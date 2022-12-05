Media Organizations Ask US To Drop Charges Against Assange

While it seems difficult for some to balance these things, it remains entirely possible to think that Julian Assange is, generally speaking, a horrible human being, who was likely easily played like a fiddle by foreign nation states looking to play influence games in other nations… and that the US’s charges against him remain absolute bullshit and a threat to freedom of the press. That’s basically the position we’ve held since day one.

Recently a bunch of giant news organizations appeared to feel similarly and sent a letter to the US government saying that the DOJ should drop its case against Assange. From the letter:

This group of editors and publishers, all of whom had worked with Assange, felt the need to publicly criticise his conduct in 2011 when unredacted copies of the cables were released, and some of us are concerned about the allegations in the indictment that he attempted to aid in computer intrusion of a classified database. But we come together now to express our grave concerns about the continued prosecution of Julian Assange for obtaining and publishing classified materials. The Obama-Biden administration, in office during the WikiLeaks publication in 2010, refrained from indicting Assange, explaining that they would have had to indict journalists from major news outlets too. Their position placed a premium on press freedom, despite its uncomfortable consequences. Under Donald Trump however, the position changed. The DoJ relied on an old law, the Espionage Act of 1917 (designed to prosecute potential spies during world war one), which has never been used to prosecute a publisher or broadcaster. This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America’s first amendment and the freedom of the press. Obtaining and disclosing sensitive information when necessary in the public interest is a core part of the daily work of journalists. If that work is criminalized, our public discourse and our democracies are made significantly weaker.

The letter was signed by the New York Times, the Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El Pais.

That’s the crux of the concern there. Most of the actions described in the indictment would apply equally to many investigative reporters and their employers. And they are core journalism techniques that deserve protection. Criminalizing basic investigative journalism, including the publishing of leaked documents in the public interest would have tremendously dangerous consequences at a time when we need more investigative reporting than ever before.

Filed Under: doj, journalism, julian assange, leaks, reporting

Companies: ny times, the guardian, wikileaks