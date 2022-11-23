Techdirt Podcast Episode 337: Will Elon Kill Twitter?

from the fail-whale dept

This week, we have a special joint episode with The Neoliberal Podcast, discussing the question on a lot of minds: just what the hell is going on at Twitter now that Elon Musk is in charge? He’s owned the company for less than a month, and it’s already in chaos. Mike sits down with Neoliberal Podcast host Jeremiah Johnson to discuss why content moderation is so difficult at scale, whether Mastodon can be a real Twitter replacement, Elon’s erratic and dumb moves, and the big question: whether or not Twitter might die.

