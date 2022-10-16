Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the your-words-not-mine dept

This week, both our winners on the insightful side are similar and understandably frustrated anonymous replies to the claim that Section 230 predates content sorting and recommendation algorithms. Here’s first place:

I’m old enough to remember using CompuServ and GEnie for online services, both of which had search functions that returned results, that guess what…. were based on algorithms. Learn your history before you open your mouth and sound like the stupid fuck we all know you to be!

And here’s second place:

Dude, quit while you’re still behind. You want to know what CompuServ and GEnie also had… Recommendations of where to go within their services, and how did these recommendations happen…. wait for it…. algorithms. “Personalized curating algorithms” were still in use back in the days prior to §230. You’re still a fucking idiot that thinks a public house is public housing. Fucking idiot.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the university that eventually had to back down from its attempt to surveil all students in a laboratory:

Funny how those in power saying trust us, do so when doing something that exhibits their lack of trust in those they have power over.

Next, it’s an anonymous comment about the Executive Office of Immigration Review fighting against a FOIA requester and saying they couldn’t see what’s newsworthy about the requested emails:

Odd… I don’t recall anywhere in the Freedom of Information Act where it says that the request has to be related to news, or reporting, or ANY particular purpose. You’d think they were just making excuses…

Over on the funny side, both our winners come in response to Joe Manchin’s push for a “See Something, Say Something” bill that would require companies to file “Suspicious Transmission Activity Reports” (STARs) about user content online. TheDumberHalf took first place:

I see something I see shady congressmen trying to sneak shitty laws into defense bills. Where do I report?

And Cat_Daddy took second place:

Did anyone ever told Manchin that only shooting STARs break the mold?

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment on this week’s guest post about Cloudflare and infrastructure moderation:

Don’t worry … Elon Musk says he’ll talk to them and express his concerns … I’m sure that’ll clear this up ASAP.

Finally, it’s dan8mx with one more comment about the university lab surveillance:

Buying a room’s worth of sensors: $500

Paying someone to wire them a up: $600

Making everyone hate you: priceless

That’s all for this week, folks!



