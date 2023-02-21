Techdirt Podcast Episode 344: The DoNotPay Story, With Kathryn Tewson

Meta Following Elon Down The Road Of Making Verification An Upsell Is A Terrible Idea
Tue, Feb 21st 2023 01:30pm -

If you’ve been reading Techdirt recently, you probably know all about supposed “AI Lawyer” service DoNotPay and the tireless investigation of the company undertaken by Kathryn Tewson, who has written a couple of Techdirt posts about the saga. This week, Kathryn joins us on the podcast for a long and entertaining discussion about the entire story (so far).

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

