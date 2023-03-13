Can A Robot Lawyer Defend Itself Against Class Action Lawsuit For Unauthorized Practice Of Law
We were already expecting a lawsuit to be filed against DoNotPay, the massively hyped up company that promises an “AI lawyer” despite all evidence suggesting it’s nothing of the sort. Investigator and paralegal (and Techdirt guest author and podcast guest) Kathryn Tewson had already filed for pre-action discovery in New York, in the expectation of filing a consumer rights case against the company.
However, some others have also jumped in, with a class action complaint being filed in state court in California (first covered by Courthouse News). The full complaint is worth reading.
Defendant DoNotPay claims to be the “world’s first robot lawyer” that can help people with a range of legal issues, from drafting powers of attorney, to creating divorce settlement agreements, or filing suit in small claims court.
Unfortunately for its customers, DoNotPay is not actually a robot, a lawyer, nor a law firm. DoNotPay does not have a law degree, is not barred in any jurisdiction, and is not supervised by any lawyer.
DoNotPay is merely a website with a repository of—unfortunately, substandard— legal documents that at best fills in a legal adlib based on information input by customers.
This is precisely why the practice of law is regulated in every state in the nation. Individuals seeking legal services most often do not fully understand the law or the implications of the legal documents or processes that they are looking to DoNotPay for help with.
The key claim is that DoNotPay is engaged in the unauthorized practice of law. And, of course, this is mostly on CEO/founder Joshua Browder and his greatly exaggerated marketing claims. Of course, when Tewson confronted him on this, he told her “the robot lawyer stuff is a controversial marketing term, but I would (sic) get to wound up over it.”
Yeah, but the thing is, people relying on you for legal services might (reasonably?) get “wound up over it” if the legal services they receive make life worse for themselves. The complaint highlights just how hard the company has leaned into these claims about being a “robot lawyer.”
Yeah, I’m going to have to say that this is probably not a good look if you’re then going to claim in court that your “robot lawyer” is not actually doing legal stuff. The complaint also anticipates Browder’s usual response to critics. As we’ve noted, he has a habit of insisting that it’s all nothing important, and it’s just “greedy lawyers” who are scared that he’s disrupting their business.
The complaint pre-buts that argument:
Not surprisingly, DoNotPay has been publicly called out for practicing law without a license—most recently in relation to a stunt in which it sought to actively represent a client in court using AI. In response, DoNotPay’s CEO deflects, blaming “greedy lawyers” for getting in the way….
Sadly, DoNotPay misses the point. Providing legal services to the public, without being a lawyer or even supervised by a lawyer is reckless and dangerous. And it has real world consequences for customers it hurts.
The complaint then highlights some of the problems users of DoNotPay have faced while relying on the service:
One customer, who posted an online review, used DoNotPay’s legal services to dispute two parking tickets. According to his account, his fines actually increased because DoNotPay failed to respond to the ticket summons. The customer then cancelled his account, but DoNotPay continued to charge a subscription fee.
DoNotPay’s service then reversed another customer’s arguments in her parking ticket dispute. Where she had intended to argue she was not at fault, DoNotPay’s services instead admitted fault, and the customer had to pay a resulting $114 fine.
Those are based on online reviews, but the complaint also details the named plaintiff in this case, Jonathan Faridian, and his experience:
Plaintiff Faridian believed he was purchasing legal documents and services that would be fit for use from a lawyer that was competent to provide them. Unfortunately, Faridian did not receive that.
The services DoNotPay provided to Faridian were not provided by a law firm, lawyer, or by a person supervised by a lawyer or firm.
The services DoNotPay provided Faridian were substandard and poorly done.
For example, the demand letters DoNotPay drafted for him, and which were to be delivered to the opposing party, never even made it to his intended recipient. Rather, the letters were ultimately returned undelivered to Faridian’s home. Upon opening one of the letters, Faridian found it to be an otherwise-blank piece of paper with his name printed on it. As a result of this delay, his claims may be time-barred.
Other documents Faridian purchased from DoNotPay were so poorly or inaccurately drafted that he could not even use them. For example, Faridian requested an agency agreement for an online marketing business he wished to start. Upon reviewing the agency agreement drafted by DoNotPay, he noted that the language did not seem to apply to his business. Even the names of relevant parties were printed inaccurately. Faridian was ultimately unable to use this document in his business project. In the end, Faridian would not have paid to use DoNotPay’s services had he known that DoNotPay was not actually a lawyer.
Yikes. Perhaps not a surprise after what Tewson had found, but, still. Sending a blank piece of paper with just his name on it, and not even delivering it properly?
DoNotPay gave Courthouse News a statement that seems typical of its responses to these kinds of allegations… once again attacking the lawyers.
“The named plaintiff has submitted dozens of cases and seen significant success with our products,” the company said. “The case is being filed by a lawyer that has personally made hundreds of millions from class actions, so it’s not surprising that he would accuse an AI of ‘unauthorized practice of law.’ Once we respond in court, this will be cleared up.”
