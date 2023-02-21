Sports Illustrated Sure Looks Like It’s Trading Human Journalists for AI
Karl just wrote about CNET, a once-vaunted resource for tech journalism, absolutely stepping on every rake it could find by using AI-generated content that was absolutely laughable: the content tended to be inaccurate, plagiarized, or otherwise so full of mistakes that an army of editors had to rework the content, largely wiping away any cost savings the site was hoping to achieve. Good times all around.
Now, while it’s difficult to pin this down completely, it sure looks like Sports Illustrated is going down the same path. At the same time that Arena Group, the parent company for SI and Men’s Journal, announced that it was going to embrace AI-created content, SI is also laying off more wetware-based journalists.
“After seven and a half years of writing about the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, LPGA, World Cup, Olympics and more, I, too, have been laid off by Sports Illustrated this morning,” rejoined Alex Prewitt, a former senior writer.
According to an internal memo obtained by Awful Announcing, Arena Group has laid off a sizable 17 employees and created 12 openings to “reflect the new needs of the SI business.” (Something tells us those “new needs” might involve accommodating the generative AI the parent company has been brandishing at Men’s Journal.)
The state of American journalism is nothing more than an absolute travesty. The complete lack of value media companies and, to some extent the public, have placed in having real, professional, and human journalists is mindboggling. There is less local journalism now per capita than there has been for a long, long time. And now national journalism outfits are seeking to outsource journalism to SkyNET? C’mon.
And once again, the output of this AI journalism leaves much to be desired.
And on the accuracy front, Arena Group’s AI-guided dreck isn’t doing any better. Futurism, with the help of a medical expert, found that its very first AI article for Men’s Journal, titled “What All Men Should Know About Low Testosterone,” contained at least 18 factual errors, despite the authoritative tone of its synthesized prose. Not what you’d want out of something that’s supposed to be giving health advice to the site’s vast readership.
In response, the article was hastily and extensively rewritten to account for the inaccuracies. Some still slipped through the cracks.
That didn’t seem to bother Arena, though. A spokesperson from the group stated in a statement provided to Futurism that the company was “confident in the articles.”
Sure, express confidence in your error-riddled word-salads you call journalism. Why not? It’s only the reputation you have with readers, otherwise known as the entire reason you have a business, that we’re talking about here.
To be clear, SI has not yet used AI created content, as far as it has admitted publicly. But these layoffs create a vacuum that has to be filled by someone… or something. Given the route that Arena Group is going with its other properties, that AI is going to be employed here too is, at worst, an educated guess.
Filed Under: ai, journalism
Companies: arena group, sports illustrated
Comments on “Sports Illustrated Sure Looks Like It’s Trading Human Journalists for AI”
So in an article decrying the disrespect for journalism you make up a bunch of stuff about what might be happening? Doesn’t the irony burn?
Re:
lolwut?
Re:
Speculation about the likelihood of Sports Illustrated using AI-authored articles to replace human-authored articles isn’t “mak[ing] up a bunch of stuff about what might be happening”. That is especially true when the owners of SI have already published an AI-authored article in a different publication, expressed an interest in using AI to generate more articles, and—most importantly—fired actual human writers.
Re: Re:
Now now Stone, there is a valid point in their words (thought it’s not anything they were meaning to convey). If their demonstrated intellect were the average SI’s readers intelligence, the readers would never know the difference[1]. IF that were true, then the move to AI created contents (or I guess just pipe /dev/urandom through some sort of grammatically correct English sentence generator… unless that is their AI) would make tons of sense.
However I don’t think that comparison is true. If it were, those people would be too badly crippled to subscribe in the first place (and they can’t ALL have inherited riches, which means some of them have to have the mental chops to be gainfully employed… which isn’t a high bar, but we are talking really low standards here).
[1] In case this isn’t obvious, this is a subtle (as in hammer) insult.
Once again we see the owners of journalistic outfits have been 100% behind any decline in journalism.
Did the Techdirt Bot write this article???
Why am I being reminded of the sales pitches about DRM by their respective vendors?
My dream for the future is to wake up, make lunch in a paper bag for work, hand the bag to my robot, tell it have a good day at the factory and give it a peck on metal cheek. Unfortunately it seems like it’s shaping up the opposite way, where roboto sends me home rather than me sending it to work.
'Not like we're giving health advice here or anything...'
At least eighteen factual errors in the very first article, requiring humans to step back in and fix it and the developer is ‘confident’ in the articles? If that is the standard they have for their health advice articles I shudder to think of how many people are going to be and/or have been duped into following terrible advice put out by them.
Next, they will be replacing sports stars with robots.
Re:
There’s a market for that. Also in their swimsuit editions I suspect.
Re: Re:
oh lord. Talk about an uncanny valley…..
Re: Re: Re:
There’s already rule 34 related content about the androids in the recently released game Atomic Heart, which definitely don’t look very realistically human.
Re:
Haven’t we already replaced sports stars with marbles?
Man the clickotron sure has come a long way.