Can We Count The Ways In Which Elon Is Going To Regret Owning Twitter?

Nilay Patel over at The Verge has written a fantastic article, Welcome to Hell, Elon, highlighting the many, many ways in which Elon Musk is likely going to be regretting the fact that he now owns Twitter. I will note that many of the links in the article are to some of my stories here at Techdirt, but the whole thing is so good you should go read it. Here’s one small snippet, but really, go read the whole thing:

The crux of all of this comes back to one of the things I said early on: Twitter is not like building a car or a rocket ship. It’s not a hard engineering problem. It’s a humanity problem and a society problem. And to date, Musk has shown little inclination towards understanding those things, and when he has weighed in on those issues it has been with ridiculous simplistic platitudes that don’t take into account the nuances and complexities.

But now he’s got a huge human problem on his hands, and he’s going to learn very quickly that everyone is going to blame him personally for what goes wrong, no matter how stupid it is.

