Techdirt Podcast Episode 337: Will Elon Kill Twitter?

Tons Of Big Advertisers Are Bailing On Twitter As Hate Runs Rampant
Wed, Nov 23rd 2022 01:31pm -

This week, we have a special joint episode with The Neoliberal Podcast, discussing the question on a lot of minds: just what the hell is going on at Twitter now that Elon Musk is in charge? He’s owned the company for less than a month, and it’s already in chaos. Mike sits down with Neoliberal Podcast host Jeremiah Johnson to discuss why content moderation is so difficult at scale, whether Mastodon can be a real Twitter replacement, Elon’s erratic and dumb moves, and the big question: whether or not Twitter might die.

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: twitter

