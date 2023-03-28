In Internet Speech Cases, SCOTUS Should Stick Up For Reno v. ACLU
It was by no means certain that the internet would enjoy full First Amendment protection. The radio is not shielded from the government in that way. Nor is broadcast television. Both Congress and the President supported placing online speech under some degree of state control. In Reno v. ACLU (1997), however, the Supreme Court could find “no basis for qualifying the level of First Amendment scrutiny that should be applied to this [new] medium.” Liberty won out.
A quarter-century later, the free internet faces an array of new threats. Sometimes the danger is announced openly and without regret. Discussing his intention to sign a law restricting minors’ access to social media, the governor of Utah recently declared Reno “wrongly decided.” There are “new facts,” he tells us. He earns points for candor. Most opponents of internet freedom attempt to hide what they’re doing. Some of these aspiring regulators even try to snatch the banner of free speech for themselves. But they all want, by hook or by crook, to curtail or evade Reno.
Many states chafe at the restraints Reno places on the government. A few have already arrived at the Supreme Court. These states endorse legal theories that would drastically shrink Reno’s scope. But they do not want Reno narrowed in a neutral, even-handed fashion. For the states in question stand on opposite sides of our nation’s culture war. Each side’s message is this: Limit Reno for thee, but not for me. Each side wants the Justices to revoke Reno’s protection for the other side.
Yet both sides appeal to the same legal principles. Each side makes arguments in its own litigation that, if accepted in the other side’s litigation, would blow up in its face. Each side makes arguments that, if given full play, could lead to Reno’s being destroyed for everyone. The two sides risk pulling the temple down on our heads.
The cases in question are 303 Creative v. Elenis, Moody v. NetChoice, and NetChoice v. Paxton. In 303 Creative, Colorado seeks to compel a Christian website designer to express a message, in the form of a website for a gay wedding, to which she objects. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit ruled for the state. The Supreme Court granted review and heard oral argument last December. In Moody and Paxton, states seek to force large social media platforms to spread messages that those platforms believe are dangerous, harmful, or abhorrent. In Moody, the Eleventh Circuit ruled for the platforms, blocking a Florida law called SB7072. In Paxton, the Fifth Circuit ruled against them, upholding a Texas law, HB20, that requires “viewpoint neutral” content moderation (i.e., if you carry Holocaust documentaries, you must carry Holocaust deniers). Petitions for certiorari have been filed in both cases, and the Court is almost certain to grant at least one of them.
The driving forces here are Colorado (supported by other blue states and the federal government) and Florida and Texas (supported by other red states). Still, each side has found able champions on the bench. Judges figure prominently in these legal debates, as we will see. Yet the Supreme Court now has the full picture. With both 303 Creative and Moody/Paxton before them, a majority of the Justices might take a different view. They might see that the best course is to defend the rule and spirit of Reno against all comers.
How is Reno being challenged? How do the attacks on it match up in 303 Creative, Moody, and Paxton? Let’s dig in.
Common Carrier / Place of Public Accommodation
Two years back, Justice Thomas, writing for himself, suggested that “some digital platforms” are “akin to common carriers or places of public accommodation.” If that’s right, he surmised, then “laws that restrict” those platforms’ “right to exclude” might satisfy the First Amendment. The state might lawfully force such entities to disseminate speech against their will.
Upholding HB20 in Paxton, Judge Oldham took the next step. Texas claimed that large social media platforms can be treated like common carriers. Oldham agreed. He concluded—in dicta; no other judge joined this part of his opinion—that HB20’s viewpoint neutrality rule “falls comfortably within the historical ambit of permissible common carrier regulation.”
The idea of common carriage has, Oldham wrote, “been part of Anglo-American law for more than half a millennium.” He explored the concept’s history at length, following it on a “long technological march” from “ferries and bakeries,” to “steamboats and stagecoaches,” to “telegraph and telephone lines,” and finally—in his mind—to “social media platforms.” He argued “the centrality of the Platforms to public discourse.” He grappled with “modern precedents.” He engaged with the “counterarguments” of “the Platforms and their amici.” No one can dispute his rigor.
