Publishers Lose Their Shit After Authors Push Back On Their Attack On Libraries
On Friday, we wrote about hundreds of authors signing a letter calling out the big publishers’ attacks on libraries (in many, many different ways). The publishers pretend to represent the best interests of the authors, but history has shown over and over again that they do not. They represent themselves, and use the names of authors they exploit to claim the moral high ground they do not hold.
It’s no surprise, then, that the publishers absolutely fucking lost their shit after the letter came out. The Association of American Publishers put out a statement falsely claiming that the letter, put out by Fight for the Future (FftF), and signed by tons of authors from the super famous to the less well known, was actually “disinformation in the Internet Archive case.” And, look, if you’re at the point you’re blaming the Internet Archive for something another group actually did, you know you’ve lost, and you’re just lashing out.
Perhaps much more telling is that the Authors Guild actually put out an even more aggressive statement against Fight for the Future. Now, as best selling author Barry Eisler (who signed onto Fight for the Future’s letter) wrote write here on Techdirt years ago, it’s been clear for a while that the Authors Guild is not actually representing the best interests of authors. It has long been a front group for the publishers themselves.
The Authors Guild’s response to the FftF letter simply confirms this.
First, it claims that authors were misled into signing the letter by an earlier, different draft of the letter. This is simply false. The Authors Guild is making shit up because they just can’t believe that maybe authors actually support this.
They do name one author, Daniel Handler (aka Lemony Snicket), who had signed on, but removed his name before the letter was even published. But… I’m guessing the real reason that probably happened was that the publishers (who learned about the letter before it was published as proved by this email that was sent around prior to the release) FLIPPED OUT when they saw Handler’s name was on the letter. That’s because in their lawsuit against the Internet Archive’s open library project, they rely heavily on the claim that Lemony Snicket’s books are available there.
It seems reasonable to speculate that the publishers saw his name was on the letter, realized it undermined basically the crux of their case, and came down like a ton of bricks on him to pressure him into un-signing the letter. That story, at the very least, makes more sense than someone like Handler somehow being “tricked” into signing a letter that very clearly says what it says.
The Authors Guild’s other claims are equally sketchy.
The lawsuit against Open Library is completely unrelated to the traditional rights of libraries to own and preserve books. It is about Open Library’s attempt to stretch fair use to the breaking point – where any website that calls itself a library could scan books and make them publicly available – a practice engaged in by ebook pirates, not libraries.
This completely misrepresents what the Open Library does, and its direct parallel to any physical library, in that it buys a copy of a book and then can lend out that copy of the book. The courts have already established that scanning books is legal fair use — thanks to a series of cases the Authors Guild brought and lost (embarrassingly so) — and the Open Library then only allows a one-to-one lending of ebooks to actual books. It is functionally equivalent to any other library in any way.
And this is actually important, living at a time when these very same publishers are trying to use twisted interpretations of copyright law, to insist that they can limit how libraries buy and lend ebooks in ways that simply are not possible under the law with regular books.
Also, there’s this bit of nonsense:
The lawsuit is being brought only against IA’s Open Library; it will not impact in any way the Wayback Machine or any other services IA offers.
This is laughable. The lawsuit is asking for millions and millions of dollars from the Internet Archive. If it loses the case, there’s a very strong likelihood that the entire Internet Archive will need to shut down, because it will be unable to pay. Even if the Internet Archive could survive, the idea that this non-profit would be forced to fork over tens of millions of dollars wouldn’t have any impact on other parts of its offerings is laughable.
Fight for the Future has hit back at these accusations:
As expected, corporate publishing industry lobbyists have responded by attempting to undermine the demands of these authors by circulating false and condescending talking points, a frequent tactic lobbyists use to divert attention from the principled actions of activists.
The statement from the Authors Guild specifically asserts, without evidence, that “multiple authors” who signed this letter feel they were “misled”. This assertion is false and we challenge these lobbyists to either provide evidence for their claim or retract it.
It’s repugnant for industry lobbying associations who claim to represent authors to dismiss the activism of author-signatories like Neil Gaiman, Chuck Wendig, Naomi Klein, Robert McNamee, Baratunde Thurston, Lawrence Lessig, Cory Doctorow, Annalee Newitz, and Douglas Rushkoff, or claim that these authors were somehow misled into signing a brief and clear letter issuing specific demands for the good of all libraries. Corporate publishing lobbyists are free to disagree with the views stated in our letter, but it’s unacceptable for them to make false claims about our organization or the authors who signed.
