Lying Liar George Santos Just As Wrong About Section 230 As He Is About His Own Biography

from the if-that-really-is-your-name dept

Rep. George Santos remains a fascinating study in how far you can get if you have zero shame about just making shit up constantly. By now you must know his backstory (er… stories) and how basically nothing he seems to say checks out.

And now he’s actually trying to get legislation passed. Specifically he’s announced a bill to “Amend Section 230 to Remove Protections from Social Media Companies.” The bill is HR 2635 and is officially called the “Social Media Accountability Act 2023.”

Of course, he hasn’t released the full text of the bill, because why would he want to do that? So all we have to go on right now is the press release, which seems to says:

Under the “Social Media Accountability Act 2023,” Title 47 of the U.S. Code Section 230 would be amended. Protections would be removed from Social Media Companies, making it unlawful for such companies to de-platform US citizens based on the social, political, or religious status of such citizens unless there was a policy violation of the company.

So… this is either unconstitutional or it is useless. The specifics of the language in the bill will determine that. If it goes against someone’s right of association under the 1st Amendment, that would make the bill unconstitutional.

Of course, it seems like they’ve tried to add an out to this, which is that it says “unless there was a policy violation of the company.” So… if the policy is “no Nazis on the platform” which one wins? Do you have to platform Nazis because of their “political status” or can you deplatform them for violating your policies?

Either way, this bill is silly performative nonsense. Contrary to popular belief among the most aggrieved, victimized MAGA class, literally no social media platform is targeting anyone for their “social, political, or religious status.” They are only deplatformed if they break the rules (something which the description of this bill says will continue to be allowed).

I know we keep saying it, but no trust and safety team cares about your political or religious views. They just want you to stop being an asshole on their platform. People were not banned for their views, they were banned for doing bad things on the platform. That lying George Santos’ party currently has no shame at all and continues to spew absolute bullshit all the time means that they may, on the margins, be hit with more moderation. But that’s on them for being willing to constantly lie.

Anyway, in some ways it’s good to see George Santos take up this issue, because it against highlights the low moral character of those who seek to undermine Section 230’s important protections.

