Canada Steals Cultural Works From The Public By Extending Copyright Terms
We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: it cannot make sense to extend copyright terms retroactively. The entire point of copyright law is to provide a limited monopoly on making copies of the work as an incentive to get the work produced. Assuming the work was produced, that says that the bargain that was struck was clearly enough of an incentive for the creator. They were told they’d receive that period of exclusivity and thus they created the work.
Going back and retroactively extending copyright then serves no purpose. Creators need no incentive for works already created. The only thing it does is steal from the public. That’s because the “deal” setup by governments creating copyright terms is between the public (who is temporarily stripped of their right to share knowledge freely) and the creator. But if we extend copyright term retroactively, the public then has their end of the bargain (“you will be free to share these works freely after such-and-such a date”) changed, with no recourse or compensation.
That makes no sense.
And yet, countries keep doing it.
Canada has quietly done it: extending copyrights on literary, dramatic or musical works and engravings from life of the author plus 50 years year to life of the author plus 70 years.
Quietly on November 17, 2022, and appearing online this morning, an Order in Council was issued on behalf of Her Excellency the Governor General, on the recommendation of the Minister of Industry and the Minister of Canadian Heritage to fix December 30, 2022 as the day Bill C-19, Division 16 of Part 5 comes into force. What does this all mean? With the passing of Bill C-19 this past June, the Copyright Act was amended to extend the term of copyright for literary, dramatic or musical works and engravings to life of the author plus a period of 70 years following the end of the calendar year in which that author dies. What was unclear at the time of royal assent was WHEN exactly this would come into force — if on or after January 1, 2023, one more year of works would enter the public domain. Unfortunately, we now know that this date has been fixed as December 30, 2022, meaning that no new works will enter the Canadian public domain for the next 20 years.
This should be a huge scandal. The public has been stripped of its rights to share information for twenty years. Based on what? Literally nothing, but demands from heirs of deceased authors to continue to receive subsidies from the very public they just stripped the rights from.
It is beyond ridiculous that any country in the world is extending copyright in this day and age, rather than decreasing it.
20-year retroactive term extension ratchet
Not too long ago, Japan also retroactively extended their ©’s by 20 years. The US did in 1998, but stopped there. If you go back further, this started with the European Union’s Copyright Duration Directive in 1993. As much as we blame Disney, money in politics, and Sonny Bono for the 1998 Copyright Term Extension Act (and they did have a hand, don’t get me wrong), I honestly think the prime mover of all these retroactive 20-year term extension ratchet laws was the first law in the European Union and was later spread around the world to “harmonize” copyright terms. If you want to know why copyright length ever goes in one direction, that’s why.
And if you think that was all on the hands of EU lawmakers, with absolutely no input from major corporations, I’ve got a bridge in the Sahara that you might be interested in buying.
I did say this:
So it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same thing on the other end of the pond.
Shit like this is why people don’t care about copyright and will just pirate a work. This is not how you build respect for a law and get people to abide by it.
'You broke the deal first, I'm just responding in kind.'
Do you want to erode any respect the public has for copyright and create a society where copyright infringement is not only seen as perfectly acceptable but morally justifiable to the point that that mindset is applied to copyright owners that are still alive?
Because that is how you do that.
Might as well make it a Million Gagillion years
Life of the author + 70 years means effectively you cannot use ANY works from a creator if you are alive when the creator is alive.
With rapidly changing digital formats, it makes it even that much easier for orphaned works, or works the ‘owner’ determines to have no value, to be lost forever.
It would be so much easier to just say if a work is created by someone who doesn’t explicitly put it in the Public Domain (or some of the CCs), then it can never be used by anyone else for any reason, forever.
Make no mistake: Corporations would absolutely push to have copyright terms last forever and a day if they thought they could get away with it. That they can’t is the only reason they don’t.
But, who gets the money?
The Artist or the publisher?
The Creator or the Manufacturer?
The Family? For 3 generations??
A bunch of lazy people living off of great great grandfathers Money?
It wouldnt be so bad if all the Book HAD to be published EACH YEAR or loose the rights.
It wouldnt be to bad if the devices/toys/this and that were Built each year, and SOLD.
How many of these are Just to hold something in a safe, that will never get out into the wild.
How many copyrights are on 1 car? TONS. And other types of engines are held in safes, Never to be used, until they HAVE run out of time on the Current Rights.
Look up Dubai LED lights. The King had a wish to make Better, cheaper, Longer lasting LED lights for his people. REAL LED lights that WILL last 20 year, use 1/3 the power we use for LED lights in the USA, Just as bright. $5 per bulb.
Cant get them anywhere else.
I agree with most of the post. This should be a scandal, and copyright extensions—retroactive or otherwise—make even less sense than copyright itself. We should be talking about reducing it to something like 3 years, or abolishing it entirely.
But, in financial mathematics, one can assign value to a possible event. It happens all the time with interest rate predictions. In other words, one might have determined a probability of term extension (or reduction?) and calculated a present value accordingly when considering the “incentive”. Of course, this probably didn’t happen, and could only really “tip the scale” at the absolute boundaries—based on the very very low probability that any copyrighted item is making any significant income after some decades. Still, “cannot” is not quite correct.
Nope. Not based on nothing but demands from heirs. Most heirs of copyrighted works would be up in arms if they knew, or wouldn’t care one way or the other.
The blame for this falls directly at the feet of the US government. Life+70 was a condition of “trade normalizations” between the two countries. It has absolutely nothing to do with Canadian content. It has to do with US content expiring in Canada 20 years before it does in the US.