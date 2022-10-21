FTC Eyes Integrating ‘Right To Repair’ Standards Into Existing Energy Saving Rules

from the fix-your-shit dept

While the last decade hasn’t been what you’d call great for consumer rights in the U.S. (especially in sectors like telecom), one bright spot has been the mainstreaming of “right to repair” standards. What began as some nerdy fringe policy activism among those eager to repair their own tractors, has very quickly become a mainstream policy issue, thanks in no small part to activists and the Biden administration.

Things shifted greatly last year when President Biden formally included some right to repair measures in a broad executive order demanding the FTC craft stricter rules targeting efforts to hamstring independent and consumer repair options. The FTC has been busy ever since, dinging companies like Weber and Harley Davidson for things like voiding warranties if users should have things they own independently repaired.

This week, the FTC moved the line further along with an announcement that it’s considering including some right to repair messaging into U.S. energy savings guidelines. More specifically, the agency is seeking comment on a plan to expand existing energy conservation stickers (the kind often seen on appliances) to emphasize independent repair options over replacement:

“We look forward to hearing from the public on our initiative to reduce energy costs, promote competition, and strengthen repairability,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “As prices rise, the Commission will continue to take aggressive action to protect consumers’ pocketbooks and strengthen their right to repair their own products.”

Not too surprisingly, right to repair activists see this as a small but important step toward reminding Americans that one of the best energy conservation efforts involves repairing what they own instead of getting caught in a wasteful product upgrade cycle often encouraged by manufacturers:

“Repairing a product instead of replacing it is one of the best ways to cut down the environmental impact of our appliances. Including repair requirements as part of the Energy Guide program is the right thing for the planet and important for consumers,” Nathan Proctor, PIRG’s Senior Right to Repair Campaign Director, said in a press release after the announcement.

Once live, consumers will be able to submit their comments over at the FTC regulation website. The notice of proposed rulemaking itself can be found here.

Filed Under: environmental waste, ftc, product warranty, repair, right to repair, third party repair

