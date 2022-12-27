Appeals Court Tosses Stupid Lawsuit Filed By Anti-Vaxxer Claiming Federal Government Made Twitter Ban Her Account
Ad-Based Netflix Arrives With A Thud

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Python And Artificial Intelligence Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 27th 2022 10:55am -

The Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Bundle has 9 courses to take you from beginner to expert in Python, and learn how to apply that knowledge to AI. You’ll learn about data visualization, deep learning, artificial neural networks, and more. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Appeals Court Tosses Stupid Lawsuit Filed By Anti-Vaxxer Claiming Federal Government Made Twitter Ban Her Account
Ad-Based Netflix Arrives With A Thud
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...