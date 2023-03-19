Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the on-the-wire dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is CSMcDonald with a comment about the comparison between Ron DeSantis attacking Disney and Gavin Newsom attacking Walgreens:

One difference.. I don’t like Newsom’s posturing, but he’s just refusing do do business with a company. DeSantis is threatening to ruin a company by not allowing it to manage it’s parks and property if they don’t change their content to suit him instead of the market that consumes the product – with a hand picked board that includes a man who believes tap water makes people gay. So I’m going to give DeSantis a bit of an award for being slightly worse than Newsom.

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment from that same post, responding to another commenter:

Koby, Did you ever learn why Facebook can’t use §230 to dismiss a lawsuit against Facebook’s own speech yet? “The calls for a parallel economy grow by the day” Red states would not survive on their own as they get tons of money from the feds, which comes from….. blue states. Source: Democratic-leaning blue states tend to be wealthier and pay more to the federal government than they get. In contrast, Republican-leaning red states tend to have less wealth and receive more federal government funds than they pay. It’s almost like red states are on welfare paid for by blue states. Hmmm, imagine that.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got a pair of comments from our post about how copyright can force you to get permission to post photos of your own home online. First, it’s an anonymous thought on the subject:

Incidentally, doesn’t this render any works by the photographer in question nearly useless. Since you now can’t use his works and expect that your done paying for them. He can (and will) always come back and say “Nuh uh! I did not license this use!”. Which means using his works is a nearly bottomless legal liability.

Next, it’s That One Guy looking at the broader consequences:

‘I have to get permission for WHAT?!’ Do you want to sour the public on the very concept of copyright and get more and more people on the side of ‘kill it, it does more harm than good’? Because this is how you get people to go from thinking copyright is a worthwhile part of society and law to thinking that we’d be better off without it.

Over on the funny side, both our winning comments come in response to Da Vinci’s works being withheld from the public domain. In first place, it’s Pixelation with a little sarcasm:

Finally!! A good reason for DaVinci to produce new works!!

In second place, it’s Anathema Device noting who might like the idea:

Disney, in an admiring tone: “Dayum!”

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got a pair of similar-but-different jokes about Fox News. First, it’s Strawb with a response to the notion that journalists can’t succeed if they “badmouth one side or the other”:

That’s literally Fox News’ business model.

Finally, it’s David riffing on the usually important notion that it’s impossible to separate bias from journalism:

Fox News is actually pretty good at separating bias from journalism since they keep journalism out and bias in.

That’s all for this week, folks!



