Techdirt Podcast Episode 339: Understanding Meta’s Special Whitelist Program

Tue, Dec 13th 2022 01:30pm -

It’s been a little over a year since we learned about Meta’s “X-Check” program for whitelisting high-profile Facebook accounts from various content moderation efforts. Now, after a long wait, the Oversight Board has released the results of its review of the use of the tool, and there’s plenty to dig in into. This week, we’re joined by Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America and member of the Oversight Board, to discuss the details of the program and what the board has to say about it.

