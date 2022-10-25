Missouri Attorney General Appears To Be Using Open Records Requests To Intimidate His Critics
Daily Deal: The 2022 CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle

Tue, Oct 25th 2022 10:40am -

Whether you’re just starting out your IT journey or wanting to boost your IT skills, this 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle, full of practice exam questions and theory, is just the right package for you! With 14 eBooks from ExamsDigest, it will give you a walkthrough of the basics to advanced aspects of networking, hardware, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The included eBooks are assured to be up-to-date to catch up with the current exam objectives of CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google. It’s on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

