Finally! An Interesting Twitter Files That Appears To Reveal Sketchy Government Behavior
from the took-them-long-enough dept
We finally have an interesting edition of the Twitter files!
When the Twitter Files began, I actually expected something interesting to come out of them. All of the big tech companies have been unfortunately unwilling to be as transparent as they could be about how their content moderation practices work. Much of the transparency we’ve received has been either through whistleblowers leaking information (which is often misinterpreted by journalists) or through the companies partnering with academics, which often leads to rather dry analysis of what’s happening, and which maybe a dozen people read. There have been moments of openness, but the messy stuff gets hidden.
So I had hoped that when Elon took over and announced his plans to be transparent about what had happened in the past, we might actually learn some dirt. Because there’s always some dirt. The big question was what form that dirt might take, and how much of it was systemic rather than one-time errors and mistakes. But, until now, the Twitter Files have been worse than useless. They were presented by journalists who had neither the knowledge nor the experience to understand what they were looking at, combined with an apparent desire to present the narrative in a certain framing.
Because of that, I’ve written multiple posts walking through the “evidence” presented, and showing how Musk’s chosen reporters didn’t understand things and were misrepresenting reality. Given that most journalist know to put the important revelations up top, and that each new “release” in the Twitter files seemed more breathless, but less interesting, than the previous ones, I was basically expecting nothing at all of interest to come from the files. Indeed, that was a disappointment.
As Stanford’s Renee DiResta noted, this was a real missed opportunity. If the files had actually been handed over to people who understand this field, what was important, and what was banal everyday trust & safety work, the real stories could have been discussed.
The Twitter Files thus far are a missed opportunity. To settle scores with Twitter’s previous leaders, the platform’s new owner is pointing to niche examples of arguable excesses and missteps, possibly creating far more distrust in the process. And yet there is a real need for public understanding of how platform moderation works, and visibility into how enforcement matches up against policy. We can move toward genuine transparency—and, hopefully, toward a future in which people can see the same facts in similar ways.
So when the Intercept’s Lee Fang kicked off the 8th installment of the Twitter files, I was not expecting much at all. After all, Fang was one of the authors of the very recent garbage Intercept story that totally misunderstood the role of CISA in the government and (falsely) argued that the government demanded Twitter censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The fact that the evidence from the Twitter files totally disproved his earlier story should at least result in Fang questioning his understanding of these things.
And yet… it appears that he may have (finally) legitimately found a real story of malfeasance in the Twitter files in his most recent installment. Like all the others, he initially posted his findings — where he admits he was granted access to Twitter’s internal systems via a Twitter-employed lawyer who would search for and access the documents he requested — on Twitter in a messy and hard to follow thread. He then posted a more complete story on The Intercept.
The story is still somewhat messy and confused, and it’s not entirely clear Fang even fully realizes what he found, but it does suggest serious malfeasance on the part of the government. It actually combines a few other stories we’ve covered recently. First, towards the end of the summer, Twitter and Meta announced that they had found and taken down a disinformation campaign running on their platforms — and all signs suggested the campaign was being run by the US government.
As was noted at the time, the propaganda campaign did not appear to be all that successful. Indeed, it was kind of pathetic. From the details, it sounded like someone in the US government had the dumb idea of “hey, let’s just create our own propaganda social media accounts to counter foreign propaganda accounts,” rather than embracing “hey, we’re the US government, we can just speak openly and transparently.” The overall failure of the campaign was… not surprising. And we were happy that Twitter and Meta killed the campaign (and now we’re hearing that the US government is doing an investigation into how this campaign came to be in the first place).
The second recent story we had was about Meta’s “Xcheck” program, which was initially revealed in the Facebook files as a special kind of “whitelist” for high profile accounts. Meta asked the Oversight Board to review the program, and just a few weeks ago the Oversight Board finally released its analysis and suggestions (after a year of researching the program). It turns out that it’s basically just like what we said when the program was first revealed: after a few too many “false positives” on high profile accounts became embarrassing (for example, then President Obama’s Facebook account was taken down because he recommended the book “Moby Dick” and there was an automated flag on the word “dick”), someone at Facebook instituted the Xcheck program to effectively whitelist high profile individuals so that flags on their account would need to be reviewed by a human before any action was taken.
As we discussed in our podcast about Xcheck, in many ways, Facebook was choosing to favor “false negatives” for high profile accounts over “false positives.” The end result, then, is that high profile accounts are effectively allowed to get away with more, and violate the rules with a larger lag for consequences, but they’re less likely to be suspended accidentally. Tradeoffs. The entire content moderation space is full of them.
Again as we noted when that story first came out, basically every social media platform has some form of this in action. It almost becomes necessary to deal with the scale and not accidentally ban your most high profile users. But, it comes with some serious risks and issues, which are also highlighted in the Oversight Board’s policy recommendations regarding Xcheck.
