Stupid Patent Of The Month: Digital Verification Systems Patents E-Signatures 
Ted Cruz Goes After ‘Woke’ Microsoft Over Xbox Power Saving Settings Update

Starry’s Broadband Ambitions Fall Apart, Lays Off More Employees

Broadband

from the if-at-first-you-don't-succeed dept

Tue, Jan 31st 2023 03:45pm -

You might recall that Aereo founder Chaitanya Kanojia’s attempt to disrupt the TV industry ran face-first into an army of broadcaster lawyers and a notably ugly ruling by the Supreme Court. Undaunted, Kanojia returned with a new plan to try and disrupt the broken U.S. broadband industry.

But that plan isn’t going so hot either.

Kanojia’s new company Starry, founded in 2016, promised users uncapped, gigabit wireless broadband at lower rates than most incumbent ISPs. And while the project had a promising start, the company recently ran in to some nasty headwinds. Last October, the company announced it was halting all new installations and laying off 508 employees as it battled its stock from being delisted.

Recently, an SEC filing indicated that the company was laying off another 100 employees. Apparently, the company simply started running out of money after an aggressive network expansion. According to Kanojia, the company was curtailing its cash burn while it “explores strategic options.” The company recently struck a deal for some interim financing:

Last month, Starry struck an amended and restated credit agreement with lenders that provides interim loan financing of more than $11 million. The agreement also puts Starry in position to access additional financing “through an uncommitted accordion debt basket of additional loans of up to $30 million.”

One strategic option could also involve the sale of part or all of the company.

Much like Google Fiber and Alphabet, Starry found challenging entrenched U.S. telecom monopolies to be an expensive and steep uphill climb. Incumbent telecoms not only dominate the market, they dominate most local, state, and federal policymaking thanks (in part) to their cozy relationships with both the intelligence and first responder communities.

That generally results in competitive roadblocks at every turn, even if you’re lucky enough to be able to afford broadband expansion. It’s why an estimated 20-40 million Americans still lack broadband, and roughly 83 million U.S. consumers live under a broadband monopoly.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: starry

6 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Starry’s Broadband Ambitions Fall Apart, Lays Off More Employees”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
6 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Seeing all of the broadband pollution has already allowed the 1st world to evolve with all of the new technology.

All of the bloat filling the pipes is easily mitigated with new infrastructure, protocols and software that cater to 1st world needs.

The global infrastructure shows an excellent dataset on why the race to the bottom only includes slaves. The 1st world always chooses evolving 🙂

Seeing a generation of illiterates use gpt makes every cloud outage hilarious 😉 They were already useless.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Stupid Patent Of The Month: Digital Verification Systems Patents E-Signatures 
Ted Cruz Goes After ‘Woke’ Microsoft Over Xbox Power Saving Settings Update
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...