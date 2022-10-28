Can We Count The Ways In Which Elon Is Going To Regret Owning Twitter?
Nilay Patel over at The Verge has written a fantastic article, Welcome to Hell, Elon, highlighting the many, many ways in which Elon Musk is likely going to be regretting the fact that he now owns Twitter. I will note that many of the links in the article are to some of my stories here at Techdirt, but the whole thing is so good you should go read it. Here’s one small snippet, but really, go read the whole thing:
Also, everyone crying about “free speech” conveniently ignores that the biggest threat to free speech in America is the fucking government, which seems completely bored of the First Amendment. They’re out here banning books, Elon! President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have identical policy positions on Section 230: they both want to repeal it. Do you know why? Because the First Amendment prohibits them from making explicit speech regulations, so they keep threatening to repeal the law that allows social networks to even exist in order to exert indirect pressure on content policy. It’s not subtle!
State governments are even less subtle: both Texas and Florida have passed speech regulations that overtly tell social media companies how to moderate, in open hostility to the First Amendment. Figuring out how to comply with these laws is not an engineering problem (not least because compliance might be impossible). It is a legal problem because these laws are blatantly unconstitutional, and the only appropriate response to them is to tell the government to shut up and go away. (A big problem here is that the courts are pretty stupid about the internet!) A challenge to these laws, partially funded by Twitter, is headed to the Supreme Court, which is the polar opposite of a predictable system: it is a group of uncool weirdos with lifetime appointments that can radically reshape American life however it wants.
You can’t deploy AI at this problem: you have to go out and defend the actual First Amendment against the bad laws in Texas and Florida, whose taxes you like and whose governors you seem pretty fond of. Are you ready for what that looks like? Are you ready to sit before Congress and politely decline to engage in their content capture sessions for hours on end? Are you ready to do any of this without the incredibly respected policy experts whose leader you first harassed and then fired? This is what you signed up for. It’s way more boring than rockets, cars, and rockets with cars on them.
The crux of all of this comes back to one of the things I said early on: Twitter is not like building a car or a rocket ship. It’s not a hard engineering problem. It’s a humanity problem and a society problem. And to date, Musk has shown little inclination towards understanding those things, and when he has weighed in on those issues it has been with ridiculous simplistic platitudes that don’t take into account the nuances and complexities.
But now he’s got a huge human problem on his hands, and he’s going to learn very quickly that everyone is going to blame him personally for what goes wrong, no matter how stupid it is.
I also don’t see the advantage. There’s been a lot of talk about random things he’ll do that have nothing to do with the reason why it became popular. The “free speech” angle seems to me to be the same “I should have freedom from consequences of my speech” that the right tend to get confused by, and is easily countered by the same free market they claim to love. Despite so many claims, Twitter is not a monopoly, and if people decide to go elsewhere then it’s the next MySpace in terms of long term vitality. I dare say that if certain moves are taken, such as getting the likes of Trump and Alex Jones back on board, it will just speed up the demise.
I’m happy to be proven wrong, but I don’t see any options here that don’t vastly reduce revenue while increasing harm to certain groups of people outside the platform.
Moderating any community larger than, say, three people is going to be a pain in the ass. Elon gets to learn the hard way how moderating a community of millions is a damn near impossible (and always thankless) job for anyone.
Popcorn, anyone? 🍿