Daily Deal: Little Wonder Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

This Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker may look small, but it produces as clear and powerful a sound as any other speaker. It comes in various colors that are great for any setting and décor. Connect this speaker to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite music. It has a built-in mic and a lanyard to take with you anywhere you go, and you can connect multiple Solo Stereo Speakers together. Each speaker is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

