitter’s Copyright policy, and without telling the user that copyright infringement is unlawful regardless of whether the user makes money from it or realizes that a particular video is infringing. Instead, Twitter suggested that the user “consider turning on subscriptions”—a feature of Twitter Blue that garners revenue for Twitter, enables the user to receive payments from other users of the Twitter platform, and, because the infringing tweets are behind a paywall, makes it more difficult for copyright owners to find.

So, this one goes both ways. If you understand that Figen wasn’t actually infringing, then Elon’s statement isn’t so bad. But it’s not even clear that Elon realized this user wasn’t actually infringing. And if he did believe the account was infringing then… yeah… that’s bad. But, also, it’s not at all a surprise this showed up in a lawsuit.

And then there’s this:

I mean, this is another case where Elon is correct, but that plays badly if you’re in a lawsuit for ignoring DMCA takedowns, and of course the NMPA calls it out.

Twitter’s most senior executive has previously described the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”)—a statute that, among other things, provides for notice and takedown of infringing copyrighted material—as a “plague on humanity.”… This statement and others like it exert pressure on Twitter employees, including those in its trust and safety team, on issues relating to copyright and infringement.

So, anyway, this is not a particularly strong lawsuit, but it’s not a joke either. It’s got many aspects where Elon and his inability to shut the fuck up clearly made things worse. But it does seem like the kind of copyright lawsuit that Twitter could win if it had competent copyright litigators to handle it.

Which means, the question is: can Elon actually hire a competent copyright litigator these days?

Filed Under: copyright, dmca, dmca 512, ella irwin, elon musk, licensing, publishers, repeat infringer policy

Companies: concord music, nmpa, twitter