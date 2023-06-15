Music Publishers File (Somewhat Weak) Copyright Lawsuit Against Twitter
DOJ Asks Judge To Block Backpage From Talking About Legal Ads, First Amendment, Section 230

Daily Deal: 7-in-1 Charging Station for Multiple Devices

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jun 15th 2023 10:41am -

Get the most out of your devices with this powerful, compact charging station. This 7-in-1 charging dock has universal compatibility that works with most iPhones, iPads, and many other devices throughout your home. It also features a super-speed 30W Fast PD port and intelligent identification technology to keep the device safe and healthy. With its multi-protection design and sturdy removal dividers, this charging station makes it one of the must-have chargers out there. It’s on sale for $57.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Music Publishers File (Somewhat Weak) Copyright Lawsuit Against Twitter
DOJ Asks Judge To Block Backpage From Talking About Legal Ads, First Amendment, Section 230
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...