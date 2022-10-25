Saudi Arabia Imprisons An American Citizen For 16 Years Over Critical Tweets
Techdirt Podcast Episode 345: Can An Oversight Board Solve Infrastructure Moderation Questions?

Techdirt Podcast Episode 345: Can An Oversight Board Solve Infrastructure Moderation Questions?

Content Moderation

from the important-distinctions dept

Tue, Oct 25th 2022 01:30pm -

We’ve often talked about the importance of distinguishing content moderation at the infrastructure layer of the internet stack from that which happens on platforms at the edge, and this issue was brought to the forefront recently when Cloudflare took down Kiwi Farms. This week, we’re joined by internet policy expert Konstantinos Komaitis to discuss an interesting, if admittedly imperfect, idea for approaching these tough questions: would infrastructure providers benefit from a third-party oversight board that handles content moderation decisions?

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: cloudflare

1 CommentLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Techdirt Podcast Episode 345: Can An Oversight Board Solve Infrastructure Moderation Questions?”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
1 Comment

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Saudi Arabia Imprisons An American Citizen For 16 Years Over Critical Tweets
Techdirt Podcast Episode 345: Can An Oversight Board Solve Infrastructure Moderation Questions?
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...