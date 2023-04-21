Netflix To End DVD Rentals As Streaming Fails To Live Up To Its Full Potential
from the meet-the-new-boss dept
Netflix executives this week announced that they would finally be putting their traditional DVD rental service out to pasture starting on September 25 after 25 years of little, red envelopes. From a blog post by Netflix co-CEO Ted Serandos’ intern:
Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult.
You might recall that the last time Netflix tried to slowly back away from the traditional DVD rental service, it didn’t go so well. In 2011, the company prematurely attempted to separate its streaming and DVD rental services into two companies, with the new DVD arm named Qwikster. The effort saw major customer backlash (in part due to price increases) and was doomed from the start.
The death of Netflix’s mail delivery DVD business is anything but surprising. That said, streaming as a fully symmetrical replacement for traditional rentals hasn’t quite lived up to its full promise. As some were quick to note on social media, Netflix’s ever-shrinking streaming catalog can’t hold a candle to the DVD-era’s original selection of content, especially when it comes to older titles:
Problematic, especially given the ongoing, multi-front war against libraries.
There’s of course additional trouble in paradise. Netflix, now seeing slower growth internationally, has, in recent years, pivoted to more intensely nickel-and-diming its customers to appease Wall Street’s unyielding demand for improved quarterly returns at any cost.
That has included not just a more streamlined, sometimes lower quality catalog, but consistent, monthly price increases. Then there’s Netflix’s clumsy efforts to crack down on password sharing, a phenomenon Netflix whole-heartedly embraced when it was a pesky, disruptive upstart.
Netflix’s policy and politics have also shifted for the worse. The company that once fought for popular issues like net neutrality ultimately sold those principles down river once it itself became massive and politically powerful, leaving activists and consumers to fend for themselves. (That’s proving problematic now that the EU is considering a telecom-backed tax on Big Tech).
Elsewhere in the streaming sector we’re watching as mindless consolidation results in streaming empires that are keen on constantly raising consumer prices, yet somehow too cheap to pay artists’ residuals or employees, resulting in both layoffs and streaming catalogs with giant holes that didn’t exist in the traditional DVD era.
The whims of the DRM era also mean you don’t own what you buy, and Wall Street pressure has a lot of modern streaming companies now acting and sounding a lot like the widely despised cable TV giants they once disrupted.
None of that’s to say that streaming hasn’t been hugely innovative and more convenient, but greed, incompetence, and an all pervasive “growth for growth’s sake” mindset have certainly muted the technology’s full potential.
Filed Under: blockbuster rentals, dvds, evolution, net neutrality, netflix DVD, streaming, tv, video
Companies: netflix
Comments on “Netflix To End DVD Rentals As Streaming Fails To Live Up To Its Full Potential”
What’s Netflix going to do with all of their DVDs, and can I buy them?
Re:
yeah, i hope they don’t just put ’em in an arizona landfill!
One thing missing from the article I think is just the nature of physical vs. streaming. With physical rental, it depends on the first sale doctrine, and the nature of licences is that they are applied when the disc is pressed. With digital content, the renter has to have a valid licence for the content themselves, and it’s applied when the customer requests the stream.
What this means in practice is that the disc service doesn’t have to get permission from a studio before they can rent a title – if it’s on disc, they buy it then they can rent it. For older titles, it also doesn’t matter – if the disc goes out of print or even the studio goes out of business, they can continue to rent it out as long as the disc is physically capable of being played. There’s bound to be a lot of choice lost when you’re looking at a fragmented market as we are now, where older titles may never get licenced and popular titles play leapfrog between services.
But, also, I have to say it’s not all bad. Netflix is vastly larger and more successful than they ever could have been as a physical only service, with region coding and shipping costs being unavoidable roadblocks to international expansion. Then, for the customer instead of getting a couple of movies a week you can watch as much as you like, and everyone’s relatively well catered to under one subscription if you live in a household with differing tastes.
On another note, I’d like to say that the older catalogue issue mentioned doesn’t seem to be as much of a problem in Europe as it is in the US. I’ve noticed a lot of older movies being added over the last couple of years, and if the Justwatch search is correct there’s currently 715 films made before 1990 available on Netflix https://www.justwatch.com/es/proveedor/netflix/peliculas?release_year_until=1990
They’re certainly not all blockbusters (though there are a few), and I do wonder how much of this is due to general licencing nonsense, and how much is because Netflix didn’t bother with older titles as much in the US because they had the DVD service to fall back on. Also, there’s probably just a skewing toward certain services for back catalogue stuff in general – for example, the US has the Criterion Channel to stream with, so why would Netflix battle for the older niche content when there’s already an entire competitor doing that part better? It’s frustrating to chase multiple services for everything you need, but I’d rather services find their own niches like that than them trying to outbid each other for random exclusives.
It’s the enshittification of yet another platform consumers used to love. Venture capitalists never learn.
Nobody cares about physical media. It contains no discernible advantage for 99% of users. Let it go.