They also highlight how many authors who signed onto the letter talked about how proud they are that their books are available at the Internet Archive, which is not at all what you would expect if the Open Library was actually about “piracy.”
Author Elizabeth Kate Switaj said when signing: “My most recently published book is on the Internet Archive—and that delights me.” Dan Gillmor said: “Big Publishing would outlaw public libraries if it could—or at least make it impossible for libraries to buy and lend books as they have traditionally done, to enormous public benefit—and its campaign against the Internet Archive is a step toward that goal.” Sasha Costanza-Cook called publisher’s actions against the Internet Archive “absolutely shameful” and Laura Gibbs said “it’s the library I use most, and I am proud to see my books there.”
They, also, rightly push back on the totally nonsense claims that FftF is “not independent” and is somehow a front for the Internet Archive. I know people at both organizations, and this assertion is laughable. The two organizations agree on many things, but are absolutely and totally independent. This is nothing but a smear from the Authors Guild which can’t even fathom that most authors don’t like the publishers or the way the Authors Guild has become an organization that doesn’t look out for the best interests of all authors, but rather just a few of the biggest names.
Comments on “Publishers Lose Their Shit After Authors Push Back On Their Attack On Libraries”
The copyright industry sure has persistently demonstrated that it is entrenched in its hard-line ways and will not budge even a hair on them.
Re:
Oh they will budge on copyright, but only in the direction that gives them more control and power.
Re: Re:
That is precisely the hard line the copyright industry is entrenched in.
I support libraries
And I support libraries obtaining material directly from the authors and creators themselves, instead of from publishers.
Once again…
Once again, these front groups show the world that they have to lie and are unable to cite any evidence, which just means they are bereft of any case for themselves.
About as believable as Putin’s claim tat 96% of those polled wanted to become Russians.
Re: That 96% was absolutely accurate.
Of course, the Russians only polled 100 people, all in the Russian army, and then had to execute four of them…
You know, I can absolutely believe that the Authors’ Guild genuinely believes that it is representing the best interests of authors as it may be convinced (quite wrongly) that the best interests of the publishers are also the best interests of the authors. It is not the only explanation, but it is entirely plausible.
If so, then it is equally understandable that they’d freak out upon learning that a bunch of authors—including many highly successful and well-known authors—are directly opposed to what the Authors’ Guild is doing against the Internet Archive. This would lead to cognitive dissonance, and human brains are desperate to avoid that, so they try to come up with a way to resolve it. They are so entrenched in their beliefs that they simply cannot fathom that any author—let alone a sizable number of them—would not agree with them, so they try to figure out why authors who “agree” with them (in the minds of the Authors’ Guild, at least) would sign a letter opposing them. After all, how could they possibly not want what the publishers want?
The best explanation that could be made for that (with the caveat that it relies on such a faulty premise) is that the authors were tricked somehow into signing on. Being tricked into signing a public letter isn’t unheard of, after all. I’m sure we all remember the Signed Opposition to Darwinism (or whatever it’s called), where several scientists were tricked into signing a letter questioning evolution because it was worded in a benign light (“questioning evolution” in the sense that every scientific idea gets questioned to ensure that it withstands scrutiny, as well as the fact that Darwinian mechanisms for evolution (basically just natural selection and possibly mutation) are not a complete picture of evolution as we know it today because there are far more mechanisms than that) when it was presented to them. However, this is simply not the case in this instance; the signatories knew exactly what they were signing and have since confirmed as much publicly and unequivocally. Furthermore, no signatories have claimed to have been tricked, only one ever retracted their signature (which was prepublication and likely to have been the result of pressure from his publisher), there is no evidence that the wording has ever changed, and—quite unlike the creationist letter—the wording of this letter is incredibly direct and unambiguous in its message. As such, the best explanation for the two ideas competing in the minds of the Authors’ Guild is completely ruled out.
Their other accusation (that FftF is front for the IA) is also an understandable idea for them to come up with even if it is also obviously untrue.
This strikes me as a desperate move. Clearly, the Authors’ Guild was entirely unprepared for this event, and they are also unwilling to even entertain the possibility that they might be wrong. While I can understand why they might act this way, it is still incredibly obvious that they are wrong regardless of one’s own personal opinion about the merits of the suit.