The Eleventh Circuit, speaking through Judge Newsom, ruled in Moody that the platforms are not like common carriers. Newsom, too, was careful and thorough. But in any event, how much of this debate is genuinely relevant? Judge Southwick’s answer, in his dissent in Paxton, was short and to the point. “Few of the cases cited” by Judge Oldham, Southwick wrote, “concern the intersection of common carrier obligations and First Amendment rights,” and the ones that do “reinforce the idea [that] common carriers retain their First Amendment protections of their own speech.” To show that a legal principle can trump a constitutional right, in other words, it does not suffice to show that the principle has an impressive pedigree. One must establish that the principle has in fact been used to trump the constitutional right.
Here is where things get interesting. This is precisely the approach that Lorie Smith, the Christian website designer, urges the Supreme Court to deploy in 303 Creative. Colorado says that Smith must make websites for gay weddings because her business is a place of public accommodation. What must Colorado do to connect its premise and its conclusion? It must prove, Smith contends, that “public-accommodation laws historically compelled speech, not that they merely existed.” At oral argument, Justice Thomas picked up this line of thought. Is there a “long tradition,” he asked (appearing to depart from the stance he teased with two years ago), “of public accommodations laws applying to speech . . . or expressive conduct?”
Where are the cases showing that, by declaring an entity a common carrier, the state can strip that entity of its right to decide what speech it will (or will not) disseminate to the public at large? Judge Oldham cited none. Where are the cases showing that, by declaring an entity a place of public accommodation, the state can force that entity to create expressive products against its will? In response to Justice Thomas’s question, Colorado’s counsel conceded that “the historical record is sparse.”
Would conservatives be glad to see Smith forced to design websites that go against her religious convictions? Would liberals rejoice at seeing social media platforms forced to host and amplify hate speech? If the answer to these questions is no, perhaps neither side should start down this path. Perhaps neither should be trying to use common carrier or public accommodation rules to evade Reno and control the internet.
Market Power
As support for the common carrier argument, Judge Oldham asserted the major social media platforms’ market power. “Each Platform has an effective monopoly,” he insisted, “over its particular niche of online discourse.” In his view, “sports ‘influencers’ need access to Instagram,” “political pundits need access to Twitter,” and so on.
There are a number of problems with this claim. To begin with, an entity that wins itself market power does not lose its right to free speech. In Miami Herald v. Tornillo (1973), it was argued that “debate on public issues” was at that time “open only to a monopoly in control of the press.” The Court did not disagree. Nonetheless, it unanimously struck down a state law requiring newspapers to let political candidates reply to negative coverage. “Press responsibility is not mandated by the Constitution,” the Justices explained, “and like many other virtues it cannot be legislated.”
Even if market power mattered, it is far from obvious that platforms have “effective monopolies,” whether over “niches” or otherwise. A month after the Fifth Circuit issued Paxton, Elon Musk purchased Twitter, causing more than a few commentators to ditch the service for Mastodon. Influencers—and, for that matter, political pundits—can gain a large following on Snapchat, TikTok (for now), YouTube, or Rumble. More broadly, the overlap among social media products is greater than might appear at first blush. Suing to break up Facebook and Instagram, for instance, the Federal Trade Commission has asserted that the products’ common parent, Meta, dominates a market for “personal social networking services.” The only large competitor in this market, the agency alleges, is Snapchat. Yet the agency has struggled to explain what makes this market distinct. These days, in fact, Meta is scrambling to make its products more like TikTok.
So the worst thing about the “effective monopol[ies]” claim is that it bounces off the surface. The typical antitrust case is a complex dispute about costs and outputs, profit margins and elasticities, and much else besides. Judge Oldham offered a bare assertion. A just-so story. A useful belief, if one’s goal is to let states commandeer the biggest social media platforms.
No one would cry for those platforms if the judiciary were to overestimate the size and stability of their market “niches.” Indeed, many will smile at the prospect. But be careful what you wish for.
Recall that the Tenth Circuit ruled against Lorie Smith in 303 Creative. Smith’s “custom and unique services,” the court wrote, “are inherently not fungible.” They are, “by definition, unavailable elsewhere.” Smith is therefore a market of one, the court thought, and that is grounds for forcing her to speak. Outlandish? Probably so. Then again, Colorado warns that if Smith wins, belief-based restrictions on service might proliferate, leading to market foreclosure in the aggregate. And that argument is not ridiculous; it is merely speculative and weak—not unlike the “effective monopol[ies]” argument in Paxton.
Anyone tempted to use loose pronouncements of market power as a weapon of (culture) war should first picture how the tactic might be misused in a variety of other cases. One careless claim of market power begets another.
