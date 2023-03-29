Winnie The Pooh Escapes Copyright Hell, Grabs Some Weapons, And Immediately Gets Kicked Out Of Hong Kong
from the didn't-see-that-twist-coming-tbh dept
The life-plus-seventy-years sentence imposed on Winnie the Pooh by Cher’s ex-husband is finally over. Petitions for an early release went unheeded, forcing the butt naked childhood icon to perform tricks for the heirs of its creator’s estate until it was finally allowed to roam free — nearly 40 years after the bear’s sentence should have been commuted.
Pooh’s freedom prompted questions about what he might do following his release, the best of which was posed by comic artist Luke McGarry. McGarry suggested the future would bring us a far less innocuous Pooh Bear in this extremely prescient tweet:
Less than a year later, the question posed by Christopher Robin had been answered in the affirmative. A horror film utilizing characters from A.A. Milne’s creations debuted. Entitled “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” the horror film turns Pooh and Piglet into partners in slashy crime, presumably much to the chagrin of the former rights holders. And definitely to the chagrin of critics and audiences alike, who possibly wouldn’t have minded a more transgressive Pooh Bear, but desired something far more clever and watchable than this hustled-into-existence transformative work.
While we await the inevitable horror variation of Disney’s prime mover sometime in the next couple of years, we’ll have to make do with Winnie-the-Murderer. Well, some of us will. The film has been booted out of Hong Kong, but not necessarily because it turns a comforting childhood icon into a kill-crazy murderer.
Film distributor VII Pillars Entertainment announced on Facebook that the release of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” on Thursday had been canceled with “great regret” in Hong Kong and neighboring Macao.
In an email reply to The Associated Press, the distributor said it was notified by cinemas that they could not show the film as scheduled, but it didn’t know why. The cinema chains involved did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The problem here likely isn’t the bloody content or the lazy subversion of childhood innocence. No, the problem here is most likely China’s president, Xi Jinping. Critics and shitposters in China (and China’s newest subservient domain) have deployed plenty of memes depicting President Xi as Winnie the Pooh due to his passing resemblance to the notorious honey fiend.
This has resulted in some seriously weird censorship efforts and this ejection of the Pooh-based horror film appears to be a continuation of that censorship theme. Allowing Hong Kong residents to view content that might mentally link the president to a surprisingly violent stuffed animal is the sort of the thing that simply can’t be allowed, especially since this comparison is far more apt than merely noting a facial resemblance between Xi and a child’s harmless imaginary friend.
The crackdown continues. And the Hong Kong government is trying to alter the narrative by claiming (without a shred of credibility) that theater owners arrived at this decision on their own.
The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration said it had approved the film and arrangements by local cinemas to screen approved films “are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned.” It refused to comment on such arrangements.
A screening initially scheduled for Tuesday night in one cinema was canceled due to “technical reasons,” the organizer said on Instagram.
I supposed a forced cancellation could (very charitably) be called a “technical reason.” No one really believes these statements from the government’s censors, not even the censors themselves. But they’re the ones with power, so everyone just has to pretend theater owners decided, independently, to cancel more than 30 planned showings, all within hours of each other. There’s a murderous Pooh Bear still wandering the streets of Hong Kong, if only in spirit. But it’s not the protagonist of the film the government won’t allow to be shown.
Filed Under: china, copyright, hong kong, public domain, winnie the pooh, xi jinping, xi jinping looks like winnie the pooh
Comments on “Winnie The Pooh Escapes Copyright Hell, Grabs Some Weapons, And Immediately Gets Kicked Out Of Hong Kong”
Sounds like us
What’s the difference between what Xi is doing in China and what DeSantis and his ilk are doing in the USA?
No difference, except for the choice of lame BS excuses.
Re:
And the 1st Amendment meaning that DeSantis keeps losing in court?
Re: Re:
De Santis isn’t losing in the court of public opinion (or at least not enough to turn him into history), and the real courts follow the court of public opinion eventually via the election of lawmakers as well as judges.
China has just streamlined the process by not waiting for the propaganda to take hold before appointing their leaders.
Re:
DeSantis is banning movies about cartoon characters that kinda look like him? Do tell.
That is one hell’ova title.
A better movie could be made with Pooh doing all he can to prevent Xi Jinping from being mentioned or depicted because he’s embarrassing Pooh with his resemblance and speech, preferably using every nefarious trick China likes to play.
Chinese animals as Pooh’s secret police, maybe?
Anyway, it’d get banned in China, but if it was a successful movie, it would find its way into China anyway. What the hell, it could even be better than a lot of what studios are cranking out, these days.