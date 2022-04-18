Former Reddit CEO: Content Moderation Teams Don’t Care About Your Politics, They Just Want You To Stop Being A Jerk
Last week, about the same time I posted by giant post on all the things that Elon Musk didn’t understand about content moderation, former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong posted a really long, but completely worth reading thread about content moderation on social networks. I’m not going to go through the whole thing, but did want to point out some key points that are worth repeating.
As he starts out the thread noting, if Elon does take over Twitter “he is in for a world of pain. He has no idea.” That’s because almost everyone — especially techies — assume there’s some simple solution to the content moderation challenge. They’re wrong. What you’re trying to solve for with content moderation is human nature and societal level problems. And no one’s been able to solve those ever, and a guy building rockets doesn’t magically know how to fix those kinds of problems.
The key point that Yishan made (and which I also made in my post last week) is that many, many of the people in these companies — both at the executive decision making level and working on content moderation or trust & safety — don’t care about your politics and don’t want to touch your content. They don’t.
They DON’T CARE ABOUT POLITICS. They really don’t.
Donald Trump was not de-platformed for being right-wing.
While slightly simplified from reality, he notes that the people making these decisions just want you to behave and stop being a jackass. He says it’s about not “squabbling” but the squabbling is a result of people acting like jackasses, and it escalates.
And, so, as he notes, if you don’t want to get moderated, stop being a jackass:
And, yes, he posts the perfect meme to explain how livid people get when they’re blocked, and I can assure you that, even on a small site like Techdirt, the following is true about the people who flip out when caught in our spam filter:
As he notes, the people screaming for open debate are not engaging in a civilized debate at all. They’re abusively spamming and harassing people they dislike.
There’s a lot more in the thread that is worth reading, so I’ll just leave it there and suggest you go read the whole thing. The only small thing I’ll push back on is this tweet, which claims that “there are no real principles. They are just trying to be fair because if they weren’t, everyone would yell LOUDER and the problem would be worse.”
There was a period of time when that was true — around the same time that Yishan was still at Reddit. However, in the eight years since he left, the whole trust & safety space has evolved significantly, and grown and professionalized to the point that many of the companies actually do have “real principles” that they use to set up their content moderation rules and enforcement.
The underlying concept, though, remains absolutely true. They just want people to stop being assholes all the time, and they’d like you to act nicer to one another, and they really, really, really want to treat people fairly.
The idea that there’s some grand conspiracy among these companies to silence this or that group is just not true. And no matter which “example” you name, I guarantee you, there’s another explanation for why that person or that piece of content was banned. And it might just be that it was being presented in a manner that was driving people crazy and causing more bad behavior. You can scream to heaven as loud as you want that your personal view on some controversial topic is the “right” one, or that you should be allowed to scream it, but if it’s creating a huge mess and causing more people to go even crazier, at some point, the website is going to cut you off.
The world would be a better place if people didn’t group up and become bigger and bigger assholes on social media. But, we’re not there yet, and Elon has no solution for that problem.
Filed Under: bias, content moderation, elon musk, politics, social media, yishan wong
Companies: reddit, twitter
Comments on “Former Reddit CEO: Content Moderation Teams Don’t Care About Your Politics, They Just Want You To Stop Being A Jerk”
hnmm
What about people whose politics boil down to being a jerk? Aka Trump supporters. It’s not like they have anything approaching an ideology.
Re: You're not helping
Assumping all Trump supporters are jerks is a core element to the problem.
Assuming all Biden supporters are angels doesn’t help either, if you happen to sit on that side of things.
We need to address the issue being debated, not target some titled or percieved aspect of those we claim to be arguing against.
Re: Re:
Why do you assume anyone criticizing a Trump supporter is a Biden supporter? Assuming a false dichotomy probably doesn’t help either.
But also, some people, demonstrably many vocal Trump supporters online, are not debating issues so it’s not even possible to address “the issue being debated.” They’re just trolling to degrade the concept of dialogue because they win if other people give up trying to express themselves. Which is why you need to be able to block them on social media because they spoil any “marketplace of ideas” that they engage in because they are not discussing anything in good faith.
Re: Re: Re:
Exactly this. Jean-Paul Sartre has a really good quote describing that mindset. They know they are being absurd, they are amusing themselves. They do not seek to persuade, but to intimidate and disconcert.
