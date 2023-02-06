Dwarf Fortress: How Freeware Turned Into Millions
If you’re not familiar with Dwarf Fortress, you’ve missed out on a legendary story about a labor of love. The game, a minimalist experience in which you are managing a colony of dwarves as they live their lives and conduct their dwarf-y business, was created by two brothers sixteen years ago. It’s an incredibly deep and detailed simulation and narrative builder… and it was released for free. This was during a time when lots of content producers were running around screaming about how “free” as a content concept could never work for anything.
But it does work, when done well. And Dwarf Fortress was done really well. Zach and Tarn Adams recently released an updated and prettied up version of the title on Steam and itch.io and the initial sales total in the millions of dollars.
“The fairytale ending is reality, but you didn’t kiss the toad,” Zach Adams wrote on Bay 12 Games’ forums. “You gave him money.” He went on to write the kind of grateful response to fans you don’t often see from game developers:
Tarn Adams noted that “a little less than half will go to taxes,” and that other people and expenses must be paid. But enough of it will reach the brothers themselves that “we’ve solved the main issues of health/retirement that are troubling for independent people.” It also means that Putnam, a longtime modder and scripter and community member, can continue their work on the Dwarf Fortress code base, having been hired in December.
Again, all stemming from a game that was released for free as a labor of love initially. So, how does something like this happen? Well, some of the answers to that are obvious. The Adams brothers made a great product that people wanted, for starters. They also continued working on and updating that product based on the feedback and input they were getting from its fans.
But the real power here is in these creators being awesome and human and treating the community as a community, rather than merely customers or content consumers. These guys have never been greedy, never treated the community poorly, and have generally built a great connection with their fans. The result is loyalty from the fanbase and a willingness to fork over money for an updated product that is mostly only aesthetically different from the free product.
As of today, Dwarf Fortress’ Steam page summarizes the game’s more than 17,000 reviews as “Overwhelmingly Positive.” “I am speechless to people around me between game sessions,” wrote jozef.sova. “Had my Chief Militia Commander tackle a Giant Cyclops over a waterfall ravine 10 stories killing it at the bottom,” wrote DEV. “Guy couldn’t get out and he drowned, may he never be forgotten.”
Make a great product. Release it for free. Build up the fanbase and the loyalty from them. Then ask for money for an upgraded version.
The result? Millions.
I that the original free version is still available is an understated reason for the level of success this release had.
Little earns “screw you!” ill will from the fanbase more than rug-pulling old versions and declaring “pay us for the latest or nothing,” especially using DMCA to enforce such greed.
It probably helps that the paid version is all about the extra frills (e.g., improved graphics) and the free version is still the same game it was before the paid version dropped.
But just think of how much money they could have gotten if they had been asshats!
Saying that giving away content works as a business model is clearly only going to work in this one, very specific instance. It’s not like you can point to a bunch of other business models that included free content that were successful.
You need to stop living in this free for all fantasy land and start to understand that the only way content creators can make money is by giving up all their rights to someone that knows how to lock up the content, piss off the fans, and squeeze every last dollar out right at the beginning so there is no long term success.
Sorry, dude, but I’m gonna need you to pay for the damage you’ve done to my Sarcasm Detector.
What sarcasm? That is the standard business model of the copyrightable matter industry. Sure, it’s a cruel joke. But it’s real nevertheless.
Re:
Red Hat and The Blender Foundation come to mind as very successful examples. Prusa research belongs there as well, as while selling Hardware they also make detail drawing available for free, along with Prusa Slicer software.
And it still doesn’t work. If they’d never put out a paid version, they wouldn’t make any money.
You don’t make money if you don’t charge for the item. When they started charging for the game, they made money.
That doesn’t “prove” that free items make loads of money; it proves that putting out a game players pay money for makes money.
Re:
You’re repeating the myth that when people talk about “free” they mean “no business model at all.” But that’s wrong.
https://www.techdirt.com/2009/05/08/free-does-not-mean-no-business-model/
When we talk about free, we’re talking about how to use free as part of a business model.
Here, the game would not have made nearly as much money if they didn’t have the free version.
No, you make money when you figure out which part to charge for, and which part should be free. These guys have. They leveraged the free part to make the paid part much more valuable, which is what we’ve been advocating for decades.
https://www.techdirt.com/2007/05/03/grand-unified-theory-economics-free/
They were getting income via donations too. They just put out a good product. HYENA, I am a long time Dwarf Fortress player. And yes, I plunked down for the paid version.
And for what its worth, the paid version is WORTH IT in my opinion. But then, they put polish on a great version already. Mind, there are some complaints, but overall its done well!
Re:
Oh, so why have people in the community donated money to the brothers over the years when there was no paid version?
Perhaps you don’t understand the simple fact that people sometimes are happy to donate money for something that they like just to support a creator. It’s almost like you have never heard of Patreon for example.
The money they are making on the paid variant of the game is entirely due to the free version that have been available for a very long time.
Good thing they had that second job, though...
approximately $7m from sales
Half goes to taxes. Some unknown portion goes to “other expenses and people”. Call it $3m for the brothers, or $1.5m per brother.
$1.5m / 16 years is approximately $93,000 per year.
Which, if no further taxes are taken from it, is fairly good annual wages. Given that they had their second (at the time paying) jobs, it’s all bonus, and a really quite excellent 401k equivalent.
Here’s hoping they use it wisely.