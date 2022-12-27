Appeals Court Tosses Stupid Lawsuit Filed By Anti-Vaxxer Claiming Federal Government Made Twitter Ban Her Account
Colleen Huber M.D. thinks she can cure cancer by altering patients’ sugar intake. She also believes baking soda is better than chemotherapy when it comes to fighting this disease. Rational people think she’s endangering people’s lives and have said as much. Repeatedly.
In response, Colleen Huber has filed lawsuits. Repeatedly. She feels she speaks from a position of expertise. But her expertise has only been lauded by others operating in the same shady medical field.
In 2018, she sued Steven Novella, a longtime skeptic who has repeatedly punched holes in bizarre claims made by people practicing alternative medicine.
Following the arrival of COVID-19 on American shores, Dr. Huber began engaging in anti-vax agitation via her Twitter account. Unsurprisingly, Twitter banned her account for violating its rules on spreading medical misinformation.
So, Huber sued Twitter. And she sued the Biden Administration for (allegedly) guiding Twitter’s moderation efforts to target her account for permanent suspension. Huber claimed the administration’s statements and meetings with social media company heads amounted to direct government interference with her right to post dumb bullshit online.
The district court tossed this lawsuit in March of this year. Huber’s claims — which included the bizarre allegation that Section 230 was unconstitutional — all failed. The court said Huber offered no plausible allegations the government conspired with Twitter to ban her account. It also noted that Huber’s state action allegations raised First Amendment concerns… just not the ones she thought she was raising.
Holding that mere acquiescence by private entities to the government’s encouragement of broad policy is sufficient to establish state action would thereby effectively conscript private actors into service as governmental agents subject to the constraints and obligations of the Constitution. It would substantially obfuscate the line between public and private action under the Constitution….
A broad reading of state action in this context would raise potential First Amendment concerns…Constraining Twitter to First Amendment standards in the exercise of its editorial rights thus itself raises countervailing First Amendment concerns. Accordingly, finding a private entity is a state actor through a claim of conspiracy must require more than a broad brush claim of shared interests.
Huber’s complaint was dismissed with prejudice. As the district court saw it, no amount of amending would result in an actionable claim against Twitter or the Biden Administration. Huber, of course, appealed. And, as Eric Goldman reports, she has lost again.
In the wake of its dismissal of another jawboning case last month, the Ninth Circuit breezily rejects Huber’s appeal in a very brief memorandum opinion showing how poorly the plaintiff’s arguments resonated with the judges:
“the complaint does not contain any nonconclusory allegations plausibly showing an agreement between Twitter and the government to violate her constitutional rights. Contrary to Huber’s argument, the two media reports on which she draws do not plausibly show that Twitter agreed to suspend her account on the government’s behalf.”
“Huber’s allegations do not “tend to exclude the possibility” of the alternative explanation that Twitter, in suspending her account, was independently enforcing Huber’s violation of Twitter’s Terms of Service. Indeed, the complaint contains no allegations that Huber did not violate Twitter’s Terms of Service or that Twitter would not have suspended Huber’s account absent the alleged conspiracy.”
The Unruh Act claim fails because Huber is an Arizona resident.
The Ninth Circuit has had some pretty weird ideas about Section 230 in recent months, but nothing in Huber’s lawsuit impresses the court enough to encourage her to pursue this severely flawed action against Twitter and the federal government. It only takes the Ninth Circuit four pages to affirm [PDF] the lower court’s dismissal, leaving Huber with one option: approaching the Supreme Court and hoping Clarence Thomas is able to convince the rest of the justices Section 230 shouldn’t apply to the moderation of content he prefers to consume.
Unfortunately, a string of losses in court rarely deters performative lawsuits or opportunistic lawyers. The stupidity will undoubtedly continue for years to come, if only to allow fantasists like Huber to (self) fulfill their “censorship” conspiracy theories.
Do federal courts have an option similar to the “vexatious litigant” determination of some courts? This woman sounds like she fits the bill.
OK, what about all the very serious epidemiologists and MDs twitter did ban?
….or more commonly, “shadowbanned”. (normal people’s definition of the term, not twitter’s) There were real epidemiologists and pediatrician’s who pointed out things like covid was a very low risk to children and locking down school’s almost certainly was doing WAY more harm than good, or that vaccines weren’t really reducing transmission and therefore it made little sense to require it of others? All those people were “visibility filtered”. But they were mostly right and “the science” demanding their silencing was wrong. Even when they weren’t they were serious scientists with serious concerns.