Speech vs. Conduct
On the way to upholding HB20, the Fifth Circuit relied heavily on Rumsfeld v. FAIR (2006). A federal statute required law schools to host military recruiters on pain of losing government funding. FAIR upheld this mandate. “A law school’s decision to allow recruiters on campus,” the Court reasoned, “is not inherently expressive.” The statute regulated “conduct, not speech.” It affected “what law schools must do—afford equal access to military recruiters—not what they may or may not say.”
The Fifth Circuit used FAIR as a guide. The “targeted denial of access to only military recruiters,” the court said, could not be distinguished from the “viewpoint-based” content moderation “regulated by HB 20.” In both cases, the court concluded, the regulated activity is “conduct” that lacks “inherent expressiveness.” Therefore social media platforms have no First Amendment right to control what speech they host.
This, it turns out, is a popular way to justify letting the state regulate speech. In 303 Creative, the Biden administration filed a brief in support of Colorado. Colorado’s public accommodations law “target[s] conduct,” the brief says, invoking FAIR, and it “impose[s]” only “‘incidental’ burdens on expression.” The brief cites FAIR more than two dozen times.
FAIR was authored by Chief Justice Roberts. At the oral argument in 303 Creative, he did not seem thrilled about how the decision was thrown back at him. That case involved “providing rooms,” he protested, and the Court held merely that “empty rooms don’t speak.”
The Chief Justice is on to something. Here again, the best move is not to play. Conservatives and liberals can come up with creative ways selectively to apply FAIR to this or that (but no other!) form of online speech. They can try to exploit the decision with callous craft, expecting, for some reason, that the gambit will work always in favor of their interests, and never against them. Or they can put FAIR down and affirm Reno for all.
Editorial Discretion
Which brings us to the most aggressive, and the most dangerous, of the attacks on Reno. Included within the First Amendment is a right to editorial discretion. This is why the government generally cannot tell a newspaper which articles or letters to publish, or a parade which marchers to allow, or a television channel which movies to carry. As the Eleventh Circuit said in Moody, it is why social media services are “constitutionally protected” when “they moderate and curate the content that they disseminate on their platforms.”
In Paxton, the Fifth Circuit swept this right aside. “Editorial discretion,” the court proclaimed, is not “a freestanding category of constitutionally protected speech.”
In their petition for certiorari, the platforms’ representatives cast serious doubt on this claim. They quote the Supreme Court’s discussion, across various decisions, of the “exercise [of] editorial discretion over . . . speech and speakers,” of the “editorial function” as being “itself” an “aspect of ‘speech,’” and of the right of “editorial discretion in the selection and presentation” of content. As they observe, the Fifth Circuit “essentially limited th[e] Court’s editorial discretion cases to their facts.”
That’s true—but hold on. Let us return, one last time, to 303 Creative. At argument, Justice Sotomayor sounded remarkably like Judge Oldham. “Show me where,” on the website, “it’s your message,” she asked Smith’s counsel. “How is this your story? It’s [the couple’s] story.” Counsel responded with—the right to editorial discretion. “Every page” on the website is Smith’s “message,” counsel said, “just as in a newspaper that posts an op-ed written by someone else.” Sotomayor did not seem impressed.
We must again ask whether the states would welcome consistent application of their legal principles. If Colorado successfully compels Smith to speak in 303 Creative, will it accept that it has strengthened Florida’s and Texas’s hand in Moody and Paxton? Would Florida and Texas be willing to remove the platforms’ right to editorial discretion at the price of nixing many Christian artists’ right to such discretion as well? A state could duck the question by dreaming up new and clever ways to distinguish the cases. Yes, of course. Other, very different states could do the same. That is the problem.
The Court has called for the views of the Solicitor General in Moody and Paxton. The Biden administration will be tempted to try to thread the needle. To get cute. To argue that the red-state social media laws before the Court are toxic and scary and unconstitutional, but that the blue-state social media laws in the works are beneficial and enlightened and in perfect harmony with the First Amendment.
The Solicitor General should resist the urge to make everything come out right (from a liberal perspective). Here is what she should do instead. Agree that review is warranted. Denounce SB7072 and HB20. Celebrate the right to editorial discretion. Heap praise on Reno v. ACLU. Stop.
