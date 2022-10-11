If Musk Completes His Twitter Takeover, His Fans Might Want To Start Supporting Section 230
At this point, it seems exceptionally likely that Elon Musk will own Twitter within a few weeks. Because nothing is predictable in this saga, you never know, but the odds are that by Halloween Twitter will be Muskville. We’ll have plenty of time to talk about what that means, but in our post about Musk’s abrupt about-face, we joked that the takeover might come just in time for the Supreme Court to hold Twitter liable for any terrorist organizations who use the site and then go kill people in terrorist attacks.
Musk insists he wants to make Twitter more accepting of more speech (without really understanding what that means) and if that’s true, now might be a good time for him (and his fans — many of whom seem to be in the false kneejerk reactionary camp who believe that removing Section 230 will lead to more speech online) to become a very strong supporter of Section 230. Pat Hedger has a good article over at RealClearMarkets, explaining how Musk, once he owns Twitter, may be a huge beneficiary of Section 230.
Musk’s problem, and indeed a problem for anyone who likes their internet and wants to keep their internet, is that the Supreme Court could very well create a scenario where platforms such as Twitter can be held liable for terrorism-related content and other damaging speech (even if it isn’t obvious) by gutting Section 230 while at the same time forcing platforms to host any and all legal speech, no matter how awful or annoying, should the Justices agree with the Fifth Circuit. It’s effectively damned if you do and damned if you don’t on steroids for every website that hosts content it does not generate itself.
This mess has confounded many of the country’s greatest minds on free speech, internet policy, and constitutional law. Now it looks like it will all become a very personal problem for the richest man in the world and potentially the stakeholders in his various other enterprises from Tesla to SpaceX.
Without the Section 230 status quo, either Musk and his fortune could be massively exposed to civil liability for the unending stream of garbage that is constantly uploaded to the web or he’ll have purchased a $44 billion clunker of a website… or both.
What this should enforce, yet again, is how Section 230 is actually a huge gift to free speech. It’s what allows websites, including Twitter, to experiment with different approaches without getting sued for every choice (and every non-choice).
Of course, I fully expect those who want to see much stricter moderation to continue hating on Section 230, but at the very least those who think that removing Section 230 will increase speech online should look at this and recognize how fundamentally backwards they have it.
As far as I know, Musk has yet to weigh in on Section 230, but he may have just (without recognizing it) made a multi-billion dollar bet on it.
What §230 is like…
§230 is basically like blaming the graffiti artist who writes “Call Jenny 867-5309 for a good time” on a stall in the men’s room of an Applebee’s instead of Applebee’s themselves. Why should Applebee’s be blamed if they had no idea what “Jenny” was writing?
Now, If “Jenny” were snorting cocaine in said Applebee’s bathroom, that is indeed cause for concern and I would wonder how the hell the coke got in the Applebee’s in the first place.
Re:
You’re right, but it was the lead singer of the band who wrote it, not Jenny. Jenny intended the phone number to be given to the drummer, IIRC (yes, she is a real person who actually gave her number, though I don’t know if it was actually 867-5309). If you were interested.
Re: Re:
Whoever wrote it, under current laws it’s legally soliciting human trafficking as written on the bathroom wall.
Even if Musk does an about face on S230, the fact there are carveouts in S230 now, that apply to human trafficking, it might be too late.
Hopefully the Supreme Court does not overturn Section 230.
Re:
To paraphrase Master Shake: Hoping is forbidden!
Re: Re: Best quote Dante instead:
I prefer Dante Alighieri’s quote from the Divine Comedy:
It’s a classic which held up for half a millennium and half a century.
Re: Re: Re:
And once you abandon hope, there’s very few paths that do not lead to bloodshed or outright violent revolution.
And people don’t want to actually take matters into their own hands.
Re: Re: Re: the other Dante
Give me Dante Hicks’ quote from Clerks:
Still going strong after two and a half decades.
Re:
They will limit it. The issue before the court is BigTech curating which has led to terrorist content getting to future terrorists because the algorithm selects that content for those people.
Section 230 predates curating of content by BigTech. So logically curated content shouldn’t be covered under section 230. However, through nepotistic bribery BigTech has completely corrupted the 9th Circuit to a degree the nation hasn’t seen since the early 19th century when judges were corrupted by the shipping companies that ran the Atlantic slave trade and as such turned a blind eye to said trade.
Re: Re:
Curation is expression, which can be (and should be) protected by the First Amendment even if it’s not covered by 230.
Re: Re: Re:
By curation I’m talking about algorithmic selection of content for uses. This didn’t exist when section 230 was made.
Re: Re: Re:2
I’m old enough to remember using CompuServ and GEnie for online services, both of which had search functions that returned results, that guess what…. were based on algorithms.
Learn your history before you open your mouth and sound like the stupid fuck we all know you to be!
Re: Re: Re:3
Once again this is tech dirt. Technology -> Techne logos! I know you morons suck when it comes to having an actual techne logos but equating a simple search with personalized curating algorithms that feed potential terrorists more terrorist material is in a word stupid.
Re: Re: Re:4
Stop trying to twist words into fitting your fucking genocidal agenda.
You are probably no more an electrical engineer than I am from Singapore. You don’t even understnad basic concepts like the First Amendment and you expect us to believe your FUCKING RETARDED REPUBLICAN BULLSHIT?
Go fucking kill yourself.
Re: Re: Re:4
Dude, quit while you’re still behind.
