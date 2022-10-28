FTC Takes Personal Aim At Drizly CEO For Crap Security Practices

Thanks to our corruption-fueled failure to pass even a basic privacy law for the internet era, the US has seen a steady parade of privacy scandals, hacks, and data breaches. More often than not involving companies with pathetic privacy and security standards, which are dinged repeatedly with pathetic wrist slap fines that are just absorbed as the cost of doing business (see: T-Mobile).

If you’re an executive at a company with shit security and privacy standards and practices, meaningful penalties are hard to come by. If the hack or breach is bad enough, after enough deliberation you might lose your job (see: Equifax), but outside of a few days of bad press there’s very often little meaningful accountability for executives routinely responsible for ongoing US privacy and security dysfunction.

The FTC under Lina Khan is trying to change this dynamic somewhat. This week the agency unveiled a complaint against booze-delivery service Drizly, clearly spelling out how the company failed to implement basic consumer data security measures, stored critical consumer data on unsecured platforms, failed to monitor its own network for security threats, and routinely ignored warnings about lax security.

All told, the data of 2.5 million customers was exposed because the company cared more about growth and making money than basic security and consumer privacy, a pretty common story.

The press release indicates that as part of the consent agreement with the FTC, Drizly has to destroy the consumer data it over-collected, limit future data collection to just absolutely essential data, and implement comprehensive security and privacy standards.

But it also does something interesting, it specifically singles out Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas, mandating that he must be subject to privacy oversight at any future companies he works at:

Notably, the order applies personally to Rellas, who presided over Drizly’s lax data security practices as CEO. In the modern economy, corporate executives frequently move from company to company, notwithstanding blemishes on their track record. Recognizing that reality, the Commission’s proposed order will follow Rellas even if he leaves Drizly. Specifically, Rellas will be required to implement an information security program at future companies if he moves to a business collecting consumer information from more than 25,000 individuals, and where he is a majority owner, CEO, or senior officer with information security responsibilities.

It’s telling that it’s seen as a radical novelty for US regulators to try and hold executives personally responsible for lax security and privacy practices after thirty straight years of scandals. You’d think it’s a good thing for executives to face actual reputational penalties for these kinds of fuck ups, and there’s growing pressure to apply additional financial penalties for incompetent executives.

The problem: the FTC generally lacks the resources to both implement and enforce this kind of action at any real scale, and most US companies know this (hell, they created the problem through relentless lobbying to undermine the agency). The FTC voting majority is also subject to the whims of presidential elections, meaning the FTC could see dramatic turnover under a new president and just… stop doing this sort of thing (the preferred option for those that care exclusively about making money).

The root of our problem remains that we still haven’t passed a competent, basic privacy law for the internet era because the United States is simply too corrupt to do so. The combined lobbying force of numerous industries has simply proven too difficult for the adults in the room to overcome. So we get either no law at all, laws ghost written by corporations that only pretend to protect consumer data, or the occasional incoherent mess of a state law that’s also not meaningfully enforced at any real scale.

