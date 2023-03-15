Copyright Means You May Need Permission To Post Photos Of Your Own Home Online

Techdirt Podcast Episode 347: Why Is Congress So Wrong About Section 230?
Wed, Mar 15th 2023 04:06pm

One of the life’s certainties is that copyright maximalism will continue to encourage absurd rulings by complaisant courts. Here’s a rather spectacular case from Germany. It involves a “photo wallpaper”. For those of you who – like me – aren’t quite sure what that means, it is the name given to wallpapers that are essentially huge, blown-up images based on photographs. In this particular instance, photo wallpaper was used to decorate a holiday flat. As is normal for such situations, the owner took pictures to entice people to rent the property, including images of the room with the photo wallpaper, which was clearly visible in the online marketing materials. Here’s how things went as a result, reported by Pinsent Masons:

The flat owner had purchased the wallpaper in 2013 at a price of €13.50. In 2020, the flat owner received a cease-and-desist letter: the photographer, who held the copyright to the tulip photos used for the wallpaper, considered that his rights to the images had been infringed and demanded the flat owner to stop reproducing the photographs on the internet. The owner of the holiday flat refused to sign the cease-and-desist declaration and the case went to court.

The photographer explained that he had given permission for his photos – of tulips, apparently – to be used for a wallpaper. But he had only given permission for the use of the photo as wallpaper, and claimed that further permission to display his image was required if a photo of it were put online. Unfortunately the Cologne Regional Court agreed with this interpretation. It’s a ruling that could have important ramifications for anyone taking pictures of furnished rooms, as the Pinsent Masons post explains:

the ruling is not only relevant in relation to photo wallpapers, but could also be extended to other furnishing items that create an atmosphere, such as pictures, sculptures or designer furniture.

This case is yet another example of copyright gone mad, with additional authorization being required for perfectly normal and harmless activities that no rational person would regard as requiring permission or payment.

Follow me @glynmoody on Mastodon or Twitter, originally posted to the Walled Culture blog.

Filed Under:

Comments on "Copyright Means You May Need Permission To Post Photos Of Your Own Home Online"

Anonymous Coward says:

Incidentally, doesn’t this render any works by the photographer in question nearly useless. Since you now can’t use his works and expect that your done paying for them. He can (and will) always come back and say “Nuh uh! I did not license this use!”.

Which means using his works is a nearly bottomless legal liability.

That One Guy (profile) says:

'I have to get permission for WHAT?!'

Do you want to sour the public on the very concept of copyright and get more and more people on the side of ‘kill it, it does more harm than good’?

Because this is how you get people to go from thinking copyright is a worthwhile part of society and law to thinking that we’d be better off without it.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Re: Re:

They kinda do if they want Joe Public to care about and support those laws rather than ignore and/or work to see them overturned, all the more so when talking about laws that impact large chunks of the population and would would turn them into criminals for actions people don’t even blink at should they actually be enforced.

Tell someone that thanks to copyright that wallpaper/picture/statue they thought they bought isn’t actually theirs and if they want to take a picture that includes it they need to get permission or risk a lawsuit and they’re probably not going to respond by exclaiming about how awesome copyright is.

Anathema Device (profile) says:

This is actually no different from someone buying an original artwork and then, as happens, to claim to own the right to sell photos and prints of it.

You might think it’s ridiculous, but reproduction is reproduction, and artists are one of the most stolen from creators on the planet. Maybe if there were fewer thieves, artists might be more relaxed about this kind of thing.