Can they sue? What about when the censorship was at government direction? Or at the direction of the Teacher’s Unions (often with government as a proxy)?
Re:
But a greater risk of turning them into orphans when they passed it on to their parents.
Re: Re:
that would be an argument that their parents should get vaccinated, not to shut down schools, neverminding that they seemed to pass it along less, too.
Shutting down schools was dumb. You can make up reasons justifying it but you would be wrong.
Also, section 230 pretty clearly shouldn't apply to moderation
….cuz then you’re editorializing. It’s the plain language of the words and pretending moderation is protected is one of the great wrongs of the internet age.
Re:
You are wrong, as section 230 was, by its authors own words, intended to allow web sites to build the community they wanted, and to remove arsehole like you if that is what was required.
Re: Re:
Pretty sure the legislator’s intent only matters when they’ve been dead for 250 years and can be ventriloquised to agree with your prejudices
Large generic speech platforms should not be censoring opinions based on viewpoint, even when the viewpoints are stupid and dangerous. Twitter is a place where people go to speak to each other, not to be fed revealed truths by the company. Not letting people speak what they believe violates their freedom of speech, even when such violation is legal under the 1st Amendment.
Re: The problem with that…
At what point do you believe people standing close together should lose their human rights for doing so? That’s basically the gist of your large platforms argument.
A million people? A thousand? Ten? Once you create that precedent, it’ll be very hard to argue against it when it’s used against something you like.
Re:
Go back to /pol/
Re:
“Large generic speech platforms should not be censoring opinions based on viewpoint, even when the viewpoints are stupid and dangerous. Twitter is a place where people go to speak to each other, not to be fed revealed truths by the company.”
Ok, as has been pointed out ad nauseum, it’s not censorship. Colleen Fuckstick Huber M.D. can make her own website or go to other social media. She’s probably a bit hit on 8kun. Just because you would like to force companies to host speech they disagree with, doesn’t make it illegal. By all means, keep beating your head against this one. Or, go to Gab, Pravda Social, or 8kun, where you can post all of the shitty, racist, ignorant things you are determined everyone needs to listen to. If it’s worth hearing, people will hear it. You just can’t get that very few people want to hear what you have to say. Go to your town square and speak all you want. Really, make misinformation signs and parade them in front of your house.
Should Have Waited To File
Gotta close out this case before anymore Twitter Files drop. They started to hit a little too close to home this past week.
Re:
Hey Koby, remember this:
“Instead, they will seek a dismissal based on grounds that their speech did not reach the level of actual malice, or perhaps 230.”
Considering how wrong you were about section 230. what makes you think anybody here gives two shits about what you have to say.
And I will keep posting this to remind everybody, and to show those who are new to here, just how wrong you are about something so simple as §230.
That way we can all make are own assumptions as to why we can safely ignore anything and everything you say.
Not A Doctor
Again Tim you are not a doctor. You are a fucking theater major.
But there is another problem that is ignornat shithead like you who stupid fucks that you are reduce effective treatments to sound bytes like
“She also believes baking soda is better than chemotherapy”
The actual term is “alkalization therapy” which is an effective treatment for cancer as part of a larger comprehensive approach.
Here is the most current research
“The biggest weakness of current cancer treatments is that they only treat the cancer and not the actual patient. The “alkalization therapy” that we advocate does not compete with any of the current standard treatments, but improves the effectiveness of standard treatments, reduces side effects, and lowers medical costs.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9364696/
Now is it better than chemo alone? No, the research doesn’t support that. Is it useless? No, the research also doesn’t support that.
By trashing it as injecting baking soda you ignorant fuck that you are are poisoning the well and potentially dissuading your readers from trying this treatment as part of a comprehensive medical approach.
You are a fucking asshole and dangerous.
I’m not interested in doing the complete research on what Colleen Huber M.D. has said or hasn’t said. As a rule of thumb naturopaths tend to engage in motived reasoning because they don’t have DEA licenses. As such they will advocate for treatments that they can legally perform. So I’m not a fan of naturopaths because they seldom advocate for comprehensive medicine and instead focus solely on naturopathy.
That said you aren’t a doctor either and your reductive arguments are a dangerous medical fraud.