Thus, it’s not at all surprising that Twitter clearly has a similar whitelist feature. This was actually somewhat revealed in an earlier Twitter File when Bari Weiss, thinking she was revealing unfair treatment of the @LibsOfTikTok account, actually revealed it was on a similar Xcheck style whitelist that clearly showed a flag on the account saying DO NOT TAKE ACTION ON USER WITHOUT CONSULTING an executive team.
That’s all background that finally gets us to the Lee Fang story. It reveals that the US government apparently got some of its accounts onto this whitelist after they had been dinged earlier. The accounts, at the time, were properly labeled as being run by the US government. But here’s the nefarious bit: sometime after that, the accounts changed to no longer be transparent about the US government being behind them, but because they were on this whitelist it’s likely that they were able to get away with sketchy behavior with less review by Twitter, and it likely took longer to catch that they were engaged in a state-backed propaganda campaign.
As the article notes, in 2017, someone at the US government noticed that these accounts — which, again, at the time clearly said they were run by the US government — were somehow limited by Twitter:
On July 26, 2017, Nathaniel Kahler, at the time an official working with U.S. Central Command — also known as CENTCOM, a division of the Defense Department — emailed a Twitter representative with the company’s public policy team, with a request to approve the verification of one account and “whitelist” a list of Arab-language accounts “we use to amplify certain messages.”
“We’ve got some accounts that are not indexing on hashtags — perhaps they were flagged as bots,” wrote Kahler. “A few of these had built a real following and we hope to salvage.” Kahler added that he was happy to provide more paperwork from his office or SOCOM, the acronym for the U.S. Special Operations Command.
Now, it seems reasonable to question whether or not Twitter should have put them on a whitelist in the first place, but if they were properly marked, and not engaged in violative behavior, you can see how it happened. But Twitter absolutely should have had policies stating that if those accounts have their descriptions or names or whatever changed, the whitelist flag should automatically be removed, or at least sent up for a human review to make sure it was still appropriate. And that apparently did not happen.
As The Intercept report notes, Twitter at this time was under tremendous pressure from basically all corners about the fact that ISIS was an effective user of social media for recruitment and propaganda. So the company had been somewhat aggressive in trying to stamp that out. And it sounds like the US accounts got caught up in those efforts.
So there is a lot of interesting stuff revealed here: more details on the US government’s foreign social media propaganda campaigns, and more evidence of how Twitter’s “whitelist” program works and the fact that it did not appear to have very good controls (not that surprising, as almost no company’s similar tool has good controls, as we saw with the OSB’s analysis of Xcheck for Meta).
But… the spin that “Twitter aided the Pentagon in its covert online propaganda campaign,” is, yet again, kinda missing the important stuff here. Neither the Pentagon nor Twitter look good in this report, but in an ideal world it would lead to more openness (a la the OBS’s look into Xcheck) regarding how Twitter’s whitelist program works, as well as more revelations about how the DOD was able to run its foreign propaganda campaign, including how it changed Twitter accounts from being public about their affiliation to hiding it.
This is where it would be useful if a reporter who understood how all this worked was involved in the research and could ask questions of Twitter regarding how big the whitelist is (for Meta it reached about 6 million users), and what the process was for getting on it. What controls were there? Who could put people on the whitelist? Were there ever any attempts to review those who were on the whitelist to see if they abused their status? All of that would be interesting to know, and as Renee DiResta’s piece noted, would be the kinds of questions that actual experts would ask if Elon gave them access to these files, rather than… whoever he keeps giving them to.
Filed Under: dod, propaganda, social media, whitelist, xcheck
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Finally! An Interesting Twitter Files That Appears To Reveal Sketchy Government Behavior”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Yeah that tracks, this is what you would be upset about
Actual smoking gun evidence of the FBI requesting people being banned, you pretend that it doesn’t show that. (not pretend, you’re lying)
There was a few dozen direct FBI transplants working at twitter, you don’t care.
You claim to hate the FBI but you’re giving them all sorts of cover.
But the government wants to engage in foreign propaganda (or even internal..the government has free speech rights too) THAT’S what gets your attention. Reasonable people can disagree to what degree the fed should be doing psyops targeted at enemy countries, but at least it’s not a constitutional violation. Directing Twitter on who they should ban is.
The fact that Twitter was whitelisting at government is considerably LESS remarkable than the fact they were blacklisting at government direction (because the latter is unconstituional) but you want to pretend the latter didn’t happen. Yet it’s just the inverse of this.
But this is what gets you to perk up and stop shilling. You god damned idiot.
Re:
“Actual smoking gun evidence of the FBI requesting people being banned, you pretend that it doesn’t show that”
Isn’t the article about them expressly demanding that someone not be banned?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
…it’s almost how I made that point, and how it’s the same thing just inverted.
READING, DO YOU DO IT?!?
Re: Re: Re:
Do you?
Re:
Lying liar is master projectionist, yells at clouds.
Re:
Hey Matthew, for once in your life, you should join the world of facts. You seem like a very deluded individual. I know, it’s tough. People lied to you and you were so gullible that you believed the lies.
