Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the said-and-done dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Ben Jones with a comment on our post about the appeals court denying immunity to officers in the harrowing case of Floyd Bledsoe:

So, these cops acted as accomplices of the murderer, aided in his escape from justice, obstructed the investigation, submitted fraudulent evidence and perjured themselves on the stand, for the false arrest, and false imprisonment after kidnapping him. That’s quite a litany of charges, or would be if anyone but a cop had done that. But because these are cops, there’s just a shrug and a civil suit with the fine paid for by taxpayers It’s almost like the cops recognised Tom Bledsoe as ‘one of their own’, but.. I don’t know… he tested as too smart to be allowed to join?

In second place, it’s Nathan F with a comment about Canada extending copyright terms:

Shit like this is why people don’t care about copyright and will just pirate a work. This is not how you build respect for a law and get people to abide by it.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got one more comment from each of these posts. First, it’s That Anonymous Coward on the Bledsoe story:

The sad thing in all of this is the number of people who believe that this is an isolated incident and isn’t that common.

Next, it’s AbolishDisney with a pertinent quote about the fact that copyright industries would love perpetual copyright:

I’m reminded of a rather pertinent quote from Mary Bono, a prominent supporter of the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998: Actually, Sonny wanted the term of copyright protection to last forever. I am informed by staff that such a change would violate the Constitution. I invite all of you to work with me to strengthen our copyright laws in all of the ways available to us. As you know, there is also Jack Valenti’s proposal for term to last forever less one day. Perhaps the Committee may look at that next Congress. Corporations won’t be satisfied until they own our culture in its entirety.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Thad with a comment about Elon Musk’s use of Twitter polls to make content moderation decisions, and the silly Latin he dresses it up with:

Vox populi, vox dei, e pluribus unum, yo quiero Taco Bell.

In second place, it’s Pixelation with a comment about Musk’s overall project:

Twitter 2.0 Worst. Sequel. Ever.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got a pair of comments about Mercedes putting faster acceleration behind a subscription paywall. First it’s That One Guy with some predictions:

So many new and exciting business oportunities… Next up in the world of Paying Forever For Stuff You Already Bought(tm): +$100/month to enable AC

+$150/month to enable heating

+$50/month to turn on car blinkers so the driver doesn’t have to use their arms to indicate when they plan to change lanes

+$75/month seat padding rental fees to cover everything beyond the metal frame of the seats

+$200/month self-service gas service to allow drivers to buy their gasoline at stations rather than having to go to the dealership to have the tank refiled

Finally, it’s a simple anonymous reaction:

You know what this means, people. YES, I’D DOWNLOAD A CAR.

That’s all for this week, folks!



