Techdirt Podcast Episode 338: Scrutinizing “The Twitter Files”

Last Friday evening, Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi dropped a non-bombshell on everyone, with the revelation of internal Twitter documents about the content moderation around Hunter Biden’s laptop that showed… nothing particularly unusual or notable happened, and there’s no evidence of government interference. Over the weekend, Mike was interviewed by Justin Hendrix for the Tech Policy Press podcast for a closer look at just what was contained in “the Twitter Files”, and we’ve got the whole conversation for you here on this week’s episode.

