South Dakota Bans Government Employees From Using TikTok. The Countless Other Apps And Services That Hoover Up And Sell Sensitive Data Are Fine, Though
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem put on a bit of a performance this week by announcing that the state would be banning government employees from installing TikTok on their phones. The effort, according to the Governor, is supposed to counter the national security risk of TikTok sharing consumer data with the Chinese government:
“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform.”
Of course, this being the post-truth era, the fact that there’s no actual evidence that China has even been able to exploit TikTok to manipulate Americans at any meaningful scale is just… not mentioned.
Fears that Chinese-based TikTok owner ByteDance could share U.S. consumer data with the Chinese government are at least based on reality. But as we’ve noted a few times now, the hyperbolic bloviation by many TikTok hysterics on the right (FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr comes quickly to mind) isn’t occurring in good faith, and their solution (ban TikTok) doesn’t address the actual underlying issue.
As in, the policymakers freaking out about the Chinese potentially getting access to TikTok user data are the exact same people who’ve fought tooth and nail against the U.S. having even a baseline privacy law for the Internet era. These are the exact same folks that created a data broker privacy hellscape completely free of accountability, and advocated for the dismantling of most, if not all, regulatory oversight of the sector. The result: just an endless parade of scandals, hacks, and breaches.
Now those exact same folks are breathlessly concerned when just one of countless bad actors (China) abuse a zero-accountability privacy hellscape they themselves helped to create.
You could ban TikTok tomorrow nationwide and the Chinese government could simply pivot on a dime and pay any of several dozen dodgy data brokers for most of the same data without issue. South Dakota government employees still have dozens of apps and services on their phones collecting an ocean of browsing, clickstream, or location data that then sell it to any nitwit with a nickel. That’s before you get to all the feebly-secured Chinese-based “smart home” hardware that oddly never warrants anywhere near the same attention.
We created a zero accountability privacy and security hellscape because for decades policymakers prioritized money over security, privacy, or market health. Now the exact same folks that opposed absolutely any competent oversight and guard rails (again, like Brendan Carr) want to singularly fixate on TikTok as the root of all evil — despite they themselves helping to create the problem.
Not only is such hyperventilation hollow and performative, it’s a giant distraction from our failures on consumer protection, adtech accountability, security standards, regulatory oversight, and privacy. It’s your right to believe that TikTok is the root of all evil, but it might be nice if folks hyperventilating took just a few moments to zoom out and realize TikTok is just a tiny part of a much, much bigger problem.
Gotta Start Somewhere
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. And this first step, to eliminate a digital poison, was an excellent one indeed.
…the Governor’s ban is only upon State-owned cell phones and devices, not personal phones of State employees at work.
seems reasonable for any government or business entity to decide what security measures are appropriate for their own equipment
TikTok
Follow the money, as always.
If (when) China figures out a way to buy US politicians TikTok would suddenly be acceptable.
Just grandstanding
Why would employees be installing any not previously approved software on government furnished phones or other equipment? Should have been already against policy.
Ooga booga, be afraid of the commies!
As always when the subject comes up it’s so funny how many people suddenly got super interested in user privacy when it came to one specific platform, I’m sure there’s something that differentiates it from all the others that get a pass but I just can’t put my finger on it…
“South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us,” said Governor Kristi Noem.
If this was more than a PR stunt then as the article so rightly pointed out that would rule out basically every online platform or online service since with no meaningful privacy laws on the books they’ve all got nothing but incentives to grab and sell all the data they can get their hands on.
If user privacy was actually the primary motivation for acts like this then even if the chinese government directly ran Tiktok it would still be a secondary concern at best, with the primary cutting off the flow of user data from all the companies grabbing it rather than just the one.
Come on, the conservatives believe that if China wants that data. They should have to buy it form shady American data brokers like everyone else.
Do better
The main point of this article, while valid, is seriously undercut by it’s failure to mention that the ban applies only to state owned phones/devices. Neglecting to mention that gives this article a click-baity/sensationalist feel. Complete with a touch of irony by calling out the “post truth era” while at the same time committing a pretty serious lie by omission. I expect better from Techdirt.