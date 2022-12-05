J6 Suspect Challenges FBI’s Geofence Warrant, Exposing The Massive Scale Of The Fed’s Data Haul
Mon, Dec 5th 2022

Last Friday evening, Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi dropped a non-bombshell on everyone, with the revelation of internal Twitter documents about the content moderation around Hunter Biden’s laptop that showed… nothing particularly unusual or notable happened, and there’s no evidence of government interference. Over the weekend, Mike was interviewed by Justin Hendrix for the Tech Policy Press podcast for a closer look at just what was contained in “the Twitter Files”, and we’ve got the whole conversation for you here on this week’s episode.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Comments on “Techdirt Podcast Episode 338: Scrutinizing “The Twitter Files””

Matthew M Bennett says:

You utter fucking cowards

It reveals that the US government (FBI, specifically) as well the as the DNC put their fingers on the scale, suppressed information they didn’t like. It reveals Gadde was just as bad as everyone (but you and the left) claimed, and that you’re utter lying turd-burgers.

And you have the nerve to claim it’s…..nothing. Well, I guess when you can’t admit you’re wrong, just double down, eh?

Jesus christ you’re corrupt.

