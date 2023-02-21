Twitter Is Correct To Move Away From SMS Two Factor Authentication, Though, There Are Much Better Ways To Do It

A lot of people freaked out on Friday after the news came out that Twitter was going to make SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) only available to paid Twitter Blue subscribers. The news was first broken, like so much Twitter news these days, by Platformer reporter Zoe Schiffer.

It’s understandable that people were up in arms over this, as one read of this is that it meant that keeping your account secure was a luxury item that you had to pay extra for. But, the details matter here, and I actually think many people are overreacting to this. There are actually fundamentally good reasons to move away from SMS-based 2FA: mainly in that it’s woefully insecure, and runs the risk of making people think they’re way more secure than they are. If you follow cybersecurity news, there are tons of articles talking about why SMS 2FA is not a good idea and you should ditch it if you can. Some have argued it’s actually worse than just having a good password, though I think that very much depends on your threat model, and for most users it’s not true (i.e., it is probably true for targeted individuals, and probably not true if there’s more of a brute force hacking effort). Years back, Microsoft actually told everyone to move away from SMS-based 2FA. Google started transitioning people off of SMS-based 2FA all the way back in 2017, which was slightly after NIST deprecated it from its recommended multi-factor authentication list. But, at least there was a clear transition plan.

Soon after Schiffer’s tweet, Twitter released a blog post explaining the decision (though, bizarrely, despite coming out on Friday afternoon, the blog post was backdated to Wednesday?!?):

While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used – and abused – by bad actors. So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier. Non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled will have 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another. After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. At that time, accounts with text message 2FA still enabled will have it disabled. Disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account. If you would like to do so, instructions to update your account phone number are available on our Help Center. We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure.

It also helps to understand a bit of the background here. First, Twitter was (like in so many other areas) somewhat late to the 2FA game. When it added SMS-based 2FA in 2013, there were headlines about how it had “finally” done so. And, it was only in 2019 that the company let you turn on non-SMS 2FA without a phone number, again leading to headlines that included the word “finally.” And, the lack of security with SMS 2FA was pretty damn clear when someone hacked Jack Dorsey‘s own Twitter account using SIM swapping, the easiest way to get around SMS 2FA.

On top of that, I’ve spoken with former Twitter employees who say that the blog post above is not wrong when it says that SMS 2FA is often abused by bad actors in a manner that generates a ton of SMS messages, and is actually extremely costly for Twitter. Even if Elon is no longer paying any of Twitter’s bills, there may be legitimate business reasons for ending support for SMS 2FA (also if, hypothetically, Musk had stopped paying the bills for their SMS 2FA provider, it’s possible that vendor was threatening to cut Twitter off entirely, which might also explain the short timeline here).

So, I think that many of the headlines and tweets decrying this as being about making security a “luxury,” for only paying subscribers is not fair and not accurate. There are lots of things (obviously) that I criticize Musk about, but I think there are perfectly legitimate reasons to end support for SMS 2FA, and at least some of the freakout people had was an overreaction.

That said… I do still have many concerns with how this was rolled out, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the FTC has some concerns as well. While it’s a bit out of date, Twitter’s last transparency report on security (covering the second half of 2021) shows that only 2.6% of Twitter users even have 2FA-enabled, which is really not great. And of those that have it enabled, nearly 75% are using SMS based authentication:

So, there’s a legitimate fear that in simply killing off SMS 2FA and not providing a very clear and very straightforward transition to an authenticator app (or security key) the percentage of people using any 2FA at all may go down quite a bit, potentially putting more people at risk. If Twitter and Elon Musk weren’t just cost cutting and were actually looking to make Twitter more secure for its users, they would create a plan that did a lot more to transition users over to an authenticator app.

I mean, the fact that they’re still leaving SMS 2FA for Twitter Blue subscribers pretty much gives away the game that this is solely about cost-cutting and not about transitioning users to better security. Indeed, it seemed like after spending a day talking about the expenses, it was only then that Musk realized that SMS 2FA also wasn’t good for security and started making those claims as well (a day late to be convincing that this has anything to do with the decision).

All that said, I am wondering if this might trigger yet another FTC investigation. The last consent decree with the FTC (remember, this was less than a year ago) was mostly about SMS 2FA, and how Twitter had abused the phone numbers it had on file, provided for 2FA, as a tool for marketing. That’s obnoxious and wrong and the FTC was correct to slam Twitter for it. Part of the consent decree was that Twitter had to provide 2FA options “that don’t require people to provide a phone number” (such as an authenticator app or security key, which the company does). But, also, it says that “Twitter must implement an enhanced privacy program and a beefed-up information security program.”

The details of that program include regular security assessments any time that the company “modifies” security practices. I’m curious if Twitter did such an assessment before making this change? The requirements of the program also include things like the following:

Identify and describe any changes in how privacy and security-related options will be presented to Users, and describe the means and results of any testing Respondent performed in considering such changes, including but not limited to A/B testing, engagement optimization, or other testing to evaluate a User’s movement through a privacy or security-related pathway; Include any other safeguards or other procedures that would mitigate the identified risks to the privacy, security, confidentiality, and integrity of Covered Information that were not implemented, and each reason that such alternatives were not implemented; and

Was any of that done? Or was it just Musk getting upset after seeing a bill for SMS messaging and declaring that they were cutting of SMS 2FA? We may find out eventually…

In the end, I do think Twitter is right to move away from SMS 2FA (and, as users, you should do so yourself wherever you use it). Multi-factor authentication is a very important security practice, and one that more people should use, but the SMS variety is not nearly as safe as other methods. But there is little indication here that Musk is doing it for any reason other than to cut costs, and the haphazard way in which this has been rolled out suggests that it may increase security risks for a noticeable percentage of Twitter users.