But the fact remains NOTHING in the Twitter files shows what you claimed about the FBI. If they did I would have called it out. I don’t trust the FBI one bit, which should be evident from everything I’ve ever written about them.
But you decided to bet your identity on a lie. I’m sorry for you. I hope one day you come out of this delusion.
Re:
“You god damned idiot.”
On a scale of 1 to petulant twat. Just how sour are those grapes?
Of course this was under the Trump administration
Just goes to show, if you give bad actors an inch, they take the entire highway.
It also goes to show how craven tech companies as a whole, along with the MSM, were towards the tfg’s entire criminal exercise.
Ironically Twitter users can be the checks and balances the company itself needs over this kind of thing…but not under the current owner. I gather that’s a feature not a bug with Musky boy.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re:
it’s the same FBI, genius. Presidency doesn’t really control the FBI nor exert much influence over it’s makeup, as history has shown.
Re: Re:
Random very tangential question since you seem to be engaging with trouble with other conversations here, but do you like baking?
I’m not very good at it, but fresh bread is worth the effort, as are cookies. Since it’s the holiday season, I have to ask: do you like sugar cookies? I think they’re better soft, but it seems like all you can find in the store are chalky ones.
At least there’s petit fours, right?
And yet somehow people will scream that this means Libs of Tiktok was hampered in some way by the evil evil left.
If Twitter had just admitted the program actually existed rather than trying to keep it hidden it wouldn’t have raised an eyebrow. Instead they decided that the best way to protect the secret was to lie early & lie often ignoring how that was damaging how people saw them.
Its sorta sad that there are probably no records of how the covert bots managed to trip whatever moderation lead to them being shadowbanned. If they were just pushing peace love & puppies, it shouldn’t have triggered anything… but then we also know Twitters policies depended on who saw the thing as if it was a venial sin or mortal.
On a side note, I wish someone would run my account and show the notes. I think it would be fun to see who I really really pissed off.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Put The Wolf In Charge of the Chicken Coop
The reporters who you think are qualified are the same ones who have spiked true stories to assist the government propagandists. If we followed your advice, none of this would have seen the light of day.
Re:
Koby, you, like Matthew, have been lied to. And now you base your identity on that lie. I’m sorry, but what you wrote above is bullshit.
Grow up and join the land of facts.
Re:
Koby, remember that time you thought Facebook could get a lawsuit dismissed using §230 when the lawsuit was over Facebook’s own speech?
Considering how fundamentally wrong you were to make that assertion, why should anybody take anything you say as nothing more than a crazed MAGA that has consumed too much kool aid?
I mean seriously, how could somebody be so wrong about what §230 does and still try to come here and tell us we are wrong?
Re:
Welcome to the Koby-zone where up is down, down is fake, right is extra-right, truth is optional and the horizon is filled with orange clouds of delusions where lead-paint is a snack served by Tucker Carlson.
Re: Re:
…and where One Simple Question can cause a certain someone to run away while pissing himself in fear.
Or so I’ve heard.
Re: How did it go again?
Hey remember when we feared you so much we make that song about what a coward you are?
OMFG that whitelist existing at all confirms what I’ve been saying about Twitter erring on the side of letting people get away with violations that are abusive. I guess they justified it for the sake of driving traffic via engagement or something.
What I want to know is if other US allies were on that list, such as Israel and the UK?
It does feel like whole categories of abuse essentially were ignored on Twitter, though. Obviously moderation was occurring, but it wasn’t weighted evenly and it tended to ignore a lot of obvious abuse. Of course it’s worse now unless you prefer abusive behavior being a constant for everyone.
Re:
Yes and no.
Take the “Libs of TikTok” account for example. Twitter white-listed that account for manual review because think of the shit storm that would happen if their account was algorithmically suspended as a mistake.
I don’t think they would be concerned about the clicks more than being concerned at how awful it would look for Twitter if their account was suspended for something that should not have triggered a suspension.
I doubt that Twitter would want to add more fuel to the already raging dumpster fire where conservatives believe they are the constantly the victim of large lib-tech companies trying to silence them.
If anything, for the people like Koby who believe that “conservative viewpoints are being silenced”, this should prove to them that conservatives are handled with kid-gloves more so than any other political group, as well as given much more leeway.
Re: Re:
Reminder: Before Donald Trump received his now-undone ban, an automated account on Twitter mirrored every one of his tweets verbatim. That mirroring account was suspended multiple times; Trump wasn’t suspended once.
Re:
From what we’ve seen in the Twitter Files so far, it seems most heads of state and other high ranking politicians were on the list, regardless of whether they were allies or not. Examples include Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei calling for Israel’s genocide, and not getting moderated in any visible way. I can’t imagine that going over very well from just about anyone else.
Honestly I can’t really blame them. Content moderation gets even trickier when the possibility of international incidents is added to the mix. No moderator wants to be known as the one who sparked off a war.