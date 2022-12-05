Media Organizations Ask US To Drop Charges Against Assange
While it seems difficult for some to balance these things, it remains entirely possible to think that Julian Assange is, generally speaking, a horrible human being, who was likely easily played like a fiddle by foreign nation states looking to play influence games in other nations… and that the US’s charges against him remain absolute bullshit and a threat to freedom of the press. That’s basically the position we’ve held since day one.
Recently a bunch of giant news organizations appeared to feel similarly and sent a letter to the US government saying that the DOJ should drop its case against Assange. From the letter:
This group of editors and publishers, all of whom had worked with Assange, felt the need to publicly criticise his conduct in 2011 when unredacted copies of the cables were released, and some of us are concerned about the allegations in the indictment that he attempted to aid in computer intrusion of a classified database. But we come together now to express our grave concerns about the continued prosecution of Julian Assange for obtaining and publishing classified materials.
The Obama-Biden administration, in office during the WikiLeaks publication in 2010, refrained from indicting Assange, explaining that they would have had to indict journalists from major news outlets too. Their position placed a premium on press freedom, despite its uncomfortable consequences. Under Donald Trump however, the position changed. The DoJ relied on an old law, the Espionage Act of 1917 (designed to prosecute potential spies during world war one), which has never been used to prosecute a publisher or broadcaster.
This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America’s first amendment and the freedom of the press.
Obtaining and disclosing sensitive information when necessary in the public interest is a core part of the daily work of journalists. If that work is criminalized, our public discourse and our democracies are made significantly weaker.
The letter was signed by the New York Times, the Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El Pais.
That’s the crux of the concern there. Most of the actions described in the indictment would apply equally to many investigative reporters and their employers. And they are core journalism techniques that deserve protection. Criminalizing basic investigative journalism, including the publishing of leaked documents in the public interest would have tremendously dangerous consequences at a time when we need more investigative reporting than ever before.
Filed Under: doj, journalism, julian assange, leaks, reporting
Companies: ny times, the guardian, wikileaks
Comments on “Media Organizations Ask US To Drop Charges Against Assange”
Douche
Mr. Assange did some good for the global community by making information as free as it needed to be. That he did so at the behest/urging/support of blackhat players is unfortunate/wrong/stupid. Whether or not it was stupid etc. doesn’t change that it was LEGAL, it was JOURNALISM, and our nazi-loving Trump administration decided that was worth bringing espionage charges against him.
That’s just as fair as seizing a foreign national’s assets, raiding his house, incarcerating him, all for a non-crime he never committed on US soil. Kim Schmitz (aka Dotcom) is still fighting that one… at his own expense… while the US sits on all his money. Think what you will of the guy, but he’ll end up like Manuel Noriega, another man who never set foot inside this country and yet was brought to it to be tried like a dog in a court that had no jurisdiction over Panama, and to rot in prison.
Media organizations, Big Content, and the US Government are all big pieces of shit in a conspiracy. I know… I know… it’s not RICO. It doesn’t have to have everyone coordinating their crap for it to be a conspiracy, because that’s HOW THEY STRUCTURED THE LAW so they could do this with impunity.
Except that’s NOT the case though, is it Mike?
Literally the basis of the indictment is that those ‘core journalism techniques’ were done AFTER he’s played an active role in obtaining those files through illegal methods.
I just had a quick look back through the archive and I see no support from you for The News Of The World, when they were caught phone-hacking years ago. That’s the exact same thing. The guardian opposed it then too. The difference here is that Assange has a great PR team that constantly lies about things.
Who remembers that whole thing about him fleeing to the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid US extradition from Sweden? Great, only problem is that HIS OWN LAWYER said IN COURT UNDER OATH that such a thing was impossible, and the claim was absurd. ASsange even said it, which was why he applied for residency there himself. Hell, the ‘obsolete’ Espionage act was even used against someone in Sweden, back in 1992, specifically the ONLY CIA officer to ever defect to the USSR, and Sweden said ‘no, this is not extraditable under our laws’ and let him go.
And then there’s the ‘war crimes’ he exposed. Except as every expert who’s done an independent evaluation has said, there were no warcrimes in the unedited video. they were not ‘non-combatants’ (having an RPG means you are very much a combatant) and they were approaching an active firefight with offensive weapons, and that the video was deliberately edited (by Birgitta Jónsdóttir, the one-time potential Icelandic PM, I believe) to create the impression of a warcrime because the unedited video doesn’t show that (they learnt that trick from how well it worked for James O’Keefe and ACORN)
At least on the up-side you didn’t repeat the ludicrous statement that seems to be common, that he’s “facing 175 years”, when the reality is he’s facing 10 maximum, less time served (18 USC § 3584 states that it’s concurrent, and there’s no basis to make it consecutive)
But without the ‘active participant in obtaining’ charge being convicted (proving the conspiracy) then the rest would be discharged under existing precedent. It’s only with that part that the rest hold up.
“all for a non-crime he never committed on US soil. Kim Schmitz (aka Dotcom) is still fighting that one… ”
Except that’s a lie, as Kim well knows. There were literally assets in the federal district – the servers that physically committed the acts charged were there. Thus the actions were committed on US soil at Carpathia (https://www.datacenterknowledge.com/archives/2015/08/25/qts-wants-to-wipe-kim-dotcoms-megaupload-servers-stored-by-carpathia), and it’s the little thing that if you ask Kim Dotcom abotu, he goes into an incoherent frothy rage as it undermines his one claim in defense.
Re:
this should have been as a reply to Ehud Gavron above
Re: Where your servers be at n' stuff
I have servers all over the world. These exist because the vendors I use (Goog, AWS, not Azure and not Oracle) have geodiverse datacenters all over the world.
As said, those are Carpathia Hosting’s servers, not Schmitz’s servers. That he made use of them is how things are done but it doesn’t expose little Suzy to China’s laws because Suzie’s dad put Suzies pictures on an FB server that was in TW.
If you want to argue the law, which it seems this suggest you do:
No, just because you say it is doesn’t make it so. It’s not a lie. Schmitz has no assets in the US. A 3rd party VPS isn’t an asset.
Happy to know you’re on a first-name basis with him. That MUST be how YOU know what HE “well knows.”
I know it’s difficult to read but here’s an article and the “assets” are not in the US.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/06/feds-ask-supreme-court-to-uphold-seizure-of-kim-dotcoms-millions/
Happy Monday.