That’s not candor, it’s the same excuse SCOTUS used for overturning Roe.
“New facts” is a bullshit phrase judges use to justify overturning precedent, in order to maintain the pretense that all judges are unbiased and impartial and therefore any judge disagreeing with any established precedent must be the result of the previous judge not having all the facts, because of course it can’t be because different judges are motivated by different political biases; how dare you suggest judges have political biases?
It’s the farthest thing from candor. It’s about as candid as pro wrestling.
Re:
How about political affiliation being a key factor in elections and appointments to legal offices in the US.
Re: Re:
It was also the basis for overturning Plessy v. Ferguson. Thank goodness it did.
I thought 303 had already been done...
Isn’t the 303 case just “gay wedding cake, but on the Internet”?
Re:
I will note, again, for the record, that at no point in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case did the government demand that the bakery bake a cake for the couple that sued them, much less decorate that cake with speech the bakery owner wasn’t comfortable with expressing on his store’s products. The case hinged on whether the bakery discriminated by refusing to sell a basic-ass cake in the first place, not on what decorations or messaging would be on the cake. Azucar Bakery and Hands-On Originals both won cases brought against them because they weren’t willing to put speech they found objectionable on their products (Azucar for anti-queer speech, Hands-On for pro-queer speech).
The government can compel businesses to treat the general public equally in many ways. Compelling a business owner to put speech they find objectionable on a product they sell doesn’t tend to be one of them.
Re: Re:
I will note, again, that that is completely incorrect. The couple that sued them got married while the case played out (obvi, and it’s super weird that you keep on mentioning it as if it mattered), but the state absolutely was trying to compel MPC to sell gay wedding cakes for gay weddings. At no time did MPC refuse to sell a “basic-ass cake” to gay people.
It’s weird cuz I think you actually believe this description, but none of the available documents, including those you yourself have quoted, actually support what you’re saying.
Colorado was absolutely trying to compel presumably delicious gay wedding cakes.
Re: Re: Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent with factual citations, ever.
Re: Re: Re:
Citation very much needed.
Re: Re: Re:2
I have! In great detail, actually.
Re: Re: Re:3
Then fucking SHOW THEM.
Re: Re: Re:3
Prove it.
Re: Re: Re:3
You saying so is not providing citations in great detail.
That’s where you always go wrong, you expect us to take your word for just about everything you say, and when asked to provide citations, you just point back to all the times YOU said something, but never have your provided any citations or proof outside of your own imagination.
Re: Re: Re:2
He’s right…but only in a sense: The courts initially ruled that Masterpiece Cakeshop had discriminated against the gay couple and would need to make wedding cakes for gay couples (decorations and messaging notwithstanding) to stay compliant with Colorado state law. Masterpiece stopped selling wedding cakes to anyone so it wouldn’t have to worry about that.
Re: Re: Re:
How can a wedding cake be gay? 🤣
But seriously…
As I’ve explained to you before (and you’ve refused to understand in good faith), the issue wasn’t the decorations or messaging—it was Masterpiece offering a base product (a wedding cake) to the general public, then refusing to accept that gay people are part of the general public. The state told the bakery that if it wanted to keep selling wedding cakes, it needed to follow the law and let gay customers buy them, too. At no point in this case did the state ever try to compel an expression of pro-gay/“woke” speech from Masterpiece. And rather than risk another discrimination case being brought against it, Masterpiece chose to stop selling wedding cakes altogether—with no punishment from the government, might I add.
A cake can be made for a specific event, but without any decorations or messaging, it’s just a regular-ass undecorated cake. And I should note that Azucar Bakery won its case because it offered to sell the customer a cake without their anti-gay messaging (and offered to sell that customer what they needed to put that messaging on themselves). I’ll also note that Hands-On Originals won its case even after it refused to print what was ostensibly pro-gay speech on T-shirts—a case that was decided correctly, might I add.
If you offer a “menu” of basic items to the general public, you have to sell them to the entire general public equally under the law. A wedding cake was a basic item on Masterpiece’s “menu”—and if the bakery had refused to put pro-gay messaging on the cake but sold the basic-ass wedding cake to the gay couple anyway, Masterpiece likely would’ve won its case like Azucar and Hands-On won theirs.
But please, go ahead and show me where the government attempted to compel Masterpiece Cakeshop into expressing any sort of pro-gay speech on its products. I’ll wait.