It is true that Jay Edelson is a well known class action lawyer, who has somewhat famously sued a wide variety of Silicon Valley tech companies. I would argue that not all of his lawsuits are necessarily well targeted, but plenty of them are legit, and he’s generally not messing around when he sues. In other words, this may not be the kind of thing that Browder wouldn’t get “wound up over” but… he probably should.
The lawsuit is likely going absolutely nowhere. One thing people forget about computers is that a human somewhere programmed it. Every single thing a computer tells you to do is actually being relayed to you electronically from a real human, technically speaking.
In the case of the robot lawyer, it was a programmer working at the behest of a legal team, who ARE certified to pass the bar.
You might be able to sue the programmer for doing a poor job, but the robot is an inanimate tool following the instructions of a real lawyer.
Re:
Are you positive that’s the case? Can you provide evidence for your assertion?
But more to the point, how does one become certified to pass the bar (exam)? Mere graduation with a diploma from a law school is not a certification by any means, it is simply a required step on the path to being allowed to take the exam. Passing that exam, and signing the documents and forms thereafter, that’s the certification that declares one to be a lawyer (or attorney, if you prefer).
And guess what? Do you have any idea how many law school graduates don’t pass that exam the first time? Or even multiple times? Now, tell us again about being “certified” to pass the bar (exam)? Inquiring minds wish to know….
Re:
So uh
I guess you didn’t read the DoNotPay saga then?
Because it’s linked IN the story if you didn’t want to waste time…
And it’s not made at the advice of a bunch of lawyers…
Re:
You’re saying, “you can sue the programmer for shoddy work”. What you’re not saying is “you can sue the lawyer behind the programmer for malpractice”. Unless you can do that, there ain’t no lawyer involved, robot or otherwise. Liability comes with the job description.
Not A Lawyer.
No. It has not passed THE BAR. That thing lawyers use to keep out the riffraff.
Re:
Realistically just the oldest example of a “licensing board” a classic form of regulatory capture. “Riffraff” just means “competition”.
“Plaintiff Faridian believed he was purchasing legal documents and services that would be fit for use from a lawyer that was competent to provide them.” But would a reasonable person believe that a robot can be a lawyer? He was shocked to find out the robot was not a lawyer?
Re:
Define “reasonable”. The current crop of Republicans might disagree with your definition. Just sayin’…..
Cover "The Censorship-Industrial Complex", you coward
Taibbi and Shellenberger brought receipts. (you can tell, cuz liberals are big mad about it, ad hominem flying like crazy)
Also, Bar Associations are arguably one of the oldest examples of regulatory capture ever. (That has nothing to do with whether “DoNotPay” is junk)
Re:
Jesus, you don’t even know what regulatory capture is, do you?
Hint: what you’re describing, the Bar Association (in each state) is a self-regulated industry, it is not subject to any oversight from any kind of non-lawyer group (office, commission, department, etc.), one that might actually have the public interest at heart by virtue of election by the populace. Thus there can be no ‘rotation’ between the Bar and an oversight group…. the very definition of ‘regulatory capture’.
One does have to wonder, how many psychiatrists visit TD to see just how often you self-flagellate by shit-posting in order to get flagged.
Re: Re:
Do you?
Again, do you?
The lawyers in each state get to decide who gets to practice law….by law. If you practice law without a single, particular trade group’s approval it is illegal.
How fucking dumb are you? It’s like you’re arguing because the regulatory capture is complete and total it isn’t regulatory capture anymore.
Re: Re: Re:
Wow, is that always your go-to response when you get your shit handed to you?
You just got owned in the comments section here and you resort to grade school level arguments.
Again… all bluster and zero bite.
You must live a sad and pathetic life…
Re: Re: Re:2
I said a great deal more than that, but your comment was nonsensical and dumb. You have a collection of lawyers acting as regulatory board of lawyers (with authority to keep out competition) supported by law. It’s classic regulatory capture (but an extreme form).
How? Here’s the def, for your edification: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regulatory_capture
Here’s an example of a similar situation occuring with cosmetology as licensing board. Again, the only difference is that the bar association has been around since the middle ages (y’know, when there were guilds) so we think that makes it OK somehow.
https://showmeinstitute.org/blog/regulation/regulatory-capture-in-cosmetology-licensing-boards/
Yeah, I don’t feel very “owned”.
Re: Re: Re:3
So, which corps have captured lawyering again?
Re: Re: Re:4
So you just don’t or are refusing to grasp what regulatory capture is?
The lawyers, the lawyers have “captured lawyering”. It doesn’t have to be a corp. The lawyers get to decide who their competitors are.
Re: Re: Re:5
Do you also think that Doctors have regulatory capture over the practice of medicine?
Re: Re: Re:6
Obviously. How is that a question?
Re: Re: Re:7
I want my doctors, and lawyers and engineers for that matter, to be people who have been approved by their peers as having the ability to do their job, and not just be somebody who has maybe read a book and watched a few videos and claims a skill they do not have.