Ironically, the last time I posted the full text of the Sartre quote in these forums, the mods deleted it within about an hour. Message received.
Re: Re: Re:2 I’d like to test that theory.
Re: Re: Re:2
Care to elaborate on this?
Which mods?
Which thread?
Was it once available to be read then later deleted?
Was it “hidden” by a “Click here to view this post” message?
Re: Re:
I don’t really think “jerk” versus “person who supports a jerk” is a meaningful distinction, but if you want to split hairs, fucking go nuts.
Nobody said all Biden supporters are angels.
Cool. When do you plan on doing that?
Well...
The problem comes when people/political parties decide to mask being an asshole as a political position, at which point they break out the fainting couch and scream ‘Political persecution!‘ any time someone tells them to stop acting like an abusive jackass.
When you’ve got people/groups like that it’s no wonder that people might fall for the lie that social media engages in political discrimination, because for those people it’s true they just miss that the way it’s true is not doing them or their ‘politics’ any favors.
Re:
You’re absolutely right. It’s the idea that so many right-wing people have to “own dem liberals” that we can’t have a civil debate any more.
How you debate someone when all they want to do is be a jerk and then whine when they get banned for being a jerk?
excellent write up, Mike!
thanks
I think Elon probably doesn’t see “becoming a bigger and bigger asshole” as a problem.
More of an aspiration.
Sure, it’s not political or pushing an agenda AT ALL. NO! Don’t believe your lying eyes!
Re:
That’s subreddit moderation, not platform moderation. You weren’t banned for violating Reddit’s rules.
This was true way back in the BBS days. We had people always complaining that the moderators were out to get them, that the BBS or the network was specifically targeting them or their viewpoint. And always when you looked back at what got them suspended or banned, it was that they were being jackasses.
The difference was that on the BBS networks moderation was always done in public. When you were moderated and action taken, the message(s) that caused it were always referenced and were available for anyone to look at. If you wanted to dispute/appeal the decision, you had to do it in a forum that was open to everyone to view. You wouldn’t believe how many of the complainers refused to dispute the decision knowing that the very first thing that’d be posted in response to their dispute was their own words quoted from the messages that caused the decision and it’d be blatantly obvious from that that the decision was correct and they deserved what they got (or worse, many of the forum participants were of the opinion that the moderators had more patience than a saint when it came to the problem cases).
Maybe that’s what platforms should do from now on. When eg. a Twitter user gets banned, there’s an account where a thread gets opened for their ban quoting the tweet(s) that got them banned and a statement of which policies those tweets violated. Make it easy to pull their complaints about being censored into the context of not only what they actually said but of everyone else being “censored” for the same thing.
Re:
Unfortunately, allowing the comment to still be referenced would now be used as a means to extend an attack on a person or group.
Re:
‘Own your words’ would make for an entertaining moderation practice however as the AC above notes it would be really easy to weaponize as the comment in question would get a bunch of extra attention and if it was already problematic on it’s own that would just compound the problem.
Reaction from Elon
So his tweet in response to this long, thoughtful post from someone with real-world experience?
Proof that Elon is still a man-child, unable to believe anyone else’s experience could possibly teach him something.
Re:
He isn’t entirely wrong, though. Twitter would probably benefit from some form of long-form blogging being built into its system.
You are right in one sense, though: A broken clock is still broken even if it’s right twice a day.
Re: Re:
I like to use a 24 hour clock, so then it reduces to somebody being right only once a day… which seems more appropriate in most cases.
Re:
People post long things on Twitter. Twitter’s length restrictions don’t prevent people from making long posts, they just force them to awkwardly smoosh them to fit those restrictions, whether that means splitting a longer statement up into multiple smaller ones, or posting text as an image.
There are some pretty strong and objective arguments for why that’s inferior to just letting people post longer things.
None of which is a defense of Musk. I can think he’s an asshole and Twitter is a terrible format for anything but brief informational text and snarky one-liners.
There is an important difference between someone acting like a jerk, and someone being firm, assertive, and non-submissive against those who are in the wrong and hurting other people.
But good luck in being able to determine that difference objectively through an internet moderation system.