Re: Re: Re:2
Ahaha! So you are misrepresenting the case on purpose. Because that is subtly, but very importantly, different than what you were claiming before.
Because every wedding cake almost everywhere (maybe not the wedding chapels in Vegas) is a custom creation. MPC was being asked to design and make a wedding cake specifically for a gay wedding. Not just some cake off the shelf. Which all the jurisprudence about the case recognizes. There is no “base product” of a wedding cake.
I thought you just misunderstood the facts of the case, but you’re just trying to misrepresent an artifact custom made per event as something “basic-ass”.
Well, for one, shame on you, for two, I rest my case.
And yes, it is pretty directly equivalent to designing a custom site for wedding.
Re: Re: Re:3
No, I’m not. The facts of the case, as agreed on by both sides of the equation, is that the bakery refused to sell a cake at all. Neither side discussed decorations or messaging because the bakery outright refused to sell the gay couple a cake in the first place.
Every wedding cake is like every other cake: It’s made by someone following a recipe. How the cake is decorated after it’s been made is the custom part.
Whether it was “off the shelf” is irrelevant. Whether it was a regular offering that was suddenly withdrawn because of who the customer was is relevant.
The whole point of non-discrimination laws is to ensure that marginalized groups are protected by law from being treated like second-class citizens. They are part of the general public that businesses must serve equally. In Colorado, those laws include “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” as protected classes.
That’s why the bakery lost at every level but SCOTUS: The bakery refused selling the same kind of item to a gay couple that it had sold to straight couples for years. The decorations are irrelevant to the fact that selling a wedding cake was an expected action of the bakery’s business. I again bring up Azucar Bakery to contrast this case because it did everything right: It offered to sell a cake (the base product) to the Christian customer without his requested anti-queer hate speech on it but with everything he needed to decorate the cake himself. Azucar Bakery was fine with making the base product for the customer because that act in and of itself wasn’t an endorsement of the speech he wanted on it—that’s why Azucar won and Masterpiece lost.
Re: Re: Re:4
Yeah, I’m just skimming at this point:
Yes, and? What does that have to do with anything?!?
No, it fucking isn’t.
Look, you’re lying about this case, you’re lying badly, and I’m going to point it out every fucking time. The making of a custom cake was ruled an expressive act. Yes, just like the 303 website. Now STFU.
Re: Re: Re:5
“You are lying” the liar screamed impotently.
The problem with the editorial discretion argument with 303 creative is that they are providing web design services, which aren’t the same as publishing a newspaper. I would argue designing a website, that your name will not go on, using text and pictures provided by the client, is much more akin to printing something at a printing press or print shop you own. If I own a copy shop, can I refuse to print brochures promoting a wedding for an interracial couple? If I own a printing press, or large modern equivalent, can I refuse to print writings by Black people, claiming I believe black people should not speak about politics? What if printing them requires me to align, kern, and lay out the text, and pick a font
The speech argument in 303 creative might be correct if they for example normally allowed paid advertising guest posts on a blog or social media site, as many influencers do. There, that seems like it would affect editorial discret
The problem with the editorial discretion argument with 303 creative is that they are providing web design services, which aren’t the same as publishing a newspaper. I would argue designing a website, that your name will not go on, using text and pictures provided by the client, is much more akin to printing something at a printing press or print shop you own. If I own a copy shop, can I refuse to print brochures promoting a wedding for an interracial couple? If I own a printing press, or large modern equivalent, can I refuse to print writings by Black people, claiming I believe black people should not speak about politics? What if printing them requires me to align, kern, and lay out the text, and pick a font
The speech argument in 303 creative might be correct if they for example normally allowed paid advertising guest posts on a blog or social media site, as many influencers do. There, that seems like it would affect editorial discretion. But in the case as stated, it’s just normal discrimination in a business that, while it facilitates speech, does not itself consist entirely of speech.
Re:
Irrelevant to this case, because race is a protected class.
Saying the web designer is being “compelled” to do anything is a pretty dumb lie. Nobody’s forcing them to make any website, just reminding them that if they want the privilege of serving the public, they don’t get to exclude people for civil-rights-violating fake reasons. They’re free to find a non-abusive method of earning income.
Re:
Absolutely is being (or would be) compelled not only to do something, but compelled to certain speech.
