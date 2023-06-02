Turns Out Social Media Is Driving Less And Less Traffic To Media Orgs
from the can-you-have-a-link-tax-without-links? dept
As everyone continues to demand that social media companies pay news orgs for the crime of sending them traffic, it’s becoming clear that fewer and fewer people are using social media for news any more, and social media sites simply are not a major driver of traffic to news orgs anyway.
The PressGazette has had a series of stories lately highlighting how social media is increasingly less relevant in driving traffic to media orgs. After looking at where traffic to media orgs is coming from, the PressGazette finds that, in basically every case, social media is sending less and less traffic to media sites. And that’s especially true for the social media sites most commonly associated with news.
The PressGazette notes that traffic has plummeted from Facebook to media orgs:
And that’s equally true of Twitter referral traffic:
And while this decline clearly predates Elon Musk, it is notable that he still insists that Twitter is an important site for the media. That appears to not really be true based on the data in these articles.
But, still, the larger point is that the whole concept being pushed in these link tax bills, such as the CJPA here in California, is that social media companies are somehow unfairly stealing revenue from news orgs. When, from what we can see, it looks like social media companies don’t much care about news. It’s not driving much usage at all.
It’s possible this is why the media orgs are so desperate for these corrupt link tax government handouts, but it really suggests that the reasoning behind them, that social media is unfairly “profiting” from news, is simply not supported by the data at all.
Filed Under: cjpa, link tax, referral traffic, social media
Companies: facebook, meta, twitter
Comments on “Turns Out Social Media Is Driving Less And Less Traffic To Media Orgs”
Pro-CJPA argument is ridiculous
There is no shortage of craven political actors these days.
The pro-CJPA people are among the worst.
Pro-CJPA people: “When Facebook links to news sites, it is ‘stealing’ their revenue. We must tax Facebook so that the news media gets their ‘stolen’ revenue back!”
Also … Pro-CJPA people: “How dare Facebook stop linking to news sites! They want to ban journalism!”
How can people make this incoherent argument with a straight face?
I’d have some respect for a person who reacted to Facebook stopping links to news sites with “Good for Facebook. I’m glad that it will no longer ‘steal’ news revenue.” That person is still supporting a bad law, but at least they are coherent.
Re:
Because they’ve done it before. Every download is a lost sale, and the like.
It also helps that other people in other countries, like Spain in the early 2010s, also made this argument against Google. Sure, they lost that gambit when Google promised to not include their articles and content in their search results and therefore not send them traffic for which Google would owe them money. But it set a precedent for taking bites at the apple.
That is impressive timing. I was just publishing a report about Facebook test blocking news links in Canada. Nice find. I’ll probably do a write up on this tomorrow. Both Meta and Alphabet have said in their own hearings that news matters little to their business model, so I needed some fresh data to re-prove the point.
Re:
Alas, your user link points to a game review site. Perhaps you should change that.
Look at the data
There seems to have been a modest decline in social media referrals, but the study you linked still shows that Google and Facebook alone account for (give-or-take) half of the total referral traffic, with Google alone accounting for a third. I’d also be interested to see how this breaks down to UK vs US, and to smaller vs larger news sites.
So riddle me this:
I’m an uninformed person when it comes to how social media actually works, both behind the scenes and what the user sees (and expects to see, or expects to have work). Inform me, please.
Are we talking about a page where Facebook actually posts a bunch links to news sites, most likely picked by algorithm? Or are we talking about some individual private person posting a link within his own portfolio (or should that be ‘a profile’)? Because if it’s a private party, a simple user, then Facebook et al are off the hook, via Section 230 if nothing else – they didn’t “drive the traffic”, the user did.
And we all know what Sectiion 230 is supposed to do, right? (For those uninformed about 230, it’s goal is to force plaintiffs to sue the correct party (the one who wrote and posted something), not the carrier of that party’s scribblings.)
So, I suppose it’s possible that Facebook could go through each and every posting made by each and everyone of their Billion+ users, and weed out links from those posts, but that presents another pair of nightmares: A) time and computer power; and B) invasion of privacy. I sure wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of the department head responsible for this kind of action!
Any takers, please?