Re: Re: Re:5
Yes, I do fucking know what regulatory capture is and how it’s done.
So, which corps are doing the capture? There’s plenty of examples of regulatory capture, so unless a few LAW FIRMS are doing it…
Do cite your examples, because a single article from a libertarian source isn’t all tjat convincing, coming from you.
Re: Re: Re:3
Note: this is one of Matthew’s “tells” he uses exclusively when he lacks thhe cognitive capacity to graap the meaning of what he’s replying to. You never see it in any other situations.
Re: Re: Re:4
I actually pointed out exactly how and why it was nonsensical and dumb.
….do you “graap” anything, really?
Re: Re: Re:
You’re the worst AI lawyer, goodbye
Re:
What a stupid fucking term.
Re: Re:
It’s a little hyperbolic, but unfortunately, very accurate.
But you didn’t even know those hearings happened or what they exposed until an hour ago.
Re: Re: Re:
It’s extremely hyperbolic and inaccurate for multiple reasons:
Please think about these things for more than 5 seconds before you endorse them.
Now, let me hear the usual lies and delusions you have on this subject.
Re: Re: Re:2
Literally you just mean you don’t like it.
It was government censorship by proxy, nothing less.
When a cop shoots you using a Glock, the cop shot you, not the Glock company. Even when they miss sometimes.
Re: Re: Re:3
What a childish argument.
Except for the fact that it wasn’t.
That’s one of the dumbest analogies you’ve ever made, and that’s saying something!
Re: Re: Re:4
I just responded at your level.
I love the idea the gov spent hundreds of millions of dollars to NOT censor anyone.
Re: Re: Re:5
Yes or no: Did the federal government directly and explicitly order Twitter to ban certain kinds of speech or certain users/accounts by threatening Twitter with fines or other forms of punishment for any refusal to follow those orders?
Re:
Where? The thread you pointed to last week had no receipts. It showed that a group at Stanford (not government) made recommendations to Twitter (not government) and that Twitter regularly disagreed with those assessments and did not act on them (not censorship).
Re: Re:
Every step of what you just said was a lie. The group in question was government funded. Also, it was one of a dozen such orgs. And it was very definitely censorship.
You have the US gov spending hundreds of millions in total to get users banned. Very often US users, based upon the content of the speech. How often they were successful is completely unrelated to that. It would be illegal if they were never successful, but of course then they wouldn’t have spent the money to do so.
Re:
What regulatory agency has captured it?
It’s not the FDA, FCC, FAA, USDA, etc…
So what is the actual agency that has captured the legal profession such that there is a constant revolving door between the government and private business?
Re: Re:
….that’s by far not the only way Regulatory Capture occurs.
Those are all federal, this is the state level.
I think you mean “what regulatory agency have they captured” but that’s the thing — they ARE the regulatory agency. You have a private org in each state, owned and operated by lawyers, who is solely the regulatory body for lawyers in that state.
It’s the very definition of regulatory capture, in this case via licensing board.
https://showmeinstitute.org/blog/regulation/regulatory-capture-in-cosmetology-licensing-boards/
The general definition, if you’re interested:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regulatory_capture
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
“the practice of law is regulated in every state in the nation”
Apparently not very well, based upon the plethora of bad lawyers turned politicians. A few have been censured, as if that will stop their idiocy. A few have received threats of disbarment, but as we all know that never happens to the political puppet lawyers.
So have the bot draft the pleadings and hire a lawyer to do a quick review and be there if needed and 80 percent of the profession can learn to code.
Courts could go one better and have a pro se input the facts of the case and a clerk touches it up. This is a total disruptor.
Re:
That would be a simplistic view of a lawsuit. And who knows, it might actually be all that’s needed in small claims court.
But most court cases turn on facts, and on the law. The lawyer is the one who helps you organize – and discover – the facts, and presents them in terms of how the law and precedents apply.
Pay for nothing, get nothing.
What might happen to an AI robot lawyer who does not make it rain? Might that bot then become a politician?
How many of our present day political characters are actually robots?
Bring back Max Headroom
The only 'threat' that poses is dying from laughter
It’s telling that the only defense the owner seems to be able to bring to the table is the same excuse repeated over and over: ‘the only reason they object to the awesome service I’m offering isn’t because it’s absolutely terrible but because lawyers might be out of a job!’
Yeah man, I’m sure lawyers are going to be dropping like flies thanks to being replaced by a service that- checks notes sends a single almost blank piece of paper with the client’s name and nothing else on it.
Ah finally - a new variant of Prenda and Salt Marsh
I miss the old days. Story after story about Prenda Law, and the infamous “Salt Marsh”, among other shady characters.
Seeing the steady flow of stories about DoNotPay, has begun easing my sadness that the Prenda days are over.
And while they are entirely different cases, the hilarity of them is equal. The pathetic con artistry, the grifter mentality, are up to the task.
So I need to thank Joshua Browder for being so bad at his own game. Truly. I appreciate it.
And I look forward to many more lawsuits, and eventually, Browder getting shredded by the courts.