You want to know what CompuServ and GEnie also had…
Recommendations of where to go within their services, and how did these recommendations happen….
wait for it….
algorithms.
“Personalized curating algorithms” were still in use back in the days prior to §230.
You’re still a fucking idiot that thinks a public house is public housing.
Fucking idiot.
Re: Re: Re:4
You want to know what CompuServ and GEnie also had…
Recommendations of where to go within their services,
and how did these recommendations happen….
wait for it….
algorithms.
“Personalized curating algorithms” were still in use back in the days prior to §230.
You’re still a fucking idiot that thinks a public house is public housing.
Fucking idiot.
Re: Re: Re:4 Can’t dish it out certainly can’t take it.
Crybaby chodaboi out here throwing another hissy fit. You gonna start threatening us again next you little bitch?
Re: Re: Re:4 Your fallacy is…
Let me introduce you to the etymological fallacy.
Re: Re: Re:5 Uh oh, did he fall into it:(
Elon musk has owned etymology.com for two decades. What a stupid bunny
P.S. His mother graduated University of the Orange Free State
Re: Re: Re:5
Good old Chingas never met a fallacy he didn’t immediately try to use to attempt to make himself look less like the dumbshit he is.
A dimension of the Spam/bot problem on Twitter
From a somewhat political twitter user (for a good cause, a rescue service), with a few hundred followers, I heard that about half of his new new followers were obviously “fake” accounts.
So Elon might be right about twitter having a bot problem. The trouble is, if twitter does anything about it it becomes an arms race…ending in bot accounts that copy tweets from real accounts with whatever spam interspersed from time to time.
Beyond that, of course, is whether twitter has reached its natural size, and further monetization simply drives users away.
Re:
Saying Twitter has a bot problem because Musk’s Twitter account has a bot problem is like saying the world has too much money because Musk has too much money.
Re:
Every website, web service and social media site has a bot problem.
10 deranged, overly nationalistic fascists have managed to conduct a harassment that lasts to this very day using shitty code and automation, an army of Twitter and Youtube accounts against a corp that eventually pulled out of their shithole of a market.
Techdirt gets spammed with all sorts of hilarious commercial spam messages.
It’s not the bots that’s an issue, it’s the fact that there’s a market for gullible fools who think hiring a shady spambot service works for getting customers. Or relying on such services to get customers.
Be careful what you wish for...
If the sale does go through and no-one manages to prevent his utterly insane idea of moderation from being rolled out I look forward to the screams of outrage by about how the site is now unusable due to being 4chan on steroids, as the company itself waits to be sued for all the horrible content they now host, a worry that will be compounded should the SC uphold the ongoing no moderation/anti-230 efforts.
Re:
Do you think the SC will overturn 230?
Re: Re:
Who knows. We have two Justices who want to do away with 230 and a potential third so we’re already down 3.
Re: Re:
And 1A? Definitely.
Or at least, they’ll try.
Re: Re:
At this point I’d say it’s a toss-up as the court has shown they can and will toss legal precedent when it serves them, so while I can hope they won’t I also wouldn’t put it past them.
Re: Re: Re:
Section 230 exists in its current form because they severed it from the CDA.. so arguably they found it constitutional at that point.
However given their giving zero crap about precedent they exhibited last term if it accomplishes political goals? hard to say!
“Order by date” is algorithmic selection of content for users. Simplistic, yes, but it still is, and it predates s230..
All an algorithm is for selecting content is the codifying of the developer or business’s rules for promotion. Whether it’s done by hand or by a computer makes no difference, it still is free expression and covered by the 1st.
Re:
“Whether it’s done by hand or by a computer makes no difference, it still is free expression and covered by the 1st.”
Facilitating the dissemination of terrorist material is not covered under the 1st Amendment. Its aiding and abetting a criminal act.
Re: Re:
And Twitter et al at least TRY to report those to the relevant authorities… as long as they aren’t told by “interested parties” to look the other way.
We all know terrorist content gets flagged and deleted as soon as humanly possible unless it’s Facebook and ANTISEMITISM, PROMOTION OF (WHITE)TERRORISM and VACCINE DISINFORMATION. because Facebook received a “generous donation” to look the other way.
Go fucking kill yourself Chozen.
Re: Re:
Unless Twitter knowingly helps disseminate terrorist propaganda, it can’t be charged with a crime. Granted, it ain’t a good look for Twitter if it refuses to boot accounts linked to terrorist groups. But by the same token, Twitter’s human moderators can’t get around to moderating every account, and aiming mod-bots at generic language that could be used in both terrorist propaganda and innocuous posts will only silence non-terrorists. And as noted elsewhere, Twitter does its best to report such accounts and posts to the proper authorities.
Re: Re: Re:
And to add, sometimes, even Twitter needs a helping hand to know what to look out for.
It’s not collusion if the authorities tip Twitter off on what to look out for, okay? As hypocritical as the American alphabet agencies look when they DO tip Big Tech off on the messes they make at times.
Re: Re:
It is not that simple, as distinguishing terrorist material from discussion of say The Game Of Thrones, The Rings Of Power or The Day Of The Jackal is not a trivial programing problem.
Re: Re: Re:
Forget handing that to a computer, it’s also not a trivial HUMAN MODERATION issue.
Techdirt ran at least 1 article highlighting this exact same issue…
And recently ran another where people quoting The Princess Bride got them flagged for murder threats… from an automated modbot.
Re: Re:
“terrorist material” is anything that makes you or the fascists you worship look bad eh Condom?