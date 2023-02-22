New York Legislators Once Again Trying To Curb Law Enforcement Access To Military Gear
Colorado Passes Landmark Agricultural ‘Right To Repair’ Bill

Colorado Passes Landmark Agricultural ‘Right To Repair’ Bill

Policy

from the fix-your-own-stuff dept

Wed, Feb 22nd 2023 05:36am -

Colorado is the latest state to move forward on new “right to repair” legislation despite a growing and sustained lobbying effort by industry. The Colorado House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Consumer Right to Repair Agricultural Equipment Act (HB23-1011) with a 44-17 vote on Tuesday, the first major right to repair legislation to be passed so far in 2023.

The bill specifically takes aim at agricultural giants like John Deere, which have been working tirelessly for years to monopolize repair. Those efforts routinely and dramatically drive up costs for farmers, forcing them to pay thousands of additional dollars or take their broken tractors sometimes thousands of miles to a limited number of sanctioned dealer repair shops after years of consolidation.

HB23-1011 specifically requires that manufacturers make available all necessary materials to fix farm equipment such as tractors and combines. Right to repair activists are, unsurprisingly, pleased:

“For decades, if something you owned broke, you could fix it yourself, take it to an independent repair shop or go back to the dealer or manufacturer,” said Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG. “Now, as more of our stuff, including agricultural equipment like tractors and combines, runs on software, manufacturers are able to lock us out. That undermines the repair marketplace and leads to longer delays and inflated repair bills. With fields to be plowed, planted and harvested, farmers don’t always have the time to wait for whoever the manufacturer designates can fix their stuff.”

The new bill comes immediately on the heels of a major effort by John Deere to try and stall meaningful right to repair legislation. The agricultural giant recently struck a “memorandum of understanding” with the American Farm Bureau Federation promising that the company will make sure farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician.

But as we noted at the time, John Deere’s promises on this front haven’t been worth much. The memorandum wasn’t binding, and it demanded that American Farm Bureau and its members avoid supporting right to repair legislation. In short, it was a preemptive effort to try and forestall the kind of meaningful reform and legislation Colorado just passed.

Filed Under: , , , , ,
Companies: john deere

4 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Colorado Passes Landmark Agricultural ‘Right To Repair’ Bill”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
4 Comments

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

New York Legislators Once Again Trying To Curb Law Enforcement Access To Military Gear
Colorado Passes Landmark Agricultural ‘Right To Repair’ Bill
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...