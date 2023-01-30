Five Memphis Cops Charged With Murder After Beating A Man To Death During A Traffic Stop
It’s rare to see a cop charged with murder. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was not only charged but convicted (!) of murder after kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly 10 minutes, and for three minutes after another officer told Chauvin he could no longer detect Floyd’s pulse.
Officer Chavin — an anomaly in terms of criminal justice — now has company. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree murder, for the brutal beating that ended the life of Tyre Nichols. Here are their names:
The Memphis Police Department on Friday identified them as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith. They range in age from 24 to 32 and each served on the department for about 2 1/2 to five years.
And it was murder. The footage above, released by the Memphis PD, was captured by a nearby pole camera. It shows the clearest objective view of the violence inflicted on Nichols by these officers. It shows an officer kicking him three times in the face while he’s restrained on the ground. It shows officers holding him up while another strikes him in the back with a baton. It shows officers holding Nichols with his hands restrained behind them while another officer repeatedly punches him in the face.
It shows the cops dragging Nichols’ nearly lifeless body across the concrete and propping it up against the door of a cruiser. It shows them milling around, refusing to render aid. It shows so-called “first responders” arriving at the scene and refusing to respond to the clear medical emergency. It shows more than 20 minutes elapse before any aid is rendered, during which Nichols repeatedly slumps over on his side, only to be propped up again by cops attempting to make things look less medically serious than they actually are.
If you still have the stomach for more, the Memphis PD has also posted body cam recordings. But be warned, those videos have audio. Not only will you hear the clear distress in Nichol’s voice, but you’ll hear the blows being rained on him, the officers’ laughter, and their attempts to exonerate themselves by saying things to each other about guns being grabbed, etc.
It’s not clear when Memphis PD officials decided to actually watch this footage, but its initial news release is full of exonerative copspeak that attempts to blame the victim and refuses to discuss the acts of violence committed by the officers.
Compare the descriptions above with the innocuous-sounding statement released by the PD:
Here’s the most relevant part of that statement, in case you’re unable to see/read the embed:
On January 7, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers in the area of Raines Road attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving. As officers approached the driver of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred, and the suspect fled on foot. Officers pursued the suspect and again attempted to take the suspect into custody. While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended. Afterward, the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene.
“Ultimately apprehended” is the brutal beating. “Complained of having shortness of breath” apparently refers to Nichols’ beaten body repeatedly slumping to the ground as he lost consciousness. To the MPD’s credit, it did fire the officers and it did leave this exonerative horseshit tweet intact, perhaps as a reminder to itself to get all the facts in before issuing statements.
Perhaps not. It’s too early to tell. At least the MPD chief, Cerelyn Davis, stepped up quickly to condemn the actions of these officers.
“This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual,” Davis said in the video, her first on-camera comments about the arrest. “This incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane.”
So did Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, who charged the officers not only with second-degree murder but with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. But Mulroy is also saying things that suggest he’s not wholeheartedly backing these prosecutions. Bringing a stack of charges makes it easier for juries to hand down convictions for lesser crimes, which means murder convictions are a lot less likely. And he’s saying things like this, which suggests he’s still trying to put as much distance between the heinous acts and the indicted officers as possible:
After Nichols was stopped, there was “an altercation” in which officers doused the motorist with pepper spray, and Nichols tried to flee on foot, Mulroy said, describing what followed in highly elliptical terms.
“There was another altercation at a nearby location at which the serious injuries were experienced by Mr. Nichols,” the prosecutor said.
What the fuck. Serious injuries are only “experienced” by people injured by inanimate objects. When humans injure other humans, the people performing the injury are normally called assailants or otherwise pointed to as the origin of the injuries. But when it’s cops doing the injuring, somehow assault just becomes something that happens to people without any intervention from law enforcement officers.
And while this description may be accurate, it’s also unfortunate:
The Nichols family viewed the police footage on Monday with their attorney, Ben Crump, who compared it to the 1991 videotaped Rodney King beating by four police officers whose acquittal of criminal charges the following year sparked several days of riots in Los Angeles.
Well, we all know how that turned out. Four cops faced serious criminal charges. All were acquitted of assault charges. Three of the four were acquitted of excessive force charges, with the last one resulting in a hung jury.
The fallout from this beating continues. Two sheriff’s deputies who were at the scene have been suspended pending an investigation. Both arrived after the beating, but neither deputy rendered aid or attempted to provide any assistance to the beaten man.
The unit that housed the five fired MPD murder suspects has been disbanded. The so-called “Scorpion” team (it stands for [brace yourself and your soon-to-be-rolling eyes] “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods”) was formed to crack down on violent crime. But it appears to have actually encouraged it. Violent criminals assaulted a man in the street January 7th, ultimately killing him. And it’s only the most visible expression of the unit’s, shall we say, “controversial” tactics.
Will this be the cop crime that prompts serious reform efforts? Probably not. I mean, none of the others have managed to move the dial much. Soon this too will become part of law enforcement’s sordid history, something we can point to as an outward symptom of inner rot, but the kind of rot law enforcement agencies and their powerful supporters are more than happy to live with, if not actively encourage.
Reform can’t happen without an admission that the system is fundamentally broken. That admission has to come from within, too. But no cop or district attorney that is still on the job will ever say “the system is broken” because they’re not willing to put their careers—and their lives—on the line like that.
Seeing as Techdirt has covered how Black officers are often subjected to racism from their peers in the force, it does lead to the appearence that these five cops were sacrificed under the bus so quickly rather than being defended as usual because they were all Black.
That was likely part of the calculus in figuring out the response, yes.
Ignorance and stupid do not discriminate. History has already proven that.
They cannot be a culture of love if nobody wants their inferior emotions.
Re: a sixth cop who wasn't charged was white
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tyre-nichols-death-sixth-memphis-officer-preston-hemphill-administrative-leave/
He was put on administrative leave.
Re:
The did, until today, hide the white officer who was involved.
And we still don’t know what “Reckless Driving” meant in this case. Somehow, I suspect their definition might not be the same as ours.
Re:
Reckless driving = driving near cops who wanted to end a fun evening by beating someone up.
Probably helped that cops can usually find a justification for beating up someone who is black, and the harshest punishment is usually a few weeks of gardening leave.
And magically the 1 white officer was getting a pass until someone asked why he avoided issues…
The System Is Not "Broken"
What we are seeing here is the correct operation of American policing as it has been designed and practiced for 200 years.
What we are seeing here is the result of decades upon decades of “reforms” and “better training” and “increased funding” and “professionalization.”
Do not be led astray by calls for “reform.” The only way out of this trap is to reduce state violence by eliminating police, ending the carceral state, and providing full funding for human needs like housing, food, and health care.
It was never about race, it was always about unimpeachable cops
This is the great lie of BLM, and why they made the problem worse, not better. They made it all about race, ignoring that it was mostly about police unions, qualified immunity, and that it is nearly impossible to punish a bad cop for their actions.
Re:
No, it’s actually about both. Cops being unimpeachable give them more leeway to treat racial minorities like shit, and people like you—i.e., people who whine about “it’s not about race”—give those cops their unimpeachability by implying that their behavior is justified because they’re equally awful with white people, and the cycle continues until someone with some power (and the testicular fortitude to exercise it) steps up and says “enough”.
The system is broken. It can’t be fixed from anywhere but within. But you trying to act like race/racial bias isn’t even remotely a part of the equation is ridiculous, especially since you seem smart enough to do even basic-ass research into the historical origins of policing in the United States.