Holy Jesus fuck. By “serving the public” you mean “engage in commerce” and no that is not a “privilege” you totalitarian asswipe. I knew you were dumb, but damn, that’s impressively dumb. (or evil)
Re: Re:
Putting something on sale is a right. Having someone buy it is a privilege. Or are you going to tell me that the government can compel commerce after all that shit you said about the government and Masterpiece Cakeshop?
Re: Re:
Welcome to public accomodation, Matthew.
That is exactly how that works.
Wanna offer an economically exploitable service/product to everyone? Then yes, you have to offer that service/product, or something similar enough, to everyone.
That case law is very established, though I bet Clarence Thomas wants to overturn that as well after his war on 1A.
I believe the proper quote is from President Andrew Shepherd:
If you carry holocaust documentaries, you must allow holocaust deniers.
If you promote the CDC “15 days to stop the spread” you must allow antivaxxers, people pointing out lockdowns had no actual effect, etc.
That’s a good rule, I like it. Cuz Twitter isn’t any better at figuring out what the “Truth” is than I am. FB’s cloud “fact checkers” (essentially journalists armed with an English Major and an opinion) definitely are not.
Of course I don’t have any idea how those companies or about 30% of the population thought policing “misinformation” was a good idea in the first place, but yeah, let’s fucken not.
Yeah, I don’t see the connection, and I think it’s dumb you’re trying to make one. One case is what Smith allowed or being forced to say, the other case is what an SM platform is allowing others to say (tho yes, on their platform). It’s a pretty sharp conceptual difference.
Yeah, I think you’re trying to conflate different things here, again. Yes, a paper can choose what to publish, but they are also inherently responsible for that content, not just the author of the article, precisely because they choose to publish it, and edited it. They can be held for libel on those articles. (Op-eds are usually opinion and thus less of a concern for libel but I believe papers can be held responsible for such, and sometimes reject op-eds that make scuilous claims, they still exert editorial control, etc.)
CDA 230 protects a platform from Libel claims, but only if they are not editing it. It lists a specific exemption to this for removing “obscenity” and the like (which some people insist on misreading as any editing is OK). It’s recognizing that the platform is NOT the publisher. But if they start exerting editorial control (which they clearly have) they become the publisher and those protections should go away.
I know you spent many paragraphs arguing these two sets of cases are the same, but they really are not. 303 is dealing with what Smith can be forced to say, herself. FL and TX deal with what SMs can be forced to allow others to say, on their platform.
View-point neutral, no trying to determine “misinformation”, and if you edit beyond just removing “obscenity” you lose 230 protections. That sounds just great, k, thx.
Re:
“If you carry inclusivity content, you must also carry racist content”.
Yeah, fuck that.
Yeah, they are, because your reading and reasoning skills are those of a toddler.
Oh look, you’re either wrong or lying again.
Your ignorance is proof of nothing.
Wrong once again, Matthew. CDA 230 protects a platform from civil liability for speech it hosts. In other words, if someone else posted it, the platform isn’t the one legally responsible for it.
As for editing, depends on how you mean it. If they change content to say something other than what it said originally, that would now be their speech.
But labelling/marking content or outright removing it is fair game.
No. Moderating content doesn’t magically make them the publisher of what someone else wrote/posted.
It only sounds great because you don’t understand any of it.
Re: Re:
If Matthew asserts you’re wrong, you’re guaranteed to be 100% correct.
Re:
“If you carry holocaust documentaries, you must allow holocaust deniers”
No I don’t.
Re:
You’re gonna need the most amazing fucking citation in the entire fucking world for that blatantly bullshit assertion of fact.
Re:
How many book stores in your city sell Mein Kampf?
Re: Re:
Wrong question, you should have asked how many are compelled to carry Mein Kampf, and the answer to that question is none.
The end goal of the 303 Creative case is to undermine public accommodations for LGBTQ+ people. It is not a nobly-intentioned fight against compelled speech.
It wasn’t put forth because of this reason. It was because the anti-LGBTQ+ organization, Alliance Defending Freedom, created this as a test case and got it picked up by the Supreme Court, which never had to take up or even look at the case if it didn’t want to.
It’s a hypothetical case involving hypothetical, fake damages. But the precedent=based damage to public accommodations law that will come from this if the court decides she can refuse service to gay couples, it will be bad.
Re:
Incorrect
It is that, yes. Cuz you fuckers will find any pretext to force anyone agree with you, or else!