Frankly, I think that, while the “Authors’” in their name is misleading, the “Guild” part speaks volumes: They are stuck in their ways and assume that they can speak for all people in their trade, and they are a relic of the past.
Re: Hanlon's Razor vs Occam's Razor
I understand the desire to not attribute to malice what can be attributed to ignorance, but the mental gymnastics you have to go through to get to that justification calls into question a better application of Occam’s Razor: the simplest explanation is the most likely explanation.
They know the end result of their lawsuits and they believe the ends justify the means. The ends being complete control of distribution, licensing rather than selling, and the inability to lend or borrow books. Publishers will do anything to get to that state, even silence authors.
And if you boil this all down, the complaint is purely simple.
They are pissed they can’t force them to only buy “authorized” e-books with limits on how many time they can be loaned out before they have to pay up to get another “self destructive” copy of the book.
They purchase books & then loan those books out.
Scanning them themselves probably is a net benefit for society as I doubt they are bound by all of the insane fears the publishers have that if a blind person can check out the book and freely have it read to them by a machine that somehow this will lead to the end of print everywhere.
In a world where they charge more to meet the needs of the disabled, because well fuck the disabled, when others are able to show how technology makes everything better and allows everyone to share in the joy of reading books without having to pay premium prices that shouldn’t exist in the first place perhaps one should be asking why they are allowed to screw the disabled coming and going…
If we have it in a format you can use, we charge more…
If we don’t have it in a format you can use, well fsck you…
I have more respect for the Guild of Calamitous Intent than I do for the Authors Guild.
The MPAA, RIAA, and the Author's Guild have 1 thing in common...
The biggest trick these legacy publishing corporate coalitions did is convince the general public that getting their works released through them is proof that they made it as a filmmaker/musician/author. Every filmmaker wants a major studio to pay for them to get their dream project made. Every indie band and artist dreams of signing with a major record label. And every author dreams of having their work published by a major publisher. Somehow, partnering with a major studio, label, or publisher gives them a sense of accomplishment, like they made it in their respective industry.
However, then these same entities push for policies they want even if the creator disagrees with them. They push for draconian copyright laws, push for the destruction of the free and open Internet, and complain about the money they “lost” to piracy. All while the creators they supposedly “support” get pennies while the publishers rake in millions.
At the same time, the next generation looks up to these creators as their idols and inspirations, and they dream of making it one day just like them. And the cycle begins again. At the same time, the public gets worse off, all because the copyright law the publishers want continues to get mistaken as the copyright law the creators want. The publishers win, the creators and the public loses, and nothing ever changes.
Re: 'I don't HAVE to sign with you so make your case why I should'
However, then these same entities push for policies they want even if the creator disagrees with them. They push for draconian copyright laws, push for the destruction of the free and open Internet, and complain about the money they “lost” to piracy. All while the creators they supposedly “support” get pennies while the publishers rake in millions.
They attack the internet and open platforms because to a gatekeeper nothing is a greater threat than options.
With alternatives in place an author/filmmaker/musician can walk into the room with a dozen other offers, offers which may include the creator getting the lion’s share of profits and/or not having to sign over ownership over everything they create, and to an industry accustomed to being able to issue ‘take it or leave it’ terms that are heavily slanted in their favor that is a huge problem to be eliminated.
'You shut up when we're talking/suing in your name!'
Strange, you’d think that if those two groups actually represented the authors rather than the publishers the fact that a bunch of authors signed up to a letter protesting their actions would first and foremost have them questioning whether they are doing the right thing and acting in accordance to how the authors want.
The fact that their immediate response was to scream the equivalent of ‘Fake news!’ in response to a letter signed by those authors that was basically just ‘stop attacking libraries’ says worlds about who the two groups are actually interested in representing.
I went and read the Authors Guild’s reply, and it called out that “several” of a list of organizations agree The Guild is right and the letter is wrong. I wonder if anyone has tried to figure out how many of the list are “several”. I guess 2 is several. And they list themselves, so they’re just asserting that one of a list of 22 organizations support their view..
Re:
Listing any actual authors (or, you know, those actual authors saying anything) instead of mentioning some possible organizations would be a